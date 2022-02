Massive crime spike in January

Statistics indicate that crime was up in every city precinct.

It was a nearly 40 percent spike.

Statistics released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on February 3 indicate that New York City saw a 38.5 percent increase in overall index crime compared with January 2021.

Citywide shooting incidents increased by a staggering 31.6 percent in January 2022 compared with the same period last year, NYPD data showed.

With the exception of murders, every major crime category had an increase compared with January 2021, according to the statistics.

Citywide shooting incidents have increased by 31.6 percent.

Robbery increased by 33 percent, while grand larceny increased by 58 percent. In addition, transit crimes spiked by 75 percent, while Jewish-based hate crimes increased a whopping 275 percent.

Despite the dramatic increase in shooting incidents, murders in January fell by 15 percent from last year.

Crime was up in nearly every police precinct in the city, according to NYPD data.

The crime data report was released as the city is embattled by a surge of gun violence and is still reeling from the killing of two NYPD officers on January 24.

President Joe Biden met recently with city officials on combatting gun violence.

Mayor Eric Adams recently unveiled a list of policy proposals to curb the spate of shootings in the city, and President Joe Biden visited the city on February 3 to pledge law enforcement resources to stop gun trafficking and assist in the investigation and prosecution of gun-related offenses.

Fallen officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

“The NYPD will forever work to ensure public safety and will never give up this city,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a statement in which she also referenced the recent deaths of Rivera and Mora. “This is our solemn vow to New Yorkers and to New York City. It remains critical that all partners come to the table in this shared mission to combat gun violence. It is the purpose-driven work that allows NYPD officers to honor the lives of their two recently murdered colleagues, First Grade Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. We will never forget the light they shined for us and we will never relinquish our privileged duty as society’s guardian.”