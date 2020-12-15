- English
Meeting the Mark
Foundation grant supports charter school mission
By Gregg McQueen
It’s a new season in the Square.
School in the Square, a Northern Manhattan charter school, will be the beneficiary of a newly announced grant from the Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation (JADOFF).
A private grantmaking foundation that bestows about $25 million in philanthropic contributions annually, JADOFF has announced a new matching gift campaign to support the school.
For the next four years, JADOFF will match one dollar for every three dollars pledged to the campaign, for a total grant of up to $1.6 million.
“We are very grateful for the support of Jane and Daniel Och. We have a mission that resonated with them, that of a community school,” said Evan Meyers, Executive Director of School in the Square. “We’re honored that they believe in us.”
Since 2016, School in the Square has operated a middle school at 120 Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights that now serves more than 300 students. In September, it launched an elementary school at 108 Cooper Street in Inwood dubbed Dos Amigos. The new school consists of a dual language kindergarten with 96 students and will add an additional grade each year up to grade five.
Meyers said the charter outfit draws its name from the concept of the public square, where communities gather to solve problems and celebrate successes.
“We’re trying to become an anchor institution in Washington Heights and Inwood and we will continue giving our students the environment they need and the family support programs that positively impact the community at large,” he said.
Meyers said the matching gift campaign will help provide the schools with stability and resources over an extended period.
“We’re starting a new school building, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The amount of uncertainty was lessened by this gift,” he said.
Meyers has had a years-long association with Jane and Daniel Och, who have provided financial support to the school since its inception.
“We are proud to have been founding donors to School in the Square and believe in their mission to empower and educate children and adolescents,” the Ochs said in a statement. “Given all that has occurred in 2020 and the uncertainty in the path ahead, we are focused on ensuring that Evan and his exceptional team of staff have the resources needed to serve the students and ensure they can operate at the highest level for the long-term.”
“We believe the matching grant program over the next four years will be extremely motivational for the school, its students and the community-based programs that have quickly established the school as a true community partner,” they added.
In 2016, School in the Square took over an aging Washington Heights building that required considerable renovations. The school has also encountered increased costs due to COVID-19, especially related to technology and safety, Meyers said, and is committed to providing added social services to its families.
“We understood that if we were going to provide the academic environment that we have right now and continue through this pandemic, then we had to expand the supports and opportunities that we were providing to our families,” Meyers remarked. “This includes guaranteed access to technology and the ability to deal with issues of both food insecurity and mental health.”
During the pandemic, School in the Square has run a food pantry for its families and provided other vital resources.
“We check in with families every day. We’re trying to figure out what they need on a day-to-day basis to sustain themselves and show up at school,” said Meyers. “We are delivering food and supplies to people’s houses, we’re sending home gift certificates.”
“At our food pantry, it’s very personal. If you need size 7 diapers, if you need masks or toiletries, we are providing that,” he said.
At its Inwood kindergarten, School in the Square is hosting in-person instruction four days a week. The building also provides early drop-off and stays open until 5:30 pm.
“I believe [the Och family] made this a challenge grant to say to us, if you want to be this ambitious, if you want to grow it this way, we are happy to lead the charge but you also need to develop your organization,” Meyers said. “It’s a challenge to the wider world but also to School in the Square.”
For more information, please visit schoolinthesquare.org
Donations to the matching gift campaign can be made here: bit.ly/2WdXE49
Dar en el blanco
Subvención de fundación apoya misión escolar
Por Gregg McQueen
Es una nueva temporada en la plaza.
School in the Square, una escuela charter del norte de Manhattan, será beneficiaria de una subvención recientemente anunciada de la Fundación de la Familia Jane y Daniel Och (JADOFF, por sus siglas en inglés).
JADOFF, una fundación privada de donaciones que otorga alrededor de $25 millones de dólares en contribuciones filantrópicas anualmente, ha anunciado una nueva campaña de donaciones paralelas para apoyar a la escuela.
Durante los próximos cuatro años, JADOFF igualará un dólar por cada tres dólares prometidos a la campaña, para una subvención total de hasta $1.6 millones.
