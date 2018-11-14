Mentor Match

Program forges youth and officer partnerships

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Seeing law enforcement officers used to make Diego Morales uncomfortable.

“In my country, when you call a policeman, that’s trouble,” he recalled. “The police there don’t do their jobs and are not really out to help you.”

But Morales, an eighth grader at P.S. 173 in Washington Heights, who came to the United States from Colombia two years ago, is now revisiting that distrust.

“But I get comfortable with the police here,” said Diego. “When I look out my window, I see patrols passing on the street. I see them doing their jobs. I feel nobody can hurt me.”

Diego and fellow students will now have a unique opportunity to connect with local police officers, thanks to a mentoring program sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC).

The organization has expanded its “Bigs in Blue” mentoring initiative, a collaboration with the New York Police Department (NYPD), to partner officers from the 33rd Precinct with 25 youths from the afterschool program at P.S. 173 Harbor Heights.

Students will meet with NYPD officers once a month to discuss issues of concern to young people and the community, as well as delve into education, teamwork, and goal-setting.

“They learn to feel more comfortable talking to police officers, and to see them as role models,” remarked María Barahona, Director of Community-based Programs for BBBS of NYC. “They see officers not just as a uniform, but as a person.”

Each session will be facilitated by a social worker to stimulate conversation.

Designed to foster positive relations between police and youth, the Bigs in Blue program was launched in 2017 with 44th Precinct officers and eighth grade students at I.S. 218 in the Bronx.

On November 8, the program hosted its kickoff at P.S. 173, at the SONYC afterschool program run by the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood. Students were visited by several uptown officers.

“The police officers will discuss issues of concern to the students, and try to help them with problems young people typically face,” said Barahona.

Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based BBBS of NYC is the nation’s oldest and largest youth mentoring program, running a variety of programs to help children — especially low-income and immigrant youth, children of single or incarcerated parents and those in foster care — build a foundation for academic and professional success.

In 2017, the WellCare Community Foundation committed up to $250,000 to support the Bigs in Blue program.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC executes such profound, impactful work across New York City and we are proud to welcome its Bigs in Blue mentoring initiative to Washington Heights,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “It’s so important to ensure youth have programs available to them that promote leadership skills and build constructive relationships in the community. Bigs in Blue will connect our youth with access to positive role models, and I know these young people will learn tremendous life lessons from these dedicated New York City leaders.”

Later this month, BBBS of NYC will also expand the Bigs in Blue program within the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn.

“Eventually our goal is to roll it out into all five boroughs,” stated Gerri Thomas, Chief Communications Officer for BBBS of NYC, who said that students from the initial Bronx pilot reported gaining a deeper appreciation for police officers.

“When people come together in a meaningful way, and they grow and learn from each other and their interactions, we ultimately do build stronger communities where the community members value and support one another,” Thomas said. “We find by having these consistent conversations, people have a different view of each other.”

Diego said that he was looking forward to participating in the program.

“I think it would be a great experience,” he said. “I think the program is going to show you how police can help you. They [deal with] criminals, but they can also help with our teenage problems as well.”