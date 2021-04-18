- English
Many outdoor dining spaces lack full accessibility
By Jessica Mundie, Columbia News Service
Before the pandemic, Daphne Frias and her mother spent their summers eating at as many different types of restaurants as possible, but their favorite was Italian.
The pair would rank their favorite meals – creamy pasta with mushrooms and crumbly bruschetta is currently in first place – and they maintain an exhaustive list of the city’s best tiramisu.
Although it is a cherished pastime, eating out is not always easy for Frias because she uses a wheelchair. As restaurant owners across New York City pivoted to outdoor dining in response to COVID-19 indoor-dining restrictions, she and other people with disabilities have experienced a whole new set of barriers to accessibility while eating out.
The Harlem native has cerebral palsy, which affects her balance and ability to move. Before visiting a restaurant, she has always had to call to make sure it is accessible, and still, she sometimes shows up to find inaccessible bathrooms or steps up to the front door that she can’t navigate.
Most outdoor spaces are much smaller than their indoor counterparts, meaning Frias also has a harder time getting around tables and chairs. She has had to ask other patrons to stand up from their meals to let her by.
“Even though I know I also deserve to enjoy my meal and be there with my mom and my family, it’s still awkward,” said Frias.
New York City restaurants must follow the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), as well as state and city disability laws, said Christopher Schuyler, Senior Staff Attorney with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest.
Specific accessibility guidelines for outdoor dining include at least 3 feet of space for mobility throughout the dining area, ADA-compliant ramps and access to bathrooms if they were provided pre-pandemic. At least 5% of tables must be accessible to people with disabilities and have enough room to accommodate someone with a mobility device. Other guidelines that are not specifically created for accessibility, but make outdoor dining easier for people with disabilities, are 6 feet between tables and an 8 foot passageway between roadway seating and sidewalk dining to give pedestrians enough space to pass.
As of June 2020, New York City outdoor dining is regulated through the Open Restaurant Program, which requires restaurants to apply for permission to use the adjacent sidewalk and street. Currently 11,104 restaurants are participating, according to the NYC Open Restaurant Program Portal.
The city Department of Transportation (DOT) is the only agency responsible for inspecting restaurant dining encroachments to ensure that they adhere to guidelines. Since the beginning of March only 2,271 of participating restaurants have been inspected for compliance with the Open Restaurant program guidelines. Of those inspected, only 677, or 29%, were found to be fully compliant.
Robert Malta, owner of Arte Café on the Upper West Side, said he built his restaurant’s outdoor sidewalk dining structure himself over the summer, spacing tables and adding a ramp from the curb to adhere to accessibility guidelines. But his restaurant also has a large backyard space for outdoor dining, and he said he understands how smaller restaurants could struggle to accommodate accessibility.
“You only have 20 feet in front of your restaurant, what are you going to put? Four tables? There is no way you can keep that distance,” said Malta.
Restaurant owners are also trying to seat as many people as possible to increase revenue during the pandemic, said Malta.
Since July 1, 2020, the Department of Transportation has received 70 complaints of missing ADA-compliant ramps, said a department spokesperson. In addition, there have been 1,812 complaints of sidewalks blocked because of outdoor dining, according to the NYC311 Service Requests database.
Eman Rimawi has grown increasingly frustrated by the busier sidewalks, now filled with hungry diners sitting at tables, or waiting to eat, which limits the room she has to walk.
Rimawi, whose legs were both amputated because of lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks a person’s tissue and organs, said she has had to maneuver into the street with her walker because she could not get through sidewalks crowded with brunch-goers and evening diners. Cars honked at her, but she said she had no other way of getting around.
“I can’t fly. I’m not a superhero because I’m an amputee,” said Rimawi. “What do you want me to do? All I can do is walk in the street to avoid this and then come back on the sidewalk when I can.”
Both Frias and Rimawi expressed skepticism that the outdoor dining guidelines created by the city will lead to increased restaurant access, because so often people with disabilities are left out of the consultation process.
The DOT worked with the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities before the launch of the program, said an agency spokesperson. But, Frias said even if inspectors were to try and enforce these accessibility guidelines, they lack real experience having to navigate the space as a disabled person.
“I feel like they created these guidelines to say that they exist,” said Frias.
Susan Dooha, Executive Director of the Center for the Independence of the Disabled, New York, echoed Frias’ concern and emphasized the need for enforcement. Right now, she said, it seems like any guidance from the city is non-existent.
“There is no ADA police,” said Dooha. “It is not self-enforcing.”
