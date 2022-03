Mask mandate lifted for children ages 2 to 4

Younger children can go maskless in school settings.

Masks off.

Effective Monday, April 4, children ages 2 to 4 will no longer be required to wear face masks in schools, provided Covid rates in the city remain low.

Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the city will lift the mask mandate in schools and daycare centers for children under 5.

“It’s now been two weeks since we removed the mask mandate for K-12 public school children, and our percent positivity in schools has, thankfully, remained low,” said Adams. “Each day, we review the data, and if we continue to see low levels of risk, then, on Monday, April 4, we will make masks optional for 2 to 4 year old children in schools and daycare settings.”

Masks will be optional.

“This will allow us sufficient time to evaluate the numbers and make sound decisions for our youngest New Yorkers. We must get this right for the health of our kids, and I refuse to jeopardize their safety by rushing a decision,” he said.

Parents will still have the option to have their children wear masks if they choose, Adams said, adding that schools will continue to provide masks for students and staffers who want them.

On March 7, Adams lifted the indoor mask mandate in public schools for students in grade K through 12. At the time, mask requirements were kept in place for children under 5, as they are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

“If we see levels of risk rise, we may reassess,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

“Over the next two weeks, we will watch the numbers closely. If we see levels of risk rise, we may reassess. However, right now, we feel comfortable saying that if the numbers hold, masks can become optional for some of our youngest New Yorkers,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan wrote on Twitter.

Vasan called on New Yorkers to be respectful of those who continue to wear masks.

“Let’s be respectful of whatever choice families make. Let’s be kind to each other when it comes to how we manage our own risk. You don’t know what life circumstances someone might be accounting for in their choice to mask,” he said. “Let’s remember that our shared experiences of the past two years should be a bond, not a wedge. We’ve been in this together for the last two years, and the only way to get through this is together.”