Master Strokes
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Sandy Jiménez noticed something unusual. All of his noses looked the same.
To remedy this repetition, the Inwood-based artist took the Inktober challenge. The incredible results are featured in a short video of 25 drawings in the style of some of the greatest graphic artists of all time.
Artist Jake Parker started Inktober in 2009 to help himself and fellow artists improve by creating a drawing every day in October.
Jiménez modified the concept. He drew every weekday, giving himself weekends off. He used only recycled materials—leftover papers, mail and even windowed envelopes. No corrections were allowed. “I decided, ‘Let me live with the lines,’” he said.
He didn’t use the optional Inktober prompts. Instead, he drew in the style of 25 celebrated graphic artists whose work he treasured.
“I decided to take on all of these illustrators who I either really respected or was somewhat afraid of,” he said. “Somebody who has really complicated, but a real tactile feel to their work.”
Comic book legends Jack Kirby, Alex Toth, Reed Crandall and Walt Kelly all get their due, Jiménez -style. The drawings aren’t strict line-for-line versions; instead, they are riffs and re-imaginings. A tribute to illustrator James Bama (Doc Savage) features a werewolf soloing on a bass guitar. A cat wakes its person in the style of comics artist and writer David Mazzucchelli (Batman, Asterios Polyp). A lagoon creature in the style of illustrator and painter Basil Gogos makes good use of a return envelope. Even Grumpy Cat gets a star turn in a setting reminiscent of French comic creator Philippe Druillet (Lone Sloane).
Jiménez is a filmmaker, graphic novelist and comic artist of Dominican descent. His early Bronx years were inspiration for Marley Davidson: Bronx Exorcist. His contributions to the World War 3 Illustrated anthologies are legendary. Now a long time Inwood resident, he both teaches writing and studies Biography and Memoir at CUNY Graduate Center.
But this was the first time Jiménez ever explored his own talent in terms of other artists. During his formal training at Cooper Union, working in the style of others was discouraged.
“The idea of looking at established work and sort of almost mimicking that to try and deconstruct it is not an approach that was encouraged because it was considered something that pretty much belonged to old academy approaches,” he said. “It was really nice to just put myself through that. You learn a lot of things about yourself in trying to step into someone else’s approach.”
Jiménez used only pencil for his Inktober drawings. “The reason why is you have to work a lot harder to construct with that,” he said. “With ink, I can get away with a lot of gesture. But I have to build that image of James Bama, or the Creature from the Black Lagoon, which is based on a really famous Basil Gogos painting. To have to build that with pencil requires a lot more thought and a lot more construction.”
That process shakes something loose, he added. “I don’t think I can get what I would get from this process anywhere else. I can’t really get it from drawing from observation.”
While some of the artists were “a joy,” others were challenging to deconstruct. Milo Manara uses ‘gradiated’ lines as well as pointillism. “Generally, those two radical approaches don’t work well together,” said Jiménez.
With each new artist, his posture changed. His own style is very loose with a lot of flow. “You actually feel like you’re in a different mood when you take on different people.”
He noticed some artists pay vast attention to light, while others don’t include it. “Walt Kelly doesn’t really use light at all, whereas Alex Toth uses single source lighting to the degree that a photographer does,” he said.
The results reveal Jiménez’s love of drawing, his close attention to what makes other artists’ work sing and as his own deep knowledge of the craft. As the project proceeded, he kept thinking of a past Cooper Union professor, Robert Slutsky. “There are certain fundamentals that he was really trying to batter into us. He thought there was a real way to do things and not to do things,” said Jiménez. “He definitely thought there was good art and bad art. ‘This is how you do this’ and “This is how you do that.’ As profound a series of disagreements I had with him, I have to say his voice was very much in my head as I was trying to do something.”
One of those things was the idea that the artist has to be a designer as they draw. “Reality just isn’t that interesting. You have to at once obey it and use it as a framework and as an inspiration, but at the same time, you must never forget that you have a responsibility to whoever the audience is going to be to create a composition that is compelling.”
For more, please visit vampyrotechnic.com.
Pinceladas maestras
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Sandy Jiménez notó algo inusual. Todas sus narices parecían iguales.
Para remediar esta repetición, el artista de Inwood aceptó el reto Inktober. Los increíbles resultados se muestran en un breve video de 25 dibujos al estilo de algunos de los más grandes artistas gráficos de todos los tiempos.
El artista Jake Parker inició Inktober en 2009 para ayudarse a sí mismo y a otros artistas a mejorar, creando un dibujo cada día de octubre.
Jiménez modificó el concepto. Dibujó todos los días de la semana, dejándose los fines de semana libres. Sólo utilizó materiales reciclados: papeles sobrantes, correo e incluso sobres con ventana. No se permitía hacer correcciones. “Decidí: déjenme vivir con las líneas”, dijo.
