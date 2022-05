Margarita Mode

Reimagining the Classic Cocktail, 3 Ways

There’s no wrong time to enjoy a margarita. The tequila cocktail is just as refreshing on a scorching summer day as it is invigorating during winter citrus season.

But if there was just one time of the year to reach for the tequila bottle, it would naturally be on and near Cinco de Mayo. With a frosty glass in hand, some tacos, and a pile of nachos, the holiday easily makes a case for why it’s worth celebrating the cuisine and cocktails of our neighbor to the south.

Source: FreshDirect Sourced Blog | freshdirect.com

ROSÉ MARGARITA RECIPE

In addition to being Cinco de Mayo time, early May also marks the start of rosé season. This cocktail brings the two together in a drink that’s super juicy and refreshing. While the wine gives it a bit of a blush color, the addition of watermelon juice makes it even pinker and all the more chic.

What You’ll Need:

1 oz. silver tequila

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz. watermelon juice

4 oz. sparkling rosé wine

Pink lemon slices, for garnish

What to Do:

Put ice in a cocktail shaker and add tequila, lemon juice, and watermelon juice. Shake well, then strain into two coupe glasses. Top off each glass with the rosé wine, then float a pink lemon slice on top of each.

Makes two cocktails.

AVOCADO MARGARITA RECIPE

Not a fan of extra sweet drinks? The avocado margarita has a savory backbone that makes this cocktail a departure from the ordinary. It almost feels like it could be healthy thanks to the avocado and its smoothie-like consistency. And you’re still getting plenty of good-for-you omega-3s.

What You’ll Need:

1 avocado

2 cups ice

4 oz. tequila

2 oz. Cointreau or other orange liqueur

2 oz. fresh lime juice (from 2–3 limes)

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped, plus more for garnish

2 teaspoons agave nectar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 jalapeño, sliced

What to Do:

Place all ingredients except the salt and jalapeño in a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth. If mixture is overly thick, add more ice until desired consistency is reached.

Spread out salt on a small dish. Dip the rims of four tumblers in water, then rub the rims into the salt to coat.

Pour the avocado margaritas into your tumblers. Garnish each with cilantro leaves and a slice of jalapeño.

Makes four cocktails.

SPICY CILANTRO MARGARITA RECIPE

Smoky notes in cocktails are easy to get hooked on, bringing lots of smoldering, mysterious personality. This drink has them in spades because it uses both mezcal, an agave-based spirit that’s related to tequila, and smoked paprika. And as the name suggests, it also has cilantro to create a truly distinctive profile. This cocktail may not be for everyone, but if you do love off-the-beaten-path flavors, you’ll find plenty to love here.

What You’ll Need

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 limes, halved

1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

4 oz. mezcal

1.5 oz. Cointreau or other orange liqueur

1 tablespoon agave nectar (use more or less to taste)

What To Do

Place salt, smoked paprika, and cayenne on a small plate and mix, spreading it out in an even layer. Rub the cut side of a lime around the rims of four tumblers. Dip each glass into salt and spices coat the rims. Fill each glass with crushed ice or a few ice cubes.

Squeeze juice from limes and add to a blender, along with cilantro, mezcal, Cointreau, lime juice, and agave. Blend thoroughly on high power. Pour mixture over ice in glasses and serve.