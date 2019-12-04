Mass Protest

By Sherry Mazzocchi

“Act Up. Fight Back. Fight Aids.”

Thirty years after 4,500 people surrounded St. Patrick’s Cathedral, protesting the Catholic Church’s views on AIDS, abortion, contraception and sex, that chant still rings true, said Michael Petrelis.

Petrelis and other members of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) and the Women’s Health Action Mobilization (WHAM!) will speak in front of St. Patrick’s on December 8 to mark the 30th anniversary of the historic event.

“We are holding a press conference before the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday to honor our friends who have died in the past 30 years,” he said.

Petrelis was at that December 10, 1989 protest.

He and hundreds of others entered the Cathedral during Mass. They passed out H.I.V. information to parishioners. They commemorated the 100,000 people who died of the disease in the U.S. by lying down in the center aisle. Others handcuffed themselves to pews.

Petrelis had been diagnosed with AIDS in 1986. He was 26 years old.

He was one of the 111 protestors arrested that day. The huge traffic-snarling event brought widespread attention to the AIDS crisis.

Activists were protesting the views of the Church and in particular statements by Cardinal John O’Connor. While people worldwide where dying of AIDS, O’Connor called for abstinence. He declared LGBTQ people sinful. He was vociferously opposed to abortion and the distribution and use of contraceptives.

Thirty years later, almost nothing has changed, said Petrelis, now 60. “The Church is still not treating women with equality, the Church is still preaching abstinence and it is against condoms to stop AIDS,” he said. “And the Church is still very anti-gay as well.”

While Pope Francis has made some conciliatory statements about LBGTQ issues, the Catholic Church’s official policies have not changed. Neither has its stance disallowing female, married or gay priests.

Petrelis said that one small thing he’d like to see the Church do is hand out condoms during services. “We believe that if Jesus were alive today, he would distribute condoms in churches at Mass. They are life-saving devices that can stop AIDS and stop unwanted pregnancies,” he said. “That would be a good first step.”

Originally from a suburban New Jersey town, Petrelis grew up both Catholic and gay. The Church said his feelings were wrong, even sinful. But the statements didn’t ring true to him. “I was a skeptical young man and I didn’t believe what the Church was telling me,” he said. “I still think that the Church has too much influence over young lives and the healthy development of young people regarding sexuality and their bodies.”

That influence appears to have waned over the decades.

According to a 2018 Gallup poll, only 39 percent of Catholics attend weekly services, down from 75 percent in 1955. Even though fewer Catholics attend Mass, the number of U.S. Catholics has stayed relatively constant, mostly due to a large influx in the Latinx population. In 1955, approximately 24 percent of Americans were Catholic. In 2018, it was 22 percent.

Petrelis said the Church’s policies and political choices have led to the deaths of millions of people and did nothing to prevent the AIDS crisis from unfolding.

“The Church is stuck in the Dark Ages on many matters,” he charged.

Petrelis, who now lives in San Francisco, is a member of the St. Francis Lutheran Church. Led by a female pastor, he described it is as very welcoming to all, especially the LGBTQ community and active in local affairs. “My Lutheran church is more in keeping with the teachings of Jesus than the much of the Vatican today.”

The Archdiocese of New York did not respond to a request for comment.