When inspectors see problems, they work with restaurant owners to bring their business into compliance, said the Department of Transportation spokesperson.
The DOT’s Open Restaurant Program website states restaurants are given 24 hours to fix any issues of noncompliance. If they fail to do so, they may be fined $1,000. The Department of Transportation has not commented on how many restaurants have been fined.
In early February, on a snowy 15-block stretch of Columbus Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, only three restaurants appeared to have outdoor seating that complied with ADA guidelines. While some of the other restaurants had haphazard setups, others had elaborate areas with heat lamps. But all of these structures either lacked ramps or accessible tables, or had very small, unmaneuverable dining areas.
Although restaurant owners are responsible for following accessibility guidelines, Frias said she does not blame them as much as she does the city for not making them clearer and easier to handle.
“It’s up to the city to make ADA compliance a priority,” she said.
As the pandemic enters its second year and New York City explores more alternative options to dining, both indoor and outdoor, Dooha said she hopes the city and community planning boards will begin to ask if their design guidelines are accessible for everyone.
“We all need to and want to use our environment together,” said Dooha. “As a community.”
Muchos espacios para comer al aire libre carecen de accesibilidad total
Por Jessica Mundie, Columbia News Service
Antes de la pandemia, Daphne Frías y su madre pasaban los veranos comiendo en tantos tipos diferentes de restaurantes como les era posible, pero su favorito es el italiano.
La pareja clasificaba sus comidas favoritas (la pasta cremosa con champiñones y la bruschetta desmenuzable se encuentra actualmente en primer lugar) y mantienen una lista exhaustiva de los mejores tiramisú de la ciudad.
Aunque es un pasatiempo muy preciado, salir a comer no siempre es fácil para Frías porque usa silla de ruedas. A medida que los propietarios de restaurantes en la ciudad de Nueva York giraron hacia las comidas al aire libre en respuesta a las restricciones COVID-19 para las comidas al interior, ella y otras personas con discapacidades han experimentado un conjunto completamente nuevo de barreras para la accesibilidad mientras comen fuera.
La nativa de Harlem tiene parálisis cerebral, lo que afecta su equilibrio y capacidad de movimiento. Antes de visitar un restaurante, siempre ha tenido que llamar para asegurarse de que sea accesible y, aun así, a veces llega para encontrar baños inaccesibles o escaleras hasta la puerta principal por la que no puede sortear.
La mayoría de los espacios al exterior son mucho más pequeños que sus contrapartes interiores, lo que significa que Frías también tiene más dificultades para moverse alrededor de las mesas y sillas. Ha tenido que pedir a otros clientes que se levanten de sus lugares para dejarla pasar.
“Aunque sé que también merezco disfrutar de mi comida y estar ahí con mi mamá y mi familia, es incómodo”, dijo Frías.
Los restaurantes de la ciudad de Nueva York deben cumplir con la Ley Federal de estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA, por sus siglas en inglés), así como con las leyes estatales y municipales de discapacidad, dijo Christopher Schuyler, abogado senior de Abogados de Nueva York por el Interés Público.
Las específicas pautas de accesibilidad para las comidas al aire libre incluyen al menos 3 pies de espacio para la movilidad en toda el área del comedor, rampas que cumplan con la ADA y acceso a los baños si se proporcionaba antes de la pandemia. Al menos el 5% de las mesas deben ser accesibles para personas con discapacidades y tener suficiente espacio para acomodar a alguien con un dispositivo de movilidad. Otras pautas que no se crearon específicamente para la accesibilidad, pero que facilitan las comidas al aire libre para las personas con discapacidades, son 6 pies entre las mesas y un pasillo de 8 pies entre los asientos de la calle y el comedor en la acera para dar a los peatones suficiente espacio para pasar.
A partir de junio de 2020, las comidas al aire libre de la ciudad de Nueva York están reguladas a través del Programa Open Restaurant, que requiere que los restaurantes soliciten permiso para usar la acera y la calle adyacentes. Actualmente participan 11,104 restaurantes, según el Portal del Programa Open Restaurant de la ciudad de Nueva York.
El Departamento de Transporte de la ciudad (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) es la única agencia responsable de inspeccionar las violaciones en los restaurantes para asegurarse de que cumplan con las pautas. Desde principios de marzo, solo 2,271 de los restaurantes participantes han sido inspeccionados para verificar el cumplimiento de las pautas del programa Open Restaurant. De los inspeccionados, solo 677, o el 29%, cumplieron plenamente.
