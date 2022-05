Mayor Adams unveils his FY23 budget plan

By Gregg McQueen

“There is no doubt in my mind that New York will make a full recovery,” said Mayor Eric Adams. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Promising substantial investments to bolster affordable housing, youth programs, and public safety, while promoting New York City’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayor Eric Adams introduced his executive budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

Adams presented his $99.7 billion budget at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, in a speech that doubled as a recap of his achievements during his first 100 days in office.

“There are four main areas that we will focus on as we go forward — protecting our people, growing our economy, uplifting our youth, and building our infrastructure. Our new budget reflects those values and provides for them,” said Adams.

“This budget puts people, especially those who have often been left behind, front and center,” he said.

Despite the financial challenges posed by the pandemic, Adams insisted that the city was entering FY23 on strong financial footing. He attributed this to a recent increase in revenues, an ability to roll federal funds into the next fiscal year, and a $2 billion savings across two fiscal years through a program to eliminate the budget gap.

The city is also adding $200 million to its rainy-day fund, bringing the total level of reserves to an all-time record of $6.3 billion in FY23.

“This successful management of our resources will allow us to increase investment in critical priorities and fund transformative new policies,” Adams said. “There is no doubt in my mind that New York will make a full recovery and come back stronger and more resilient than before.”

The executive budget comes after a series of City Council-led hearings in response to Adams’ preliminary budget that he released in February. More negotiations between the Adams administration and the City Council will now commence before the sides vote on the final budget.

The deadline for approving the final budget is June 30.

Among the key allocations in the executive budget are $5 billion in additional funding for affordable housing over the next decade, as well as $171 million in FY23 to add 1,400 new Safe Haven and stabilization beds by mid-2023 to help unsheltered New Yorkers transition off the streets and out of the subway system into more stable housing.

Adams also allocated $55 million to expand an initiative that deploys mental health professionals instead of law enforcement to respond in certain cases to people experiencing mental health crises, part of his Subway Safety Plan. The funding will expand the program to Central Brooklyn, Eastern Queens, and currently uncovered areas in the South Bronx.

Noting that the state has committed $4 billion over four years to fund child care in New York City, Adams said that tax incentives will be implemented to spur the private sector to create 17,000 new child care seats in the five boroughs.

“We are also ensuring that families who have been waiting for child care get access to this critical support and that families in communities with the greatest need will get priority,” he said, adding that the city would create a unified application process for all subsidized child care options offered by the city.

Adams also announced $5 million to help the City University of New York train students for the most in-demand skills and connect them to good jobs at companies that are hiring, including high-growth sectors like life sciences, technology, and advanced manufacturing.

Other education-related items in the Mayor’s executive budget: $7.4 million in funding to dyslexia screening sites and literacy programs across the city over the next three years, and an $11.2 million investment in bilingual education programs within public schools.

The executive budget also includes more than $900 million to create cleaner streets, provisions for additional bus lanes, and $488 million in capital funding for park improvement projects, including planting 20,000 trees annually in the coming years.

“We will be able to refurbish our greenways, improve public pools, and extend hours at our recreation centers,” Adams said.

The event was held at Kings Theatre.

“We are also making other investments to create a more sustainable city, including ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse emissions and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, improving access to renewable energy, procuring more plant-based, local food options across city agencies, and moving towards zero waste with expanded access to composting,” he added.

In addition, the administration is committing $140 million in capital funds beginning in FY23 for the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx.

Following Adams’ budget address, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan issued a joint statement acknowledging that the Mayor took steps to incorporate some of the Council’s recent budget requests.

“The Council spoke loudly with its unified voice on behalf of New Yorkers and the Mayor’s Executive Budget took real steps to incorporate funding for many critical priorities from our response that we appreciate, including homeless services, housing assistance, summer youth programming, and mental health emergency responses,” the statement said. “This confirms that the city has the money to fund crucial services New Yorkers need to thrive, and it represents a step forward in our partnership with Mayor Adams to enact a budget that fosters safer communities. The Council will continue its efforts to secure additional investments in essential areas that require more support to advance our city.”

Stressing the importance of the FY23 budget to the city’s pandemic recovery, City Comptroller Brad Lander said more work needs to be done to ensure the budget leads to equitable improvements.

“First, the city needs to spend its remaining federal Covid funds effectively, starting with the money allocated for our children’s academic, social, and emotional wellness,” Lander said in a statement. “The Department of Education has billions of dollars intended for student recovery that remain unspent, and this budget does not include a clear action plan for how to make the best use of these funds. In addition, with unemployment among Black and Latino New Yorkers still higher than twice the national average, more of this finite federal funding should be targeted at stimulating our economic recovery.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called the executive budget framework “encouraging,” as it addresses “some of the most urgent issues facing our city and in need of funding.” However, Williams called on the Mayor to offer more details on how certain allocations will be used.

“Additional funding for non-police responses to mental health crises, and for the community-based solutions to combat gun violence, are critical and welcome investments, and must be followed with a clear plan to better structuralize these systems and save lives,” Williams said.

“Substantially increasing youth services, both in school and over the summer through SYEP, is essential to not only meeting this moment for our city but for strengthening its future,” he added. “I’m hopeful that as budget negotiations continue, as more details become known and clear, we can secure the resources needed to renew New York, building on strategies we know work and rejecting those that have failed New Yorkers for far too long.”

To read the full FY23 executive budget, go to on.nyc.gov/38tedlP.