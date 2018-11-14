- English
- Español
Mentor Match
Program forges youth and officer partnerships
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Seeing law enforcement officers used to make Diego Morales uncomfortable.
“In my country, when you call a policeman, that’s trouble,” he recalled. “The police there don’t do their jobs and are not really out to help you.”
But Morales, an eighth grader at P.S. 173 in Washington Heights, who came to the United States from Colombia two years ago, is now revisiting that distrust.
“But I get comfortable with the police here,” said Diego. “When I look out my window, I see patrols passing on the street. I see them doing their jobs. I feel nobody can hurt me.”
Diego and fellow students will now have a unique opportunity to connect with local police officers, thanks to a mentoring program sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC).
The organization has expanded its “Bigs in Blue” mentoring initiative, a collaboration with the New York Police Department (NYPD), to partner officers from the 33rd Precinct with 25 youths from the afterschool program at P.S. 173 Harbor Heights.
Students will meet with NYPD officers once a month to discuss issues of concern to young people and the community, as well as delve into education, teamwork, and goal-setting.
“They learn to feel more comfortable talking to police officers, and to see them as role models,” remarked María Barahona, Director of Community-based Programs for BBBS of NYC. “They see officers not just as a uniform, but as a person.”
Each session will be facilitated by a social worker to stimulate conversation.
Designed to foster positive relations between police and youth, the Bigs in Blue program was launched in 2017 with 44th Precinct officers and eighth grade students at I.S. 218 in the Bronx.
On November 8, the program hosted its kickoff at P.S. 173, at the SONYC afterschool program run by the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood. Students were visited by several uptown officers.
“The police officers will discuss issues of concern to the students, and try to help them with problems young people typically face,” said Barahona.
Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based BBBS of NYC is the nation’s oldest and largest youth mentoring program, running a variety of programs to help children — especially low-income and immigrant youth, children of single or incarcerated parents and those in foster care — build a foundation for academic and professional success.
In 2017, the WellCare Community Foundation committed up to $250,000 to support the Bigs in Blue program.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC executes such profound, impactful work across New York City and we are proud to welcome its Bigs in Blue mentoring initiative to Washington Heights,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “It’s so important to ensure youth have programs available to them that promote leadership skills and build constructive relationships in the community. Bigs in Blue will connect our youth with access to positive role models, and I know these young people will learn tremendous life lessons from these dedicated New York City leaders.”
Later this month, BBBS of NYC will also expand the Bigs in Blue program within the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn.
“Eventually our goal is to roll it out into all five boroughs,” stated Gerri Thomas, Chief Communications Officer for BBBS of NYC, who said that students from the initial Bronx pilot reported gaining a deeper appreciation for police officers.
“When people come together in a meaningful way, and they grow and learn from each other and their interactions, we ultimately do build stronger communities where the community members value and support one another,” Thomas said. “We find by having these consistent conversations, people have a different view of each other.”
Diego said that he was looking forward to participating in the program.
“I think it would be a great experience,” he said. “I think the program is going to show you how police can help you. They [deal with] criminals, but they can also help with our teenage problems as well.”
Mentores maestros
Programa crea asociaciones de jóvenes y oficiales
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Ver a oficiales de la ley solía hacer sentir incómodo a Diego.
“En mi país, cuando llamas a un policía, es un problema”, recordó. “La policía no hace su trabajo y no está realmente dispuesta a ayudarte”.
Pero Diego Morales, un estudiante de octavo grado en la P.S. 173 en Washington Heights, quien vino a Estados Unidos desde Colombia hace dos años, ahora está reconsiderando esa desconfianza.
“Pero me siento cómodo con la policía aquí”, dijo. “Cuando miro por la ventana, veo patrullas pasando por la calle. Los veo haciendo su trabajo. Siento que nadie puede hacerme daño”.
Diego y sus compañeros tendrán ahora una oportunidad única para conectarse con oficiales locales de policía, gracias a un programa de mentores patrocinado por Big Brothers Big Sisters de la Ciudad de Nueva York (BBBS de NYC, por sus siglas en inglés).
La organización ha ampliado su iniciativa de orientación “Bigs in Blue”, una colaboración con el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés), a oficiales asociados de la Comisaría 33 con 25 jóvenes del programa para después de la escuela en la P.S. 173 Harbor Heights.
Los estudiantes se reunirán con los oficiales del NYPD una vez al mes para discutir temas de interés para los jóvenes y la comunidad, así como profundizar en la educación, el trabajo en equipo y el establecimiento de metas.
“Aprenden a sentirse más cómodos hablando con los oficiales de policía, y a verlos como modelos a seguir”, comentó María Barahona, directora de Programas Comunitarios de BBBS de NYC. “Ellos ven a los oficiales no solo como un uniforme, sino como personas”.
Cada sesión será facilitada por un trabajador social para estimular la conversación.
Diseñado para fomentar relaciones positivas entre la policía y los jóvenes, el programa Bigs in Blue fue lanzado en 2017 con oficiales de la Comisaria 44 y estudiantes de octavo grado de la I.S. 218 en el Bronx.
El 8 de noviembre, el programa celebró su lanzamiento en la P.S. 173, en el programa para después de clases SONYC, administrado por la YM y YWHA de Washington Heights e Inwood. Los estudiantes fueron visitados por varios oficiales del norte del condado.
“Los oficiales de policía hablarán sobre temas de interés para los estudiantes y tratarán de ayudarlos con los problemas que suelen enfrentar los jóvenes”, dijo Barahona.
Fundado en 1904, BBBS de NYC, con base en voluntarios, es el programa de mentores para jóvenes más antiguo y más grande de la nación, y ofrece una variedad de programas para ayudar a los niños -especialmente los jóvenes de bajos ingresos e inmigrantes, hijos de padres solteros o encarcelados y los que están en hogares de guarda- a construir una base para el éxito académico y profesional.
En 2017, la Fundación Comunitaria WellCare comprometió hasta $250,000 dólares para apoyar el programa Bigs in Blue.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters de NYC ejecuta un trabajo muy profundo y con mucho impacto en toda la ciudad de Nueva York y nos enorgullece dar la bienvenida a Washington Heights a su iniciativa de orientación Bigs in Blue”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. “Es muy importante asegurar que los jóvenes tengan programas disponibles que promuevan habilidades de liderazgo y construyan relaciones constructivas en la comunidad. Bigs in Blue conectará a nuestros jóvenes con el acceso a modelos positivos, y sé que estos jóvenes aprenderán tremendas lecciones de vida de estos líderes dedicados de la ciudad de Nueva York”.
A finales de este mes, BBBS de NYC también expandirá el programa Bigs in Blue a la Comisaría 69 en Brooklyn.
“Eventualmente, nuestro objetivo es extenderlo a los cinco condados”, declaró Gerri Thomas, directora de Comunicaciones de BBBS de NYC, explicando que los estudiantes del piloto inicial del Bronx informaron que habían adquirido un aprecio más profundo hacia los oficiales de policía.
“Cuando las personas se unen de manera significativa y crecen y aprenden unas de otras y sus interacciones, en última instancia, construimos comunidades más fuertes donde los miembros de la se valoran y se apoyan mutuamente”, dijo “Encontramos que al tener estas conversaciones consistentes, las personas tienen una visión diferente de los demás”.
Diego dijo tener muchas ganas por participar en el programa.
“Creo que será una gran experiencia”, dijo. “Creo que el programa nos mostrará cómo la policía puede ayudarnos. Ellos [tratan con] criminales, pero también pueden ayudar con nuestros problemas de adolescentes”.