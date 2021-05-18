Math, Mischief and the Mirandas

By Luis A. Miranda

Photos: Hunter Schools | Laura Dwight

One afternoon in the spring of 1985, I walked with my five-year-old son to the subway to begin our hour-long commute home from Hunter College Campus Schools (HCCS) where he was a finalist for acceptance. I knew he had undergone the in-person interview earlier that day as part of his admission process.

As we walked, I asked him about the experience, including what the interview questions had been.

“We did math,” he replied. “They asked us what two plus two was.”

“What did you say?” I asked, ever the anxious parent.

“I said five!”

“Lin-Manuel!” I responded with concern. “Why did you say that? You know that two plus two equals four.”

He stopped, casting a very patient glance in my direction.

“Dad,” he said, soothingly. “I was joking.”

In that moment I knew we were working hard to get him in a school that would teach him not only fundamental academic principles but would nurture his creative mischief as well.

My wife, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, was the one who had heard about this school, whose mission is “The Care of the Future is Mine.” She did all the research, made the phone calls and followed up with staff members. She was the one who ascertained that the school offered a top-rate public school education while holding students and families to the highest standards, and she who discovered that the school happened to be entirely free.

We had been worried about what kind of education we would provide to our children; the schools in our district regularly tested poorly in reading and math. We had just bought a house, so there was no way we could afford private school for Lin-Manuel and our daughter, Lucecita. Since I traveled extensively back then, it was Luz who did all the work to help our son take the entrance exam, prep for the interviews, and ultimately, enroll.

It is one of the best things that ever happened to our family.

Lin-Manuel attended the Campus Schools from kindergarten through high school. During his years there, his mother and I watched him develop from a precocious child, who was reading at age 3, into a curious and well-rounded young adult. His teachers recognized and encouraged his points of strength, and pushed him to work on his weaknesses. The opportunities he received during these years are ones that Luz and I simply could not have provided him. He arrived at college thoroughly prepared to take the next steps in his life and his career.

In short, Hunter College Campus Schools was – and is – a great educational institution.

The selection process has historically been very difficult, involving both a test and a lottery. Only a very small percentage of applicants get a spot. Most children are admitted in kindergarten and stay through high school, making it even more difficult for any kind of transfer student to get in; the number of available slots every year is miniscule.

This is what makes the recent changes in HCCS admission policies so remarkable.

In an effort to recruit more diverse students, HCCS is changing the testing requirements and creating testing opportunities for older students. It is important to explore what these changes might mean for your family.

We parents want the best for our kids. If you don’t have the means, and you hear of a school that will be great for your child, you’re going to do everything and anything you can to open those doors.

I regularly remind myself how lucky we all were that Luz put in the work to get Lin-Manuel in. Without her strenuous efforts and consistent follow-up, it is likely we would have never known that this near-magical school existed.

I am thrilled to be able to tell you that you don’t have to do that same intensive legwork work. There are upcoming open houses to tell you more and answer your questions. I cannot urge you enough: do everything you can to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.

It may well change your lives – it did ours.

Applying to Hunter College High School

Hunter College High School is a part of the Hunter College Campus Schools, the laboratory schools of the City University of New York administered by Hunter College. The high school serves students in grades 7-12.

The only entry year for HCHS is 7th grade.

The school welcomes students who demonstrate advanced cognitive ability and prepare them to be life-long learners and leaders. It seeks to assist in the development of creative, intellectually-curious, and original thinkers who are passionate about learning. The schools use the principles of gifted education, including depth, complexity, challenge, enrichment, and acceleration of the curriculum, to meet the needs of intellectually-advanced students.

General information for the 2020-2021 HCHS admission process for 7th grade follows here.

HCHS does not accept inquiries or applications for any other grade. (Students are not admitted into grades 8, 9, 10, 11, or 12. There are NO exceptions to grade entry.)

Interested families are invited to join the Hunter College HS Applicant Open House offered via ZOOM for students of underrepresented groups hosted by Mosaic, HCHS4Diversity. Parents of African American Children (PAAC), and Association of Latin and Hispanic Familias y Amigos (ALHFA)

Thu, May 28th at 6:30 p.m.

Sat, June 5th at 10:00 a.m.

Register in Advance via Zoom Link at hccsmosaic.org/OpenHouse.

For more, please visit bit.ly/3oq8OQu.