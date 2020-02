Masks, Meals, and Myths

Battling Coronavirus: misconceptions and mistrust

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Coronavirus is clobbering Chinatown’s economy – despite the lack of any confirmed cases in New York City yet.

Speaking at the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM), Wellington Z. Chen compared the response to the outbreak to the aftermath of 9/11.

Chen, Executive Director of Chinatown Partnership, said after the attacks, New Yorkers went out of their way to eat at Chinatown’s restaurants to show support for an area economically devastated after the attack.

“This is far worse,” said Chen of the impact felt by businesses. “People have been staying away out of a misguided fear. Both tourists and residents aren’t shopping, dining, or even spending time in the area.”‎‎

“You feel it’s like a ghost town,” said Rong Xiaoqing, a reporter for New York’s Chinese language paper Sing Tao Daily. She moderated the CCEM panel about Coronavirus, discrimination and disinformation at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism of the City University of New York (CUNY) on February 20.

Chen said Chinatowns all over the world have seen a drastic drop in business. It is happening in San Francisco, Vancouver and Sydney.

Chinatown Partnership, a coalition organization of small business owners, civic groups and residents, is promoting a raffle to boost business. Until March 15, anyone purchasing a meal, service or item for $10 or more can enter into a “Show Some Love for Chinatown” contest to win an iPhone, jewelry or a camera. The effort is being copied by other cities. “The mayor of San Francisco went into the central city of Chinatown and led by example, buying jewelry and bubble tea,” said Chen.

Various elected officials, such as Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Councilmember Margaret Chin, and Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot, have also sought out Chinatown restaurants and businesses in public shows of support.

The city is very focused on preparing for any potential Coronavirus cases. Dr. Syra Madad said hospitals are creating protocols for patients with the virus.

Madad, known for appearances on the Netflix show Pandemic, is Senior Director for the System-wide Special Pathogens Program at NYC Health + Hospitals. She stressed that while Coronavirus is still evolving and cases are spreading to other countries, the seasonal flu cases are of much greater concern.

“The [Centers for Disease Control] is reporting over 23 million Americans have already come down with seasonal flu, and over 10,000 deaths have been reported as of the last couple of weeks,” she said, adding that Americans are at much greater risk of getting the flu than Coronavirus.

The simplest and most effective precautions people can take are washing their hands, staying home if they feel ill and, if they must see a health care provider, calling ahead to let them know they are coming.

“From a healthcare standpoint, our number one goal is to be able to identify you right away and isolate you right away, and to inform public health authorities,” she said. New York hospitals have been running drills, some with real actors who act as people with the disease, and others with life-like mannequins that can open their eyes and actually vomit.

“We try to create a very realistic scenario in a high-risk environment,” Madad said. “We want to make sure that our frontline staff are able not only to care for these patients but [that] in the high-risk environment, they are adhering to basic infection control precautions. And so we make it as realistic as possible.”

The disease is spread by droplets and is potentially airborne. The particles are very small and can filter through common surgical masks. The N95 mask has a better filter but must be fitted to be effective. However, it still leaves people susceptible because they may touch an infected surface and then touch mucus membranes in the eyes or mouth. “There are proven public health measures that are more effective than wearing a mask, like washing your hands,” said Madad.

While New York’s hospitals are focusing on science and treatment, Keenan Chen has been tracking misperceptions. A reporter for First Draft, a news organization that follows the spread of online misinformation, Chen said that includes bizarre treatments such as drinking the urine of young boys or that the virus originated in a biochemical lab in the center of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

“There is no consensus on the origin of the virus right now,” he said.

Wellington Chen (no relation) alluded to how misinformation can be tinged with xenophobia. Asians are often discriminated against simply for wearing masks, which are more commonly used throughout the Asian-Pacific diaspora. There are cultural reasons for donning the masks, noted Chen. They are worn out of politeness to cover a common cough and to help stop the spread of germs. People also wear masks to protect themselves in smog-filled environments. But the perception of masks as evidence of illness persists, creating misunderstanding and distrust.

“Somehow it’s an association with this face,” said Chen. “Even though you are here or were born here.”

That stigmatization has a one-two punch, said panelists. While some are traumatized by fear of the disease, the wariness can also create an environment where people are less likely to seek out health care if they are actually sick.

“And what that does from a public health standpoint is, [to help] that kind of transmission continue,” said Madad.

For more information about #SupportChinatown, please visit chinatownpartnership.org.

For more on the Coronavirus, please visit nyc.gov/health or call 311.