“Estamos muy agradecidos por el apoyo de Jane y Daniel Och. Tenemos una misión que resonó con ellos, la de una escuela comunitaria”, dijo Evan Meyers, director ejecutivo de School in the Square. “Nos sentimos honrados de que crean en nosotros”.
School in the Square ha operado una escuela intermedia en el No. 120 de la avenida Wadsworth en Washington Heights desde 2016, y ahora atiende a más de 300 estudiantes. En septiembre, inauguró una escuela primaria en el año. 108 de la calle Cooper en Inwood, nombrada Dos Amigos. La nueva escuela consta de un jardín de infantes en dos idiomas y agregará un grado adicional cada año hasta el quinto grado.
Meyers dijo que el equipo de la escuela charter toma su nombre del concepto de plaza pública, en donde las comunidades se reúnen para resolver problemas y celebrar los éxitos.
“Estamos tratando de convertirnos en una institución ancla en Washington Heights e Inwood y continuaremos brindando a nuestros estudiantes el entorno que necesitan y los programas de apoyo familiar que impactan positivamente a la comunidad en general”, dijo.
Meyers dijo que la campaña de donaciones paralelas ayudará a proporcionar a las escuelas estabilidad y recursos durante un período prolongado.
“Estamos comenzando una nueva escuela, estamos en medio de una pandemia. La gran incertidumbre se redujo con este regalo”, dijo.
Meyers ha tenido una asociación de muchos años con Jane y Daniel Och, quienes han brindado apoyo financiero a la escuela desde sus inicios.
“Estamos orgullosos de haber sido donantes fundadores de School in the Square y creemos en su misión de empoderar y educar a los niños y adolescentes”, dijo Ochs en un comunicado. “Dado todo lo que ha ocurrido en 2020 y la incertidumbre en el camino por delante, estamos enfocados en asegurar que Evan y su excepcional equipo de personal tengan los recursos necesarios para servir a los estudiantes y garantizar que puedan operar al más alto nivel durante mucho tiempo”.
“Creemos que el programa de subvenciones de contrapartida durante los próximos cuatro años será extremadamente motivador para la escuela, sus estudiantes y los programas comunitarios que han establecido rápidamente a la escuela como un verdadero socio comunitario”, agregaron.
En 2016, School in the Square se hizo cargo de un edificio antiguo que requería considerables renovaciones. La escuela ha enfrentado mayores costos debido a la COVID-19, especialmente en relación con la tecnología y la seguridad, dijo Meyers, y está comprometida a brindar asistencia a sus familias durante la pandemia.
“Entendimos que si íbamos a proporcionar el entorno académico que teníamos en ese momento y continuar a través de lapandemia, entonces debíamos ampliar los apoyos y oportunidades que estábamos brindando a nuestras familias”, comentó Meyers. “Esto incluye acceso garantizado a la tecnología y la capacidad para hacer frente a problemas de inseguridad alimentaria y salud mental”.
Durante la pandemia, School in the Square ha gestionado una despensa de alimentos para sus familias y ha proporcionado otros recursos vitales.
“Nos comunicamos con las familias todos los días. Tratamos de averiguar qué necesitan en el día a día para mantenerse y tratar de presentarse en la escuela”, dijo Meyers. “Estamos entregando alimentos y suministros a las casas, enviamoscertificados de regalo a casa. Nuestra despensa de alimentos es muy personal. Si necesita pañales talla 7, si necesita mascarillas o artículos de tocador, se los proporcionamos”.
En su jardín de infancia de Inwood, School in the Square ofrece instrucción presencial cuatro días a la semana. El edificio también ofrece servicio de llegada temprano y permanece abierto hasta las 5:30 pm.
“Creo que [Ochs] hizo de esta una subvención de desafío para decirnos, si quieren ser tan ambicioso, si quieren crecer de esta manera, estaremos felices de liderar la carga, pero también necesitan desarrollar su organización”, dijo Meyers. “Es un desafío para el resto del mundo, pero también para School in the Square”.
Para más información, por favor visite schoolinthesquare.org
Las donaciones para la campaña de donaciones complementarias se pueden realizar aquí: bit.ly/2WdXE49