Robert Malta, propietario de Arte Café en el Upper West Side, dijo que él mismo construyó la estructura de comedor en la acera al aire libre de su restaurante durante el verano, espació las mesas y agregó una rampa desde la acera para cumplir con las pautas de accesibilidad. Pero su restaurante también tiene un gran espacio en el patio trasero para cenar al aire libre, y dijo que entiende que los restaurantes más pequeños podrían tener dificultades para adaptarse a la accesibilidad.
“Solo tienes 20 pies frente a tu restaurante, ¿qué vas a poner? ¿Cuatro mesas? No hay forma de que puedas mantener esa distancia”, dijo Malta.
Los propietarios de restaurantes también están tratando de sentar a la mayor cantidad posible de personas para aumentar los ingresos durante la pandemia, dijo Malta.
Desde el 1 de julio de 2020, el Departamento de Transporte ha recibido 70 quejas de rampas faltantes en cumplimiento con la ADA, dijo un portavoz del departamento. Además, ha recibido 1,812 quejas de aceras bloqueadas debido a las comidas al aire libre, según la base de datos de solicitudes de servicio NYC311.
Eman Rimawi se ha sentido cada vez más frustrada por las concurridas aceras, ahora llenas de comensales hambrientos sentados en las mesas o esperando para comer, lo que limita el espacio que tiene para caminar.
Rimawi, cuyas piernas fueron amputadas a causa del lupus, una enfermedad autoinmune que ataca los tejidos y órganos de una persona, dijo que ha tenido que maniobrar en la calle con su andador porque no puede atravesar aceras abarrotadas de asistentes al brunch y cenas nocturnas. Los autos le tocan la bocina, pero explicó que no tenía otra forma de sortearlos.
“No puedo volar. No soy un superhéroe porque tengo amputaciones”, dijo Rimawi. “¿Que quieren que haga? Todo lo que puedo hacer es caminar por la calle para evitar esto y luego volver a la acera cuando puedo”.
Tanto Frías como Rimawi expresaron su escepticismo de que las pautas para cenar al aire libre creadas por la ciudad conducirán a un mayor acceso a los restaurantes, porque a menudo las personas con discapacidades quedan fuera del proceso de consulta.
El DOT trabajó con la Oficina del alcalde para Personas con Discapacidades antes del lanzamiento del programa, dijo un portavoz de la agencia. Pero Frías comentó que incluso si los inspectores intentaran hacer cumplir estas pautas de accesibilidad, carecen de experiencia real para navegar por el espacio como una persona discapacitada.
“Siento que crearon estas pautas para decir que existen”, dijo Frías.
Susan Dooha, directora ejecutiva del Centro para la Independencia de los Discapacitados, Nueva York, hizo eco de la preocupación de Frías y enfatizó la necesidad de hacer cumplir la ley. En este momento, comentó, parece que no existe ninguna guía de la ciudad.
“No hay policía de la ADA”, dijo Dooha. “No es auto impuesto”.
Cuando los inspectores ven problemas, trabajan con los dueños de los restaurantes para que sus negocios cumplan, dijo el portavoz del Departamento de Transporte.
El sitio web del Programa Open Restaurant del DOT establece que los restaurantes tienen 24 horas para solucionar cualquier problema de incumplimiento. Si no lo hacen, pueden recibir una multa de $1,000 dólares. El Departamento de Transporte no ha comentado cuántos restaurantes han sido multados.
A principios de febrero, en un tramo nevado de 15 cuadras de la avenida Columbus y la avenida Ámsterdam en el Upper West Side de Manhattan, solo tres restaurantes parecían tener mesas al aire libre que cumplían con las pautas de la ADA. Mientras que algunos de los otros restaurantes tenían configuraciones al azar, otros tenían áreas elaboradas con lámparas de calor. Pero todas estas estructuras carecían de rampas o mesas accesibles, o tenían áreas de comedor muy pequeñas e imposibles de maniobrar.
Aunque los dueños de los restaurantes son responsables de seguir las pautas de accesibilidad, Frías dijo que no los culpa tanto como a la ciudad por no hacerlas más claras y fáciles de manejar.
“Depende de la ciudad hacer del cumplimiento de la ADA una prioridad”, dijo.
A medida que la pandemia entra en su segundo año y la ciudad de Nueva York explora más opciones alternativas a las comidas, tanto en el interior como en el exterior, Dooha dijo que espera que las juntas de planificación de la ciudad y la comunidad comiencen a cuestionar si sus pautas de diseño son accesibles para todos.
“Todos necesitamos y queremos usar nuestro entorno juntos”, dijo Dooha. “Como comunidad”.