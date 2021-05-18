- English
- Español
Math, Mischief and the Mirandas
By Luis A. Miranda
Photos: Hunter Schools | Laura Dwight
One afternoon in the spring of 1985, I walked with my five-year-old son to the subway to begin our hour-long commute home from Hunter College Campus Schools (HCCS) where he was a finalist for acceptance. I knew he had undergone the in-person interview earlier that day as part of his admission process.
As we walked, I asked him about the experience, including what the interview questions had been.
“We did math,” he replied. “They asked us what two plus two was.”
“What did you say?” I asked, ever the anxious parent.
“I said five!”
“Lin-Manuel!” I responded with concern. “Why did you say that? You know that two plus two equals four.”
He stopped, casting a very patient glance in my direction.
“Dad,” he said, soothingly. “I was joking.”
In that moment I knew we were working hard to get him in a school that would teach him not only fundamental academic principles but would nurture his creative mischief as well.
My wife, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, was the one who had heard about this school, whose mission is “The Care of the Future is Mine.” She did all the research, made the phone calls and followed up with staff members. She was the one who ascertained that the school offered a top-rate public school education while holding students and families to the highest standards, and she who discovered that the school happened to be entirely free.
We had been worried about what kind of education we would provide to our children; the schools in our district regularly tested poorly in reading and math. We had just bought a house, so there was no way we could afford private school for Lin-Manuel and our daughter, Lucecita. Since I traveled extensively back then, it was Luz who did all the work to help our son take the entrance exam, prep for the interviews, and ultimately, enroll.
It is one of the best things that ever happened to our family.
Lin-Manuel attended the Campus Schools from kindergarten through high school. During his years there, his mother and I watched him develop from a precocious child, who was reading at age 3, into a curious and well-rounded young adult. His teachers recognized and encouraged his points of strength, and pushed him to work on his weaknesses. The opportunities he received during these years are ones that Luz and I simply could not have provided him. He arrived at college thoroughly prepared to take the next steps in his life and his career.
In short, Hunter College Campus Schools was – and is – a great educational institution.
The selection process has historically been very difficult, involving both a test and a lottery. Only a very small percentage of applicants get a spot. Most children are admitted in kindergarten and stay through high school, making it even more difficult for any kind of transfer student to get in; the number of available slots every year is miniscule.
This is what makes the recent changes in HCCS admission policies so remarkable.
In an effort to recruit more diverse students, HCCS is changing the testing requirements and creating testing opportunities for older students. It is important to explore what these changes might mean for your family.
We parents want the best for our kids. If you don’t have the means, and you hear of a school that will be great for your child, you’re going to do everything and anything you can to open those doors.
I regularly remind myself how lucky we all were that Luz put in the work to get Lin-Manuel in. Without her strenuous efforts and consistent follow-up, it is likely we would have never known that this near-magical school existed.
I am thrilled to be able to tell you that you don’t have to do that same intensive legwork work. There are upcoming open houses to tell you more and answer your questions. I cannot urge you enough: do everything you can to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.
It may well change your lives – it did ours.
Applying to Hunter College High School
Hunter College High School is a part of the Hunter College Campus Schools, the laboratory schools of the City University of New York administered by Hunter College. The high school serves students in grades 7-12.
The only entry year for HCHS is 7th grade.
The school welcomes students who demonstrate advanced cognitive ability and prepare them to be life-long learners and leaders. It seeks to assist in the development of creative, intellectually-curious, and original thinkers who are passionate about learning. The schools use the principles of gifted education, including depth, complexity, challenge, enrichment, and acceleration of the curriculum, to meet the needs of intellectually-advanced students.
General information for the 2020-2021 HCHS admission process for 7th grade follows here.
HCHS does not accept inquiries or applications for any other grade. (Students are not admitted into grades 8, 9, 10, 11, or 12. There are NO exceptions to grade entry.)
Interested families are invited to join the Hunter College HS Applicant Open House offered via ZOOM for students of underrepresented groups hosted by Mosaic, HCHS4Diversity. Parents of African American Children (PAAC), and Association of Latin and Hispanic Familias y Amigos (ALHFA)
- Thu, May 28th at 6:30 p.m.
- Sat, June 5th at 10:00 a.m.
Register in Advance via Zoom Link at hccsmosaic.org/OpenHouse.
For more, please visit bit.ly/3oq8OQu.
Matemáticas, travesuras y los Miranda
Por Luis A. Miranda
Fotos: Hunter Schools | Laura Dwight
Una tarde de la primavera de 1985, caminaba con mi hijo de cinco años hasta el metro para comenzar nuestro viaje de una hora a casa desde Hunter College Campus Schools (HCCS), donde fue finalista para ser aceptado. Sabía que se había sometido a la entrevista personal ese mismo día como parte de su proceso de admisión.
Mientras caminábamos, le pregunté sobre la experiencia, incluyendo cuáles habían sido las preguntas de la entrevista.
“Hicimos matemáticas”, respondió. “Nos preguntaron cuánto son dos más dos”.
“¿Qué dijiste?” pregunté, siempre el padre ansioso.
“¡Dije cinco!”.
“¡Lin-Manuel!”, respondí con preocupación. “¿Por qué dijiste eso? Sabes que dos más dos son cuatro”.
Se detuvo y lanzó una mirada muy paciente en mi dirección.
