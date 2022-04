Medicaid Mess

Billing errors total nearly $1 billion: audit

Nearly a billion dollars was paid out in error in Medicaid billing.

It’s a billing debacle.

Nearly $1 billion was paid out in error in Medicaid payments by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) over a four-year period, according to a new audit report.

In the audit by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, which covered the period of January 2015 to December 2019, the Comptroller’s office uncovered that the DOH made $965 million in payments to providers, including facilities, for services ordered, prescribed, referred, and attended by practitioners who were not enrolled in the health care program, including those who had been barred due to misconduct.

Two additional audits found an another $17 million in overpayments.

“Medicaid is a critically important program, but its payment system is rife with errors,” DiNapoli said in releasing the report on April 19. “My auditors found the system was allowing payments on claims involving providers who were not certified to treat Medicaid patients. This not only costs taxpayers, but also allows providers who should be excluded, and may be unqualified, to treat patients. DOH must improve its efforts to fix the shortcomings with its billing system.”

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Auditors found that eMedNY, DOH’s Medicaid claims processing system, allowed improper payments for services involving ordering, prescribing, referring, and attending providers who were no longer actively enrolled in the Medicaid program at the time of the service, the report said.

The improper payments included $5.8 million for services involving providers who were excluded from participating in Medicaid due to past improper behavior or wrongdoing.

In the report, DiNapoli noted DOH made changes to eMedNY in February 2018 which led to a significant drop in the amount of improper payments. However, for the period March 2018 through December 2019, auditors still identified about $45.6 million in claim payments for 135,476 services by ineligible providers.

“When inactive…providers are included on Medicaid claims, the Department lacks assurance that the provider can furnish such services, and it increases the risk that excluded, or otherwise unqualified, providers are providing Medicaid services,” the report said.

DiNapoli recommended that DOH:

Review the $965 million in payments for Medicaid claims involving inactive providers and determine an appropriate course of action;

Enhance controls to prevent improper Medicaid payments for claims that do not report an active provider; and

Update guidelines to clarify billing requirements.

Another audit found that from January 2016 through December 2020, DOH potentially overpaid $9.6 million for durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies that likely should have been provided by nursing homes as part of the daily all-inclusive rate paid to those facilities.

A third audit covering Medicaid claims processing for the six months ended March 31, 2021 found nearly $7.4 million in improper Medicaid payments. Auditors contacted providers and by the end of the audit fieldwork, about $5.6 million of the improper payments had been recovered.

To read the full audit report, please visit bit.ly/3Mjs9NU.