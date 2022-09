Mask mandate lifted for mass transit

By Gregg McQueen

Wearing masks on mass transit is now optional – rather than mandatory.

New York State has dropped its mask requirement on public transportation.

Beginning on September 7, mask wearing will be encouraged – but not required – on trains and buses throughout the state, including the New York City transit system, Metro-North and Long Island Railroads, an announcement made by Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Basically, we’ll be going from mandatory to optional,” Hochul said.

It marks the first time in 28 months that a mask mandate is not in effect on public transit in New York.

Hochul said the decision was motivated by the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the availability of new Covid-19 booster shots designed to target the Omicron variants.

MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren hands out masks in 2021.

On September 1, the CDC recommended the use of reformulated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna that protect against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants and bolster previous vaccination protection.

Pfizer shots will be made available to individuals age 12 and older, and from Moderna for those 18 or older.

“We’re going to continue watching the numbers,” said Hochul. “We’re watching global trends, we’re watching for variants, we’re watching for any updates in vaccines, but we do believe that we’re in a good place right now, especially if New Yorkers take advantage of this booster.”

Free masks will continue to be available at subway station booths upon request as well as on commuter railroad trains, according to the MTA.

“We’re in a good place right now,” said Hochul.

“Mask usage remains a great defense against Covid-19 and will still be encouraged while riding,” said MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren. “Customers who choose to continue wearing a mask are free to do so, but now it is not required. Since the onset of the pandemic the MTA has distributed over 56 million free masks to employees and customers and will continue to monitor CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance.”

While Hochul said individuals should make mask-wearing decisions based on personal risk, she urged New Yorkers to “respect each other’s choices.”

“You’ll do your own personal risk assessment of who you’re exposed to, your own vulnerabilities, where you work,” she said. “You make your own determination, but do not judge your fellow passengers on what their choices are. Let’s be respectful.”