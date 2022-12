Manhattan DA appoints new Senior Counsel

Matthew Colangelo, an attorney recently serving at the U.S. Department of Justice and who has investigated Donald Trump, has been appointed as new Senior Counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

Colangelo also previously served on the Trump Foundation investigation in the New York Attorney General’s office.

In his new post, Colangelo will focus on the Manhattan DA’s cases, policies, and strategies in housing and tenant protection, as well as labor and worker protection. He will also deal with the office’s “most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations.”

“Public safety requires economic stability, and all New Yorkers deserve to live and work without risk of harassment, wage theft, or dangerous workplaces,” said Bragg. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power. Those who would harass tenants, steal wages, endanger workers, or defraud the public should know that the Manhattan D.A.’s Office has never had a stronger, more dedicated team in place to enforce our laws and hold them accountable.”

The appointment marks the first time the Manhattan DA’s Office will have an executive position focusing on these priority areas. The Office recently announced the creation of its first-ever Housing and Tenant Protection Unit, which investigates and prosecutes landlords and developers for systemic harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs.

Colangelo will provide support to the Unit and deepen the Office’s relationships with stakeholders, drawing on his three years spent as the Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Labor, his work as Deputy Director of the Obama-Biden Administration’s National Economic Council, three years at the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and seven years litigating fair housing and fair employment cases at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Colangelo also worked previously in the New York State Office of the Attorney General, where he served as Chief Counsel for Federal Initiatives, leading more than 80 lawsuits challenging federal agency action on constitutional and statutory grounds.

“I am honored to reunite with District Attorney Bragg, my former colleague and a deeply experienced prosecutor committed to public safety in his hometown,” said Colangelo. “Expanded enforcement of worker-protection and tenant-protection laws will make our communities safer for all New Yorkers and level the playing field for responsible employers and landlords. And assisting with the District Attorney’s focus on financial crimes will promote confidence in the legal system by making clear that the same rules apply to everyone — no matter how powerful.”