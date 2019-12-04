- English
- Español
Mass Protest
By Sherry Mazzocchi
“Act Up. Fight Back. Fight Aids.”
Thirty years after 4,500 people surrounded St. Patrick’s Cathedral, protesting the Catholic Church’s views on AIDS, abortion, contraception and sex, that chant still rings true, said Michael Petrelis.
Petrelis and other members of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) and the Women’s Health Action Mobilization (WHAM!) will speak in front of St. Patrick’s on December 8 to mark the 30th anniversary of the historic event.
“We are holding a press conference before the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday to honor our friends who have died in the past 30 years,” he said.
Petrelis was at that December 10, 1989 protest.
He and hundreds of others entered the Cathedral during Mass. They passed out H.I.V. information to parishioners. They commemorated the 100,000 people who died of the disease in the U.S. by lying down in the center aisle. Others handcuffed themselves to pews.
Petrelis had been diagnosed with AIDS in 1986. He was 26 years old.
He was one of the 111 protestors arrested that day. The huge traffic-snarling event brought widespread attention to the AIDS crisis.
Activists were protesting the views of the Church and in particular statements by Cardinal John O’Connor. While people worldwide where dying of AIDS, O’Connor called for abstinence. He declared LGBTQ people sinful. He was vociferously opposed to abortion and the distribution and use of contraceptives.
Thirty years later, almost nothing has changed, said Petrelis, now 60. “The Church is still not treating women with equality, the Church is still preaching abstinence and it is against condoms to stop AIDS,” he said. “And the Church is still very anti-gay as well.”
While Pope Francis has made some conciliatory statements about LBGTQ issues, the Catholic Church’s official policies have not changed. Neither has its stance disallowing female, married or gay priests.
Petrelis said that one small thing he’d like to see the Church do is hand out condoms during services. “We believe that if Jesus were alive today, he would distribute condoms in churches at Mass. They are life-saving devices that can stop AIDS and stop unwanted pregnancies,” he said. “That would be a good first step.”
Originally from a suburban New Jersey town, Petrelis grew up both Catholic and gay. The Church said his feelings were wrong, even sinful. But the statements didn’t ring true to him. “I was a skeptical young man and I didn’t believe what the Church was telling me,” he said. “I still think that the Church has too much influence over young lives and the healthy development of young people regarding sexuality and their bodies.”
That influence appears to have waned over the decades.
According to a 2018 Gallup poll, only 39 percent of Catholics attend weekly services, down from 75 percent in 1955. Even though fewer Catholics attend Mass, the number of U.S. Catholics has stayed relatively constant, mostly due to a large influx in the Latinx population. In 1955, approximately 24 percent of Americans were Catholic. In 2018, it was 22 percent.
Petrelis said the Church’s policies and political choices have led to the deaths of millions of people and did nothing to prevent the AIDS crisis from unfolding.
“The Church is stuck in the Dark Ages on many matters,” he charged.
Petrelis, who now lives in San Francisco, is a member of the St. Francis Lutheran Church. Led by a female pastor, he described it is as very welcoming to all, especially the LGBTQ community and active in local affairs. “My Lutheran church is more in keeping with the teachings of Jesus than the much of the Vatican today.”
The Archdiocese of New York did not respond to a request for comment.
Protesta en misa
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
“Actuar. Contraatacar. Luchar contra el SIDA”.
Treinta años después de que 4,500 personas rodearan la Catedral de San Patricio, protestando por los puntos de vista de la Iglesia Católica sobre el SIDA, el aborto, la anticoncepción y el sexo, ese canto aún suena cierto, dijo Michael Petrelis.
Petrelis y otros miembros de AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) y Women’s Health Action Mobilization (WHAM!) hablarán frente a San Patricio el 8 de diciembre para conmemorar el 30 aniversario del evento histórico.
“Estamos celebrando una conferencia de prensa antes de la misa de las 11 a.m. del domingo para honrar a nuestros amigos que han muerto en los últimos 30 años”, dijo.
Petrelis estuvo en esa protesta del 10 de diciembre de 1989.
Él y cientos entraron a la Catedral durante la misa. Repartieron información sobre el VIH a los feligreses, conmemoraron a las 100,000 personas que murieron de la enfermedad en los Estados Unidos recostándose en el pasillo central, otros se esposaron a los bancos.
Petrelis fue diagnosticado con SIDA en 1986. Tenía 26 años.
Fue uno de los 111 manifestantes arrestados ese día. El gran evento atrajo atención generalizada a la crisis del SIDA.
Los activistas protestaban por los puntos de vista de la Iglesia y, en particular, por las declaraciones del cardenal John O’Connor. Mientras que las personas en todo el mundo morían de SIDA, O’Connor pedía abstinencia. Declaró a las personas LGBTQ pecaminosas. Se opuso ruidosamente al aborto y a la distribución y uso de anticonceptivos.
Treinta años después, casi nada ha cambiado, dijo Petrelis, quien ahora tiene 60 años. “La Iglesia todavía no trata a las mujeres con igualdad, la Iglesia sigue predicando la abstinencia y está en contra de que los condones detengan el SIDA”, dijo. “Y la Iglesia sigue siendo muy anti-gay también”.
Si bien el Papa Francisco ha hecho algunas declaraciones conciliatorias sobre las problemáticas LGTBQ, las políticas oficiales de la Iglesia Católica no han cambiado. Tampoco su postura de rechazo hacia sacerdotes mujeres, casados u homosexuales.
Petrelis dijo que una pequeña cosa que le gustaría ver hacer a la Iglesia es entregar condones durante los servicios. “Creemos que si Jesús estuviera vivo hoy, distribuiría condones en las iglesias durante la misa. Son dispositivos que salvan vidas y que pueden detener el SIDA y los embarazos no deseados”, dijo. “Ese sería un buen primer paso”.
Originario de una ciudad suburbana de Nueva Jersey, Petrelis creció tanto católico como gay. La Iglesia decía que sus sentimientos estaban equivocados, incluso que eran pecaminosos. Pero las declaraciones no le sonaron verdaderas. “Era un joven escéptico y no creía lo que la Iglesia me decía”, dijo. “Sigo pensando que la Iglesia tiene demasiada influencia sobre la vida de los jóvenes y el desarrollo saludable de los jóvenes con respecto a la sexualidad y sus cuerpos”.
Esa influencia parece haber disminuido a lo largo de las décadas.
De acuerdo con una encuesta de Gallup de 2018, solo el 39 por ciento de los católicos asiste a servicios semanales, en comparación con el 75 por ciento en 1955. Aunque menos católicos asisten a misa, el número de católicos estadounidenses se ha mantenido relativamente constante, principalmente debido a una gran afluencia en la población latina. En 1955, aproximadamente el 24 por ciento de los estadounidenses eran católicos. En 2018, fue del 22 por ciento.
Petrelis dijo que las políticas y elecciones políticas de la Iglesia han llevado a la muerte de millones de personas y no han hecho nada para evitar que se desarrolle la crisis del SIDA.
“La Iglesia está atrapada en la Edad Media en muchos asuntos”, acusó.
Petrelis, quien ahora vive en San Francisco, es miembro de la Iglesia Luterana de San Francisco. Dirigido por una pastora, describió que es muy acogedora para todos, especialmente para la comunidad LGTBQ y activa en los asuntos locales. “Mi iglesia luterana es más acorde con las enseñanzas de Jesús que la mayor parte del Vaticano actual”.
La Arquidiócesis de Nueva York no respondió a una solicitud de comentarios.