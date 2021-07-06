- English
- Español
Master Class
2021 finalists announced for The David Prize
Theirs is passion with purpose.
The David Prize, a $1 million grant designed to recognize New York City’s thought leaders, has announced its second annual class of finalists. This year, 22 finalists were named after submitting entrepreneurial ideas in education, immigration, social justice, technology and other fields.
Five 2021 winners will ultimately be provided with $200,000 each to support their initiatives.
The goal of the prize is to “reward visionaries who demonstrate exceptional potential, grit and tenacity necessary to make New York City be a better, brighter place for all, whether socially, economically, culturally, environmentally, artistically, or otherwise,” according to a press release from The David Prize. Finalists are chosen for approaching “a uniquely NYC issue and address[ing] it with the flair and guts that parallel the city’s spirit.”
Winners will be announced in October.
Selected from a pool of approximately 10,000 applicants from across the city, the 2021 finalists include several with ties to Northern Manhattan, including:
- Five Mualimm-ak, who is launching the Youth Anti Prison Project, which will mentor, train, house and employ justice-impacted young adults through a variety of academies that last throughout their community supervision sentences.
- Shams DaBaron, who advocates for homeless New Yorkers by working with elected officials, shelter providers, nonprofits and policymakers.
- Sharon Richardson, who runs a catering business that provides jobs, education and advocacy to formerly incarcerated women.
Among other finalists are those who have committed to immigration justice, described as “creating safe spaces and accessible resources and information for immigrants across the city.” They are:
- Cesar Vargas, who is building a coalition to provide competent legal counsel to immigrants (and their families) serving in the Armed Forces as they navigate immigration and military law.
- Ravi Ragbir, who seeks to “re-imag[ine] freedom for people of color and immigrants targeted by unjust criminal and immigration systems by using the defense committee model to expand the idea of sanctuary beyond physical space.”
The award is named for David Walentas, a Brooklyn real estate developer behind the transformation of the Dumbo and Williamsburg neighborhoods. The Walentas family will contribute $1 million annually for the award.
“Last year’s David Prize finalists were all extraordinary people with extraordinary visions for our city, and this year is no different. The finalists we identified this year all represent the tenacity and resilience of New York City — amazing people coming together in order to improve the lives of their neighbors,” said Jed Walentas, David’s son. “The mission behind The David Prize is to support New York’s greatest by supporting them with tools and resources needed to succeed, and I’m honored to be able to do exactly that.”
For more information, please visit thedavidprize.org.
Clase magistral
Finalistas anunciados para The David Prize 2021
La suya es pasión con propósito.
The David Prize (el Premio David, en español), una subvención de un millón de dólares diseñada para reconocer a los líderes de opinión de la ciudad de Nueva York, ha anunciado su segunda generación anual de finalistas. Este año, 22 finalistas fueron nombrados después de presentar ideas empresariales en educación, inmigración, justicia social, tecnología y otros campos.
En última instancia, cinco ganadores de 2021 recibirán $200,000 dólares cada uno para apoyar sus iniciativas.
El objetivo del premio es “recompensar a los visionarios que demuestren un potencial excepcional, el valor y la tenacidad necesarios para hacer que la ciudad de Nueva York sea un lugar mejor y más brillante para todos, ya sea social, económica, cultural, ambiental, artísticamente o de otra manera”, de acuerdo un comunicado de prensa de The David Prize. Los finalistas han sido elegidos por abordar “un problema exclusivo de la ciudad Nueva York y hacerlo con el estilo y las agallas que se asemejan el espíritu de la ciudad”.
Los ganadores serán anunciados en octubre.
Seleccionados de un grupo de aproximadamente 10,000 solicitantes de toda la ciudad, los finalistas de 2021 incluyen a varios con vínculos con el Alto Manhattan, incluyendo:
- Five Mualimm-ak, quien está lanzando el Proyecto Juvenil Anti Prisión, el cual asesorará, capacitará, hospedará y empleará a adultos jóvenes afectados por la justicia a través de una variedad de academias que durarán durante sus sentencias de supervisión comunitaria.
- Shams DaBaron, quien aboga por los neoyorquinos sin hogar trabajando con funcionarios electos, proveedores de refugios, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y legisladores.
- Sharon Richardson, quien dirige un negocio de catering que proporciona empleo, educación y defensa a mujeres previamente encarceladas.
Entre otros finalistas se encuentran quienes se han comprometido con la justicia migratoria, descrita como “crear espacios seguros y recursos e información accesibles para los inmigrantes en toda la ciudad”. Ellos son:
- César Vargas, quien está formando una coalición para brindar asesoría legal competente a los inmigrantes (y sus familias) que sirven en las Fuerzas Armadas mientras navegan por las leyes militares y de inmigración.
- Ravi Ragbir, quien busca “reconfigurar la libertad para las personas de color y los inmigrantes que son objetivo de los injustos sistemas criminales y de inmigración usando el modelo del comité de defensa para ampliar la idea de santuario más allá del espacio físico”.
El premio lleva el nombre de David Walentas, un desarrollador inmobiliario de Brooklyn detrás de la transformación de los vecindarios de Dumbo y Williamsburg. La familia Walentas contribuirá anualmente con un millón de dólares para el premio.
“Los finalistas del Premio David del año pasado fueron personas extraordinarias con visiones increíbles de nuestra ciudad, y este año no es diferente. Todos los finalistas que identificamos en 2021 representan la tenacidad y la resiliencia de la ciudad de Nueva York, son personas increíbles que se unen para mejorar la vida de sus vecinos”, dijo Jed Walentas, hijo de David. “La misión detrás del Premio David es apoyar a los más grandes de Nueva York apoyándoles con las herramientas y los recursos necesarios para tener éxito, y es un honor para mí poder hacer exactamente eso”.
Para más información, por favor visite thedavidprize.org.