2021 finalists announced for The David Prize

Theirs is passion with purpose.

The David Prize, a $1 million grant designed to recognize New York City’s thought leaders, has announced its second annual class of finalists. This year, 22 finalists were named after submitting entrepreneurial ideas in education, immigration, social justice, technology and other fields.

Five 2021 winners will ultimately be provided with $200,000 each to support their initiatives.

The goal of the prize is to “reward visionaries who demonstrate exceptional potential, grit and tenacity necessary to make New York City be a better, brighter place for all, whether socially, economically, culturally, environmentally, artistically, or otherwise,” according to a press release from The David Prize. Finalists are chosen for approaching “a uniquely NYC issue and address[ing] it with the flair and guts that parallel the city’s spirit.”

Winners will be announced in October.

Selected from a pool of approximately 10,000 applicants from across the city, the 2021 finalists include several with ties to Northern Manhattan, including:

Five Mualimm-ak , who is launching the Youth Anti Prison Project, which will mentor, train, house and employ justice-impacted young adults through a variety of academies that last throughout their community supervision sentences.

, who is launching the Youth Anti Prison Project, which will mentor, train, house and employ justice-impacted young adults through a variety of academies that last throughout their community supervision sentences. Shams DaBaron , who advocates for homeless New Yorkers by working with elected officials, shelter providers, nonprofits and policymakers.

, who advocates for homeless New Yorkers by working with elected officials, shelter providers, nonprofits and policymakers. Sharon Richardson, who runs a catering business that provides jobs, education and advocacy to formerly incarcerated women.

Among other finalists are those who have committed to immigration justice, described as “creating safe spaces and accessible resources and information for immigrants across the city.” They are:

Cesar Vargas, who is building a coalition to provide competent legal counsel to immigrants (and their families) serving in the Armed Forces as they navigate immigration and military law.

who is building a coalition to provide competent legal counsel to immigrants (and their families) serving in the Armed Forces as they navigate immigration and military law. Ravi Ragbir, who seeks to “re-imag[ine] freedom for people of color and immigrants targeted by unjust criminal and immigration systems by using the defense committee model to expand the idea of sanctuary beyond physical space.”

The award is named for David Walentas, a Brooklyn real estate developer behind the transformation of the Dumbo and Williamsburg neighborhoods. The Walentas family will contribute $1 million annually for the award.

“Last year’s David Prize finalists were all extraordinary people with extraordinary visions for our city, and this year is no different. The finalists we identified this year all represent the tenacity and resilience of New York City — amazing people coming together in order to improve the lives of their neighbors,” said Jed Walentas, David’s son. “The mission behind The David Prize is to support New York’s greatest by supporting them with tools and resources needed to succeed, and I’m honored to be able to do exactly that.”

For more information, please visit thedavidprize.org.