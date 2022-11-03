Mental Health in Ancient Egypt
La salud mental en el antiguo Egipto
Mental Health in Ancient Egypt
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
I have spent the past week on a long-awaited trip exploring temples and tombs along the Nile. It has been a journey through time and place. From the pyramids to Karnak Temple, from kings and queens to pharaohs, gods, and goddesses, it has stretched my understanding of ancient history and got me thinking about continuities and discontinuities over the millennia.
The hieroglyphs, statues, and mummies from thousands of years ago tell stories of war, leadership succession, cultural beliefs, and the evolution of ideas. Images of strength and long life abound. What about mental health?
Where spiritual, mystical, magical, and medical meet. Mental health in ancient Egypt cannot be understood without exploring the rituals, amulets, incantations, and beliefs that were at once spiritual, mystical, magical, and medical. Papyrus Ebers, the best preserved and most extensive medical text from ancient Egypt, was written approximately 1500 BCE, reflecting some teachings that are thought to date as far back as 3000 BCE. Papyrus Ebers records over 700 spells to send away illness-causing demonic forces. It also documents an empirical practice of testing and refining interventions to improve outcomes, including guidance on birth control that foreshadows modern-day barrier methods of contraception and a treatment for guinea worm still in use today. It is a mix of spiritual, mystical, magical, and medical.
What about the brain? The Edwin Smith Papyrus, also dating from approximately 1550 BCE, stands out because it describes the brain for the first time in history as enclosed in a membrane with two hemispheres patterned with convolutions. It contains the first known descriptions of the meninges, cerebrospinal fluid, and intracranial pulsations. Despite these early anatomical descriptions of the brain, the mummification process suggests that the ancient Egyptians had limited understanding or appreciation of brain functioning. The afterlife was all-important in ancient Egypt, and extensive measures were taken in the process of mummification to prepare people for the world hereafter. Death was nothing but a further step in life. But, for reasons I have yet to understand, they thought that the brain was not necessary for the afterlife. During mummification, it was scooped out through the nostrils with an iron hook in a process known as excerebration.
Ancient Egypt’s description of depression. The ancient Egyptian medical texts describe somatic, emotional, and psychological symptoms of depression with language that foreshadows clinical descriptions of mood disorders today. As discussed by Professor Mervat Nasser, Papyrus Ebers contains descriptions of ill health that are easily recognized as what we would call mental health conditions today. Excerpts include “the mind in the heart which goes up and falls down,” “the mind kneels, his heart in its place, his heart becomes weary, he eats little and is fastidious,” and “his mind is drowned, this means his mind is forgetful, like one who is thinking of something else…as if his mind is dark.” The ancient Egyptians focused on the somatic aspects of conditions we would describe as mental disorders today. This prioritization of somatic features in mental health is something that endures in many parts of the world, including modern-day Egypt.
Dream Interpretation. Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, published The Interpretation of Dreams in 1899. As one of his earliest publications, it contributed to the foundation of ideas and theories that revolutionized our understanding of mental health, human development, interpersonal relations, and intrapsychic dynamics. The ancient Egyptians had their own version of dream interpretation many centuries earlier. In ancient Egypt, a person suffering from psychological distress would be sent to a sanatorium, a sleep temple dedicated to healing. In the sanatorium, they would enter a dark cell and prepare for a “therapeutic dream.” A hypnotic sleep state was induced by lamps and burning perfumed wood. Priests interpreted the dreams and consulted the “Egyptian Dream Book” to find cures. Unlike Freud, who believed that dreams represent an individual’s unconscious and internal psychic conflict, the ancient Egyptians understood dreams to be supernatural, where gods were responsible for shaping dream content and protecting against bad dreams.
First Psychology Experiment. Psychology historian Morton Hunt suggests that the first psychology experiment conducted might be an experiment performed by the Egyptian Pharaoh Psammetichus I in 7th century BCE. He wanted to ascertain whether Egypt was the oldest civilization on earth. He hypothesized that children raised in isolation from birth with no language instruction would spontaneously develop the capacity to speak the language of the original civilization of humanity and posited that it would be Egyptian. He had two children raised in a remote region by a shepherd who was instructed not to speak to the children. At the age of two, the first word they spoke was becos, which turned out to be the Phrygian word for bread. Clearly, the experimental design was seriously flawed, and it would never get through a modern research ethics review board, but it is remarkable in its attempt to experimentally answer the question of whether the human capacity for language is innate.
Ancient Egypt’s extraordinary history and monumental ruins have inspired the imaginations of historians, writers, linguists, scientists, architects, artists, and travelers for millennia. Let’s add psychologists to the list.
La salud mental en el antiguo Egipto
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
He pasado la última semana en un viaje largamente esperado explorando templos y tumbas a lo largo del Nilo. Ha sido un viaje a través del tiempo y del lugar. Desde las pirámides hasta el templo de Karnak, desde reyes y reinas hasta faraones, dioses y diosas, ha ampliado mi comprensión de la historia antigua y me ha hecho pensar en las continuidades y discontinuidades a lo largo de los milenios.
Los jeroglíficos, las estatuas y las momias de hace miles de años cuentan historias de guerra, sucesión de liderazgo, creencias culturales y evolución de las ideas. Abundan las imágenes de fuerza y larga vida. ¿Y la salud mental?
