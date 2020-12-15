Meeting the Mark

Foundation grant supports charter school mission

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a new season in the Square.

School in the Square, a Northern Manhattan charter school, will be the beneficiary of a newly announced grant from the Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation (JADOFF).

A private grantmaking foundation that bestows about $25 million in philanthropic contributions annually, JADOFF has announced a new matching gift campaign to support the school.

For the next four years, JADOFF will match one dollar for every three dollars pledged to the campaign, for a total grant of up to $1.6 million.

“We are very grateful for the support of Jane and Daniel Och. We have a mission that resonated with them, that of a community school,” said Evan Meyers, Executive Director of School in the Square. “We’re honored that they believe in us.”

Since 2016, School in the Square has operated a middle school at 120 Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights that now serves more than 300 students. In September, it launched an elementary school at 108 Cooper Street in Inwood dubbed Dos Amigos. The new school consists of a dual language kindergarten with 96 students and will add an additional grade each year up to grade five.

Meyers said the charter outfit draws its name from the concept of the public square, where communities gather to solve problems and celebrate successes.

“We’re trying to become an anchor institution in Washington Heights and Inwood and we will continue giving our students the environment they need and the family support programs that positively impact the community at large,” he said.

Meyers said the matching gift campaign will help provide the schools with stability and resources over an extended period.

“We’re starting a new school building, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The amount of uncertainty was lessened by this gift,” he said.

Meyers has had a years-long association with Jane and Daniel Och, who have provided financial support to the school since its inception.

“We are proud to have been founding donors to School in the Square and believe in their mission to empower and educate children and adolescents,” the Ochs said in a statement. “Given all that has occurred in 2020 and the uncertainty in the path ahead, we are focused on ensuring that Evan and his exceptional team of staff have the resources needed to serve the students and ensure they can operate at the highest level for the long-term.”

“We believe the matching grant program over the next four years will be extremely motivational for the school, its students and the community-based programs that have quickly established the school as a true community partner,” they added.

In 2016, School in the Square took over an aging Washington Heights building that required considerable renovations. The school has also encountered increased costs due to COVID-19, especially related to technology and safety, Meyers said, and is committed to providing added social services to its families.

“We understood that if we were going to provide the academic environment that we have right now and continue through this pandemic, then we had to expand the supports and opportunities that we were providing to our families,” Meyers remarked. “This includes guaranteed access to technology and the ability to deal with issues of both food insecurity and mental health.”

During the pandemic, School in the Square has run a food pantry for its families and provided other vital resources.

“We check in with families every day. We’re trying to figure out what they need on a day-to-day basis to sustain themselves and show up at school,” said Meyers. “We are delivering food and supplies to people’s houses, we’re sending home gift certificates.”

“At our food pantry, it’s very personal. If you need size 7 diapers, if you need masks or toiletries, we are providing that,” he said.

At its Inwood kindergarten, School in the Square is hosting in-person instruction four days a week. The building also provides early drop-off and stays open until 5:30 pm.

“I believe [the Och family] made this a challenge grant to say to us, if you want to be this ambitious, if you want to grow it this way, we are happy to lead the charge but you also need to develop your organization,” Meyers said. “It’s a challenge to the wider world but also to School in the Square.”

For more information, please visit schoolinthesquare.org

Donations to the matching gift campaign can be made here: bit.ly/2WdXE49