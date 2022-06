Mayoral control of public schools extended two years

Public schools will again be under mayoral control – for two years.

Take two.

State lawmakers have agreed on a bill that would extend mayoral control of New York City’s public school system for two more years.

The legislation would also expand the number of members on the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP), which serves as the governing body for the Department of Education (DOE), from 15 to 23.

An additional bill would shrink class sizes by capping kindergarten through third grade classrooms at 20 students, fourth through eighth grade classes at 23 students, and high school classes at 25 students.

Supporters argued the new laws promote parental engagement.

Lawmakers were expected to vote to approve the bills on June 2, the final day of the state legislative session.

While Mayor Eric Adams will retain control of schools until 2024, the extension fell short of the four years that Adams was seeking.

Governor Kathy Hochul had also backed a four-year extension.

“While we believe all parties are operating in good faith, we also believe the legislation as currently written is not the best we can do for New York City students, and we look forward to addressing these concerns in the coming days,” Adams said in a statement.

Mayor Eric Adams had sought a four-year term. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“For example, while my administration strongly supports lower class sizes, unless there is guaranteed funding attached to those mandates we will see cuts elsewhere in the system that would harm our most vulnerable students in our highest need communities — including the loss of counselor positions, social workers, art programs, school trips, after-school tutoring, dyslexia screenings, and paraprofessionals,” he said.

“There must also be a mechanism for altering or delaying the plan to reduce class sizes if the mandate is shown to severely adversely impact racial equity and the city’s fiscal health.”

State Senator John Liu (center) heads the Chair of the New York City Committee on Education and approved the legislation.

But State Senator John Liu, who serves as Chair of the New York City Committee on Education, insisted that the new statutes would instead lend parent voices greater sway within the system.

“After months of intense and complex negotiations, today we put forth legislation that will significantly modify NYC’s system of school governance in a way that will strengthen parental input and engagement, and for the first time, mandate the reduction of class sizes in New York City,” said Liu.

Mayoral control gives Adams the authority to hire and fire the DOE Chancellor, in addition to members of the PEP.

In agreement was the United Federation of Teachers, whose President, Michael Mulgrew, issued a statement thanking state lawmakers for legislation he said would “increase parental involvement in the governance of our public schools, and will guarantee more independence for the members of the Panel for Educational Policy — both important priorities for the city’s teachers.”

UFT President Michael Mulgrew embraced the mayor at a recent teachers’ conference, but also signaled support for the new legislation. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

First authorized in 2002, mayoral control has been renewed by Albany four additional times.

If control was not renewed, the city’s school system would revert back to being controlled by 32 different community school boards.

Adams called on state lawmakers to do more to help the city’s schools.

“As we finalize a potentially historic agreement for public schools, I expect the Legislature to follow through on its promise to improve the educational outcomes of students of color and to help the struggling families who need Albany to make responsible, equitable decisions on behalf of our children, now more than ever,” Adams said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this done.”