Dónde se unen lo espiritual, lo místico, lo mágico y lo médico. La salud mental en el antiguo Egipto no puede entenderse sin explorar los rituales, amuletos, conjuros y creencias que eran a la vez espirituales, místicas, mágicas y médicas. El Papiro Ebers, el texto médico mejor conservado y más extenso del antiguo Egipto, fue escrito aproximadamente en el año 1500 a.C. y refleja algunas enseñanzas que se cree que se remontan al año 3000 a.C. El Papiro Ebers registra más de 700 hechizos para alejar las fuerzas demoníacas que causan enfermedades. También documenta una práctica empírica de pruebas y perfeccionamiento de intervenciones para mejorar los resultados, incluidas las orientaciones sobre el control de la natalidad que prefiguran los métodos anticonceptivos de barrera actuales y un tratamiento para el gusano de Guinea que aún se utiliza hoy en día. Es una mezcla de espiritualidad, mística, magia y medicina.
¿Y el cerebro? El Papiro Edwin Smith, que también data de aproximadamente el año 1550 a.C., destaca porque describe por primera vez en la historia el cerebro como si estuviera encerrado en una membrana con dos hemisferios con circunvoluciones. Contiene las primeras descripciones conocidas de las meninges, el líquido cefalorraquídeo y las pulsaciones intracraneales. A pesar de estas primeras descripciones anatómicas del cerebro, el proceso de momificación sugiere que los antiguos egipcios tenían una comprensión o apreciación limitada del funcionamiento del cerebro. La vida después de la muerte era muy importante en el antiguo Egipto, y en el proceso de momificación se tomaban amplias medidas para preparar a la gente para el mundo del más allá. La muerte no era más que un paso más en la vida. Pero, por razones que aun no entiendo, pensaban que el cerebro no era necesario para el más allá. Durante la momificación, lo sacaban por las fosas nasales con un gancho de hierro en un proceso conocido como ex cerebración.
Descripción de la depresión en el antiguo Egipto. Los antiguos textos médicos egipcios describen los síntomas somáticos, emocionales y psicológicos de la depresión con un lenguaje que prefigura las descripciones clínicas de los trastornos del estado de ánimo actuales. Tal y como comenta el profesor Mervat Nasser, el Papiro Ebers contiene descripciones de la mala salud que son fácilmente reconocibles como lo que hoy llamaríamos trastornos mentales. Los extractos incluyen “la mente en el corazón que sube y baja”, “la mente se arrodilla, su corazón en su lugar, su corazón se cansa, come poco y es fastidioso”, y “su mente se ahoga, esto significa que su mente es olvidadiza, como quien está pensando en otra cosa… como si su mente fuera oscura”. Los antiguos egipcios se centraban en los aspectos somáticos de las condiciones que hoy describiríamos como trastornos mentales. Esta priorización de los rasgos somáticos en la salud mental es algo que perdura en muchas partes del mundo, incluido el Egipto actual.
Interpretación de los sueños. Sigmund Freud, el padre del psicoanálisis, publicó La interpretación de los sueños en 1899. Siendo una de sus primeras publicaciones, contribuyó a fundamentar ideas y teorías que revolucionaron nuestra comprensión de la salud mental, el desarrollo humano, las relaciones interpersonales y la dinámica intrapsíquica. Los antiguos egipcios tenían su propia versión de la interpretación de los sueños muchos siglos antes. En el antiguo Egipto, una persona que sufría trastornos psicológicos era enviada a un sanatorio, un templo del sueño dedicado a la curación. En el sanatorio, entraban en una celda oscura y se preparaban para un “sueño terapéutico”. Se inducía un estado de sueño hipnótico con lámparas y madera perfumada encendida. Los sacerdotes interpretaban los sueños y consultaban el “Libro de los sueños egipcios” para encontrar curas. A diferencia de Freud, que creía que los sueños representaban el inconsciente y el conflicto psíquico interno del individuo, los antiguos egipcios entendían que los sueños eran sobrenaturales, donde los dioses eran los responsables de dar forma al contenido de los sueños y de protegerlos contra los malos sueños.
Primer experimento psicológico. El historiador de la psicología Morton Hunt sugiere que el primer experimento psicológico realizado podría ser el llevado a cabo por el faraón egipcio Psammetichus I en el siglo VII a. C. Quería averiguar si Egipto era la civilización más antigua de la Tierra. Planteó la hipótesis de que los niños criados en aislamiento desde su nacimiento sin instrucción lingüística desarrollarían espontáneamente la capacidad de hablar la lengua de la civilización original de la humanidad y postuló que sería el egipcio. Hizo que dos niños fueran criados en una región remota por un pastor al que se le ordenó no hablar con los niños. A los dos años, la primera palabra que pronunciaron fue becos, que resultó ser la palabra frigia para pan. Está claro que el diseño del experimento era muy defectuoso, y nunca pasaría por un comité de revisión ética de la investigación moderna, pero es notable su intento de responder experimentalmente a la pregunta de si la capacidad humana para el lenguaje es innata.
La extraordinaria historia del antiguo Egipto y sus monumentales ruinas han inspirado la imaginación de historiadores, escritores, lingüistas, científicos, arquitectos, artistas y viajeros durante milenios. Añadamos los psicólogos a la lista.