Meaningful Meals

Recipe: Mushroom Canapés

The average holiday feasts as we gather family and friends can overwhelm as we overindulge.

With festive drinks, tempting appetizers, and sugar-laden desserts at every turn, there could be over 4,500 calories in some large meals.

An easy way to break through the glut, consider a fresh take on a few classic dishes.

Nutritionists, including Joseph Malota, Director of Food and Nutrition at the Teaching Kitchen, recommend a move away from the sugar and fat, and a renewed focus on fiber.

Vegetable dishes provide a filling and nutritious touch to any gathering.

“These recipes are a lot lower in sugar than your traditional recipes,” says Malota. “And they’re also packed with fiber to help you feel full longer.”

Here is one easy recipe that can serve as a satisfying and tasty appetizer addition to any table.

Mushroom Canapés with Truffle Oil

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 lbs. mixed mushrooms (Shiitake, Baby Bella, Chanterelle, etc.)

3 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp. white wine

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

2 Tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 Tbsp. butter

4 slices crusty bread, toasted

1 Tbsp. truffle oil

Optional: shaved truffles or shaved Parmesan

Directions