Medallion Makeover

Iconic symbols restored on Sixth Avenue

Look up.

The process of reinstalling iconic medallions, each representing a nation or territory in the Western Hemisphere, along Sixth Avenue, has begun.

Nearly 300 medallions were first installed in 1959, but only 18 remained after years of disrepair. The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) plans to restore a total of 45 medallions in the coming months.

On January 30, the DOT unveiled the first of the new medallions along Sixth Avenue, also known as Avenue of the Americas. Nine new medallions were installed representing Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, and Uruguay.

“The creation of the Avenue of the Americas in 1945 was a great gesture that celebrated the cultures of our hemisphere, and these beautiful new medallions now once again properly honor the nationalities of so many of the people who live, work, and visit New York City,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.

The new medallions were attached by DOT crews to lamp posts along Sixth Avenue between West 42nd to West 59th Street.

Sixth Avenue was renamed Avenue of the Americas by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at the end of World War II. Originally installed during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency, nearly 300 nation medallions were intended to celebrate a unified hemisphere in the aftermath of the war.

According to the DOT, the original medallions were made of materials not easily accessible or replaced and were largely ignored by the city. The pieces fell into disrepair with rust and corrosion and many were removed for safety reasons, DOT said.

The new medallions were unveiled during an event hosted by Rodríguez and joined by the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs Commissioner Edward Mermelstein, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro, and NYC Chief Democracy Officer Kathleen Daniel.

“Our city has been a symbol of hope for generations of immigrants and we must continue this commitment to the American Dream,” said Castro. As New Yorkers travel through this avenue and see these medallions, they will be reminded that they are welcomed here no matter where they were born.”