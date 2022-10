Menu Maven

School cook honored for 25 years of feeding kids

By Gregg McQueen

“You get that joy inside,” says Valerie Baker, who has worked preparing and serving school meals for 25 years.

Jerk chicken and Jamaican rice.

That’s what’s on the menu at one uptown school, where Valerie Baker wields her culinary skills – and cultural background – in the cafeteria.

Baker, a cook at P.S. 83 in East Harlem, was recently honored for her decades of service helping to feed public school students.

For a quarter of a century, Baker has worked for the city’s Department of Education (DOE), including 18 years at P.S. 83 prepping as many as 1,000 meals per day.

“When the kids get that lunch and they say thank you, and they’re excited to eat it, you get that joy inside,” said Baker. “You want to come back tomorrow and prepare them something else.”

Cafeteria staff at P.S. 83 prepares a thousand meals a day.

She was given a certificate of honor by No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that works to combat childhood hunger, and the DOE’s Office of Food and Nutrition Services.

“We want to recognize the heroes on the ground who are making sure that kids have regular access to meals,” said Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York.

During the height of the pandemic when school buildings were closed to students, DOE food service workers pivoted to serve grab-and-go meals to students and the community at large.

The nonprofit organization works to combat childhood hunger.

“Stepping up and serving the community, it was very rewarding,” Baker said. “People were in great need of meals. They were standing at the door, waiting for that food every day.”

Baker relished the moment when public schools reopened for in-person learning.

Baker received a certificate of honor from No Kid Hungry Executive Director Rachel Sabella (right).

“When kids were back in the building, it was like a burden lifted,” she said. “We didn’t know if the kids were OK. We know some kids are in shelters and they don’t get food. Seeing them coming back, it was really wonderful.”

Sabella said that children do not learn sufficiently if they are not well-fed. Throughout the pandemic, No Kid Hungry has worked with public schools, nonprofits and advocates on meal distribution for at-risk communities.

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week in 1962.

“Sometimes it was making sure that schools had the resources to do grab-and-go meals,” said Sabella. “We also did a lot of awareness building, making sure people knew these services were out there.”

“Families were devastated by the pandemic,” she said. “Now with the economy, with inflation, families are still struggling and we work to make sure that those who face food insecurity – which is up to one in four kids in New York City – are able to access three meals a day.”

Baker’s recognition was conducted on October 12 in commemoration of National School Lunch Week, which President John F. Kennedy created in 1962 to promote the value of a healthy school lunch and its impact inside and outside of the classroom. The 2022 theme was “Peace, Love & School Lunch.”

“Stepping up and serving the community was very rewarding,” Baker said of his fellow servicemen’s continued efforts to feed families.

“When our students are well-fed and cared for, they perform better inside and outside the classroom, which is why we are fully committed to providing every NYC public student with free, nutritious and nourishing meals each day,” said DOE Office of Food and Nutrition Services Senior Executive Director Chris Tricarico in a statement. “I’m grateful National School Lunch Week provides us the opportunity to recognize the essential work our school food service workers do day in and day out to our youngest are taken care of.”

Meals are free.

Though Baker cites kid-friendly fare such as burgers, pizza and mozzarella sticks as perennial student favorites at her school cafeteria, she said the children have recently embraced healthier food items and cultural selections.

A native of Jamaica, Baker has incorporated cuisine from her home country, including jerk chicken and Jamaican rice dishes.

“The kids love it,” she said.

“Some of them have come to me and said, ‘Can you teach my mom how to make this?’” Baker said with a laugh. “It’s a good compliment.”

For more information, please visit nokidhungry.org.