“Papá”, dijo dulcemente. “Estaba bromeando”.
En ese momento supe que estábamos trabajando duro para llevarlo a una escuela que le enseñaría no solo los principios académicos fundamentales, sino que también nutriría sus travesuras creativas.
Mi esposa, la Dra. Luz Towns-Miranda, era quien había oído hablar de esta escuela, cuya misión es “El cuidado del futuro es mío”. Ella hizo toda la investigación, las llamadas telefónicas y dio seguimiento con los miembros del personal. Ella fue quien se aseguró de que la escuela ofreciera una educación de escuela pública de primer nivel mientras mantenía a los estudiantes y las familias con los más altos estándares, y fue ella quien descubrió que la escuela era completamente gratuita.
Nos preocupaba el tipo de educación que les daríamos a nuestros hijos: las escuelas de nuestro distrito regularmente obtenían malos resultados en lectura y matemáticas. Acabábamos de comprar una casa, así que no había forma de que pudiéramos pagar una escuela privada para Lin-Manuel y nuestra hija, Lucecita. Dado que viajaba mucho en ese entonces, fue Luz quien hizo todo el trabajo para ayudar a nuestro hijo a tomar el examen de ingreso, prepararse para las entrevistas y, finalmente, ser inscrito.
Es una de las mejores cosas que le han pasado a nuestra familia. Lin-Manuel asistió a la escuela Campus School desde el jardín de infantes hasta la preparatoria. Durante sus años ahí, su madre y yo lo vimos evolucionar de un niño precoz, que leía a los 3 años, hasta convertirse en un joven adulto curioso e integral. Sus maestros reconocieron y alentaron sus puntos fuertes y lo impulsaron a trabajar en sus debilidades. Las oportunidades que recibió durante estos años son las que Luz y yo simplemente no podríamos haberle brindado. Llegó a la universidad completamente preparado para dar los siguientes pasos en su vida y su carrera.
En resumen, Hunter College Campus Schools fue, y es, una gran institución educativa. El proceso de selección ha sido históricamente muy difícil, involucrando tanto una prueba como una lotería. Solo un porcentaje muy pequeño de solicitantes obtiene un lugar. La mayoría de los niños son admitidos en el jardín de infantes y permanecen hasta la preparatoria, lo que dificulta aún más el ingreso de cualquier tipo de estudiante transferido; el número de espacios disponibles cada año es minúsculo. Esto es lo que hace que los cambios recientes en las políticas de admisión de HCCS sean tan notables.
En un esfuerzo por reclutar estudiantes más diversos, HCCS está cambiando los requisitos de evaluación y creando oportunidades de evaluación para estudiantes mayores. Es importante explorar qué podrían significar estos cambios para sus familias.
Los padres queremos lo mejor para nuestros hijos.
Si usted no tiene los medios y oye hablar de una escuela que será excelente para su hijo, hará todo lo posible para abrir esas puertas.
Regularmente me recuerdo a mí mismo lo afortunados que fuimos todos de que Luz se esforzara para que Lin-Manuel ingresara. Sin sus arduos esfuerzos y seguimiento constante, es probable que nunca hubiéramos sabido que existía esta escuela casi mágica.
Estoy encantado de poder decirles que no tienen que hacer la misma labor intensiva preliminar. Hay próximas jornadas de puertas abiertas para contarles más y responder a sus preguntas. No puedo exhortarles lo suficiente: hagan todo lo posible para aprovechar esta excelente oportunidad.
Bien puede cambiar sus vidas, cambió la nuestra.
Solicitar ingreso a Hunter College High School
Hunter College High School es parte de Hunter College Campus Schools, las escuelas laboratorio de la City University de Nueva York administradas por Hunter College. La preparatoria atiende a estudiantes de los grados 7 al 12.
El único año de entrada para HCHS es el séptimo grado.
La escuela da la bienvenida a los estudiantes que demuestren una capacidad cognitiva avanzada y los prepara para ser líderes y aprendices de por vida. Busca ayudar en el desarrollo de pensadores creativos, originales, intelectualmente curiosos y apasionados por el aprendizaje. Las escuelas utilizan los principios de la educación para superdotados, incluyendo profundidad, complejidad, desafío, enriquecimiento y aceleración del plan de estudios, para satisfacer las necesidades de los estudiantes intelectualmente avanzados.
A continuación, encontrará información general para el proceso de admisión de HCHS 2020-2021 para el séptimo grado.
HCHS no acepta consultas ni solicitudes para ningún otro grado. (Los estudiantes no son admitidos en los grados 8, 9, 10, 11 o 12. NO hay excepciones de ingreso al grado).
Las familias interesadas están invitadas a unirse a las jornadas de puertas abiertas para solicitantes de ingreso a Hunter College HS, que se ofrecen a través de ZOOM para estudiantes de grupos subrepresentados. Son organizadas por Mosaic, HCHS4Diversity, Padres de Niños Afroamericanos (PAAC, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Asociación de Familias y Amigos Latinos e Hispanos (ALHFA, por sus siglas en inglés)
- jueves 28 de mayo a las 6:30 p.m.
- sábado 5 de junio a las 10:00 a.m.
Inscríbase previamente a través del enlace hccsmosaic.org/OpenHouse.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/3oq8OQu.