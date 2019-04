Maximum Mobilization

Advocates rally for energy efficiency

By Gregg McQueen

She is an ace marksman committed to destroying her foes on film.

Off-screen, actress and environmental activist Zazie Beetz, who played assassin Domino in Deadpool 2, is no less intent on doing battle – for energy efficiency.

Raised largely in Washington Heights and currently a resident of Harlem, Beetz said her family has dealt with health issues related to poor air quality.

“My brother has severe asthma, my cousin has severe asthma,” she said. “They have [machines] I can’t even name in their home that they have to use daily because the air quality is so bad.”

Beetz was at City Hall on April 18 to participate in a rally prior to the City Council voting on a slate of bills that has been widely called the most aggressive environmental legislation any city in the world has passed to date.

The new laws would eventually reduce by 80 percent the amount of pollution emitted by the city’s largest buildings, require green roofs and seek to shutter power plants reliant on fossil fuels.

The legislative package passed overwhelmingly at the City Council’s stated meeting that day by a vote of 45-2.

“New York is a microcosm of all these different people, all these demographics, all these different classes and backgrounds. What a wonderful place to set the precedent of what the world can do,” Beetz said.

Known as the Climate Mobilization Act, the legislative package is comprised of six bills.

At the forefront is a bill requiring buildings larger than 25,000 square feet to install new windows, insulation and other alterations to become more energy efficient. Starting in 2024, the legislation orders landlords to slash emissions 40 percent by 2030, and then 80 percent by 2050.

It includes more lenient standards for houses of worship and rent-regulated buildings.

“Two percent of our buildings – just 50,000 of our one million buildings – emit 30 percent of carbon of our overall emissions,” said Councilmember Costa Constantinides, who sponsored the bill, which has been in the works for two years.

“The worst emitters have five years to get into compliance,” he said.

Additional bills will establish a renewable loan energy program, authorize a study on the feasibility of closing 24 local gas- and oil-burning power plants, and require certain buildings to install solar panels, wind turbines or plants on the roof.

Legislators have estimated that the laws would create thousands of jobs in construction and other services as building owners ramp up to comply with the new laws.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson noted that the United Nation’s Panel on Climate Change has indicated that countries have 12 years to fix climate change before its negative effects become irreversible and said New York City is leading the way for the rest of the nation.

“If New York City can do it with a varied and dynamic and complicated building stock… if we can do it and figure it out with science and data, then every single city can do it,” he said.

Maritza Silva-Farrell, Executive Director of advocacy group ALIGN, said New York already experienced the devastating effects of climate change during Hurricane Sandy. “We’re talking about 400,000 New Yorkers, their lives changed forever,” she said, referring to those residing in the city’s floodplains during the 2012 storm.

Others spoke of the disproportionate affect that environmental changes have on low-income communities.

“This is really a social justice issue,” added Councilmember Rafael Espinal, who sponsored a bill requiring that green roofs to be installed on any new building. “When you talk about greening our buildings, when we talk green rooftops, we’re talking about making our city more livable for those who are suffering because of environmental injustice in those communities.”

Working Families Party head Bill Lipton said that community groups and other stakeholders have been pushing for similar legislation for a decade.

“Today, we make history,” he remarked. “Future generations will look back on this as being one of the most important pieces of legislation the city has ever passed.”

“Addressing emissions from buildings is the single most important thing the city can do to address climate pollution,” said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV).

In recent months, the Climate Mobilization Act attracted resistance from factions of the real estate industry.

Following the Council votes, John Banks, President of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), said in a statement that the real estate industry supports the goal of reducing carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030 but pointed out that the legislation exempts about half of the city’s buildings from carbon emission limits.

“There is no greater challenge to our city, state, and planet than climate change. The real estate industry and other stakeholders support the goal of reducing carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030,” Banks said.

“The bill that passed today, however, will fall short of achieving the 40 x 30 reduction by only including half of the city’s building stock. The approach taken today will have a negative impact on our ability to attract and retain a broad range of industries, including technology, media, finance, and life sciences, that provide opportunity and continued economic growth that is so important for our city,” Banks said.

Johnson refuted the notion that the bill falls short, noting that it tackles the most frequent polluters first.

“The baddest actors, the worst polluters are the folks that we need to come into compliance very, very soon,” he remarked. “REBNY should not be Chicken Little.”

While Beetz said the legislation would have a strong impact on the quality of life for New Yorkers, she stressed that more needed to be done, especially in terms of reducing water pollution and the use of plastics.

“This isn’t the answer to everything. It’s a wonderful step forward but I definitely think we need to keep pushing,” she said.

“It kind of took a generation to ruin our climate, and it’s going to take a generation to save it, before it’s too late,” she stated. “This is our calling right now and hopefully we can do that for our children.”