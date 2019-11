Meet the New Boss, Shea’m as the Old Boss

‎By Josmar Trujillo

Yesterday, the City announced the departure of Police Commissioner Jimmy O’Neill after three years at the helm of America’s largest police force. O’Neill leaves amid attacks from police unions, a series of police brutality incidents and an inexplicable rash of police suicides.

His replacement, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, promises to steer the police department along the same course – which is bad news for communities of color.

The head of the New York City Police Department offers a high profile and even national platform. In that sense, it is not unimportant who leads the NYPD. However, the job is in many ways a ceremonial and largely political position left largely outside the democratic process. Mayors can choose whomever they see fit and often pick those who look tough-on-crime.

But since the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, policing is no longer so easily a question of who locks up the most people. While it was often thought that crime stats were the only metrics that a mayor and police commissioner should concern themselves with, the pressure raised by activists over the past few years has made reducing arrests and incarceration an important consideration.

Chief Shea says he plans to continue O’Neill’s brand of “neighborhood policing,” which seems to strive to address the over-policing concerns of the community. However, O’Neill didn’t pioneer this approach. The NYPD has always had some version of community policing in practice, including during some of its most brutal and racist chapters.

In many ways, O’Neill was a brand manager for a public relations strategy for a department that remains beyond accountability. While O’Neill did finally fire Daniel Pantaleo, the cop who choked Eric Garner to death, many other episodes of police misconduct and brutality went mostly unpunished under his watch. And while arrests have gone down, O’Neill has overseen a department where police now say they can predict crime and have established the use of robot drones over the city – offering a science fiction future of policing. O’Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio have also allowed the department’s legal bureau to reinterpret a state law to shield officers and avoid transparency. The NYPD has grown as many New Yorkers want less policing.

Shea does not offer a break from this trajectory.

In fact, Shea has been a key driver in a growing controversial NYPD “gang database,” which is made up of more than 99% nonwhite New Yorkers. These types of secretive databases has been denounced in cities across America as disproportionately targeting Black and immigrant communities.

Unfortunately, some elected officials have put out statements that criticize the department for appointing yet another white man (the department has historically had overwhelmingly white leadersheip). As a social and racial justice proponent, I can say that seeking a Black or Latino police commissioner is a cheap political gesture that distracts from the fundamental problems with police power.

The NYPD is the most diverse large police force. In my neighborhood, Black, Latino and even female officers can be some of the most aggressive and disrespectful cops you’ll find. The last person of color to be considered for police commissioner, Phillip Banks, was an unindicted co-conspirator in a police bribery scandal a few years ago.

The racism and corruption in policing is systematic, not personal. The problems are about power, not diversity. Until we take these problems seriously, real change will never be achieved.

‎Josmar Trujillo is a community activist and writer.