Master Strokes

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Sandy Jiménez noticed something unusual. All of his noses looked the same.

To remedy this repetition, the Inwood-based artist took the Inktober challenge. The incredible results are featured in a short video of 25 drawings in the style of some of the greatest graphic artists of all time.

Artist Jake Parker started Inktober in 2009 to help himself and fellow artists improve by creating a drawing every day in October.

Jiménez modified the concept. He drew every weekday, giving himself weekends off. He used only recycled materials—leftover papers, mail and even windowed envelopes. No corrections were allowed. “I decided, ‘Let me live with the lines,’” he said.

He didn’t use the optional Inktober prompts. Instead, he drew in the style of 25 celebrated graphic artists whose work he treasured.

“I decided to take on all of these illustrators who I either really respected or was somewhat afraid of,” he said. “Somebody who has really complicated, but a real tactile feel to their work.”

Comic book legends Jack Kirby, Alex Toth, Reed Crandall and Walt Kelly all get their due, Jiménez -style. The drawings aren’t strict line-for-line versions; instead, they are riffs and re-imaginings. A tribute to illustrator James Bama (Doc Savage) features a werewolf soloing on a bass guitar. A cat wakes its person in the style of comics artist and writer David Mazzucchelli (Batman, Asterios Polyp). A lagoon creature in the style of illustrator and painter Basil Gogos makes good use of a return envelope. Even Grumpy Cat gets a star turn in a setting reminiscent of French comic creator Philippe Druillet (Lone Sloane).

Jiménez is a filmmaker, graphic novelist and comic artist of Dominican descent. His early Bronx years were inspiration for Marley Davidson: Bronx Exorcist. His contributions to the World War 3 Illustrated anthologies are legendary. Now a long time Inwood resident, he both teaches writing and studies Biography and Memoir at CUNY Graduate Center.

But this was the first time Jiménez ever explored his own talent in terms of other artists. During his formal training at Cooper Union, working in the style of others was discouraged.

“The idea of looking at established work and sort of almost mimicking that to try and deconstruct it is not an approach that was encouraged because it was considered something that pretty much belonged to old academy approaches,” he said. “It was really nice to just put myself through that. You learn a lot of things about yourself in trying to step into someone else’s approach.”

Jiménez used only pencil for his Inktober drawings. “The reason why is you have to work a lot harder to construct with that,” he said. “With ink, I can get away with a lot of gesture. But I have to build that image of James Bama, or the Creature from the Black Lagoon, which is based on a really famous Basil Gogos painting. To have to build that with pencil requires a lot more thought and a lot more construction.”

That process shakes something loose, he added. “I don’t think I can get what I would get from this process anywhere else. I can’t really get it from drawing from observation.”

While some of the artists were “a joy,” others were challenging to deconstruct. Milo Manara uses ‘gradiated’ lines as well as pointillism. “Generally, those two radical approaches don’t work well together,” said Jiménez.

With each new artist, his posture changed. His own style is very loose with a lot of flow. “You actually feel like you’re in a different mood when you take on different people.”

He noticed some artists pay vast attention to light, while others don’t include it. “Walt Kelly doesn’t really use light at all, whereas Alex Toth uses single source lighting to the degree that a photographer does,” he said.

The results reveal Jiménez’s love of drawing, his close attention to what makes other artists’ work sing and as his own deep knowledge of the craft. As the project proceeded, he kept thinking of a past Cooper Union professor, Robert Slutsky. “There are certain fundamentals that he was really trying to batter into us. He thought there was a real way to do things and not to do things,” said Jiménez. “He definitely thought there was good art and bad art. ‘This is how you do this’ and “This is how you do that.’ As profound a series of disagreements I had with him, I have to say his voice was very much in my head as I was trying to do something.”

One of those things was the idea that the artist has to be a designer as they draw. “Reality just isn’t that interesting. You have to at once obey it and use it as a framework and as an inspiration, but at the same time, you must never forget that you have a responsibility to whoever the audience is going to be to create a composition that is compelling.”

For more, please visit vampyrotechnic.com.