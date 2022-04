Menstruation Mission

Effort focuses on personal care kits to Ukrainian women

By Gregg McQueen

A local relief effort is providing necessary feminine hygiene products to women in Ukraine.

Period poverty.

The term was coined to describe the lack of access to menstrual products and education, a crisis that affects communities across the globe.

Every month, 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate, but many struggle to manage to secure sanitary products and adequate information.

Relief groups estimate that nearly 4.3 million refugees have left Ukraine, while an estimated 6.5 million people have been displaced within the country since the start of the conflict.

The campaign began in February when Dr. Tracey Straker, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations and Director of General Anesthesia at Montefiore Medical Center, spearheaded an online fundraiser that was initially intended to raise money to provide hygiene products to local women.

Straker said she heard about Ukrainian women’s struggles with “period poverty” since the invasion by Russia began on February 24. Relief groups have reported that since the beginning of the conflict, nearly 4.3 million refugees have left Ukraine, and it is estimated that 6.5 million people have been displaced within the country.

Period poverty is a global concern.

“It was haunting me, and I decided that was where the aid needed to go,” said Straker.

An online fundraising page on JustGiving.com raised more than $17,000, while donations of feminine hygiene products were collected throughout March at several Montefiore locations in the Bronx.

“Every [Montefiore] campus has a location to donate. We’ve also worked with some suppliers who have donated and sent shipments to us,” said Straker. “Other products were purchased if we had a shortage of a particular item.”

“A community is anyone that really needs your help, no matter where they are in the world,” said Straker.

Over the course of three days, Montefiore volunteers gathered to create personal care packages that included 12 products each.

Assisting the effort were Albert Einstein College of Medicine medical students Diana Domínguez-García, Breckin Horton, and Cory Ransom, along with other volunteers.

Through a collaboration with the Afya Foundation, which connects donations of medical supplies to those in need, the personal care kits will be airlifted to women in and near Ukraine.

“They have contacts on the ground in Ukraine and can get the items to those who need them,” said Straker.

Ukrainian women have limited access to feminine hygiene products as they flee violence in their country, she said.

On March 31 at the Einstein College campus, the group transferred the donation items to a truck from the Afya Foundation.

“Altogether, we gave 20,000 products to Ukraine,” Straker said.

“It was haunting me,” said Dr. Tracey Straker, Montefiore’s Director of General Anesthesia, of the need for products.

A member of the Westchester Bronx Society for Black Physicians, Straker helped launch a program in 2021 to bring feminine hygiene products to women residing in the shelter system, as well as a medical student-run clinic that provides free care to Bronx residents.

With the support of Montefiore, care products were distributed to three Bronx shelters and one in Northern Manhattan.

Menstrual care products were difficult for many low-income New Yorkers to access during the pandemic, Straker said.

It is estimated that one out of four women has struggled to purchase period products in the past year due to lack of income, and one in five girls misses school due to a lack of menstrual products.

“There was quite a bit of hoarding of products, so these feminine hygiene products were difficult to come by and the pricing on them could be exorbitant. And we had people who lost their jobs, weren’t working,” she said.

Montefiore’s online campaign for feminine products is still active and accepting donations.

For Straker, the Ukraine relief initiative demonstrates that healthcare “moves the boundaries of our communities.”

“So often, when you talk about community, people think locally. They think within the boundaries of things they can see,” Straker said. “But a community is anyone that really needs your help, no matter where they are in the world.”

To make a donation, please visit https://bit.ly/37ibqLU.