No utilizó las instrucciones opcionales de Inktober. En cambio, dibujó siguiendo el estilo de 25 célebres artistas gráficos cuya obra atesoraba.
“Decidí inspirarme en todos esos ilustradores a los que respetaba o temía”, explica. “Alguien realmente complicado, pero con una verdadera sensación táctil en su trabajo”.
Las leyendas del cómic Jack Kirby, Alex Toth, Reed Crandall y Walt Kelly reciben su reconocimiento, al estilo Jiménez. Los dibujos no son estrictas versiones línea por línea, sino variaciones y reinterpretaciones. Un homenaje al ilustrador James Bama (Doc Savage) muestra a un hombre lobo tocando el bajo. Un gato despierta a su persona al estilo del dibujante y guionista de cómics David Mazzucchelli (Batman, Asterios Polyp). Una criatura de laguna al estilo del ilustrador y pintor Basil Gogos hace buen uso de un sobre de devolución. Incluso Grumpy Cat tiene un papel estelar en un escenario que recuerda al creador francés de cómics Philippe Druillet (Lone Sloane).
Jiménez es cineasta, novelista gráfico y dibujante de cómics de ascendencia dominicana. Sus primeros años en el Bronx sirvieron de inspiración para Marley Davidson: Bronx Exorcist. Sus contribuciones a las antologías de World War 3 Illustrated son legendarias. Residente desde hace tiempo de Inwood, imparte clases de escritura y estudia Biografía y Memorias en el Centro de Posgrado de CUNY.
Pero ésta fue la primera vez que Jiménez exploró su propio talento en función de otros artistas. Durante su aprendizaje formal en Cooper Union, se desaconsejaba trabajar siguiendo el estilo de otros.
“La idea de observar el trabajo de otros artistas y casi imitarlo para tratar de deconstruirlo no era un enfoque que se fomentara porque se consideraba algo que pertenecía más o menos a los enfoques de la vieja academia”, dijo. “Fue muy agradable experimentar todo eso. Aprendes muchas cosas sobre ti mismo al tratar de entrar en el enfoque de otra persona”.
Jiménez utilizó sólo lápiz para sus dibujos de Inktober. “La razón es que hay que trabajar mucho más para construir con lápiz”, explica. “Con la tinta, puedo salirme con la mía con muchos gestos. Pero tengo que construir esa imagen de James Bama, o de la Criatura de la Laguna Negra, que está basada en un cuadro muy famoso de Basil Gogos. Tener que construir eso con lápiz requiere mucha más reflexión y mucha más construcción”.
Ese proceso hace que algo se afloje, añade. “No creo que pueda obtener lo que obtendría de este proceso en ningún otro sitio. No puedo conseguirlo dibujando a partir de la observación”.
Mientras que algunos de los artistas eran “una alegría”, otros suponían un reto para la deconstrucción. Milo Manara utiliza líneas graduadas, así como el puntillismo. “Generalmente, esos dos enfoques radicales no funcionan bien juntos”, dijo Jiménez.
Con cada nuevo artista, su postura cambiaba. Su propio estilo es muy suelto, con mucha fluidez. “En realidad te sientes como si estuvieras en un estado de ánimo diferente cuando te enfrentas a gente distinta”.
Se dio cuenta de que algunos artistas prestan mucha atención a la luz, mientras que otros no la incluyen. “Walt Kelly no utiliza la luz en absoluto, mientras que Alex Toth utiliza una única fuente de iluminación en la misma medida que un fotógrafo”, explica.
Los resultados revelan el amor de Jiménez por el dibujo, su gran atención a lo que hace que la obra de otros artistas cante, así como su propio profundo conocimiento del oficio. A medida que avanzaba el proyecto, no dejaba de pensar en un antiguo profesor de Cooper Union, Robert Slutsky. “Hay ciertos fundamentos que él intentaba inculcarnos. Pensaba que había una forma real de hacer las cosas y de no hacerlas”, dice Jiménez. “Creía que había arte bueno y arte malo. Así es como se hace esto y Así es como se hace aquello. Por profundos que fueran una serie de desacuerdos que tuve con él, tengo que decir que su voz estaba muy presente en mi cabeza cuando intentaba hacer algo”.
Una de esas cosas era la idea de que el artista tiene que ser un diseñador mientras dibuja. “La realidad no es tan interesante. Tienes que obedecerla y utilizarla como marco e inspiración, pero al mismo tiempo, nunca debes olvidar que tienes la responsabilidad ante quienquiera que vaya a ser el público de crear una composición que sea convincente”.
Para más información, por favor visite vampyrotechnic.com.