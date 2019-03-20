- English
- Español
Man Up
Street co-naming honors advocate Isaiah “Obie” Bing
By Sherry Mazzocchi
They came to remember, and to dance.
In the most festive street co-naming event in recent memory, Washington Heights resident, activist, engineer and friend Isaiah “Obie” Bing was honored Sat., March 16.
About 100 of Bing’s closest friends, family members and elected officials gathered on the corner of 169th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue and swayed to The Temptations as they paid tribute to the man who knew and loved infrastructure more than anyone in Northern Manhattan.
“This is definitely the first co-naming I’ve been to that had a classic R and B soundtrack,” said Councilmember Mark Levine. He said streets are typically named for celebrities or historical figures that few have ever met.
“We are renaming a street today for someone who I think every single one of us here has a personal connection to,” he said.
The crowd included members of Community Board 12, where Bing was Co-Chair of the Health and Environment Committee. Sally Fisher, who served with Bing, said, “He cared about the environment, he cared about the community. If we had to have a Community Board with a membership of one person, that one person would be Obie Bing. He had a huge heart. So to have a heart and the community in mind, you can’t have anything better.”
Isaiah Obadiah “Obie” Bing was born in Washington Heights in 1948 and grew up on 156th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam. He came from a large family that took their name from Samuel Bing, a German Jewish landowner, for whom they worked as sharecroppers. Bing eventually left large tracts of land in Georgia and South Carolina to the family. After World War II, they sold the land and migrated north. His grandmother, father and four of his uncles settled in Washington Heights.
Bing studied engineering at Cooper Union. He worked his entire career for Con Edison, starting at the Sherman Creek power plant when it was still a coal burning facility. He retired in 2006 and found a new life as a community activist and political organizer. He helped found the Barak Obama Democratic Club and then the Uptown Democratic Club. A longtime member of Community Board 12, his detailed knowledge of subsurface infrastructure was invaluable in recent rezoning and urban planning discussions. He passed away in January 2018.
“He was very aware of how fragile our manmade and natural resources were if we failed in our stewardship, and he was very, very focused on stewardship,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.
State Senator Robert Jackson called him a pillar of the community. ”One thing Obie knew was how to be on the right side of issues. And quite frankly, he didn’t care if other people felt that he wasn’t. He felt he had to be where he had to be.”
Former CB12 Chair Shahabuddeen Ally said he looked up to Bing as a mentor and a father figure. “I loved Obie Bing more than I could ever explain. I lost my father very early and I always thought that if he was I around I wish my relationship was like that.” Ally, who was recently elected the first Muslim male Judge in New York State, said he is guided by Bing’s philosophy. “He told me one day, ‘Shah, democracy is messy and always remember this. Do not be afraid to do what is right.’”
Judge Juanita Bing Newton, Bing’s cousin, sits on the New York State Court of Claims. She said that their grandmother Georgia Bing came north in the Great Migration with thousands of other African Americans who fled a tyrannical existence in the hope of finding freedom, education and prosperity. “My grandmother was an uneducated woman and she wanted us to become educated and she felt Washington Heights was the place where, if she planted the seed, it would bloom. Certainly in Obie it bloomed,” she said.
Coach Dave Crenshaw said Bing planted flowers in the pocket park across the street with children from P.S. 128.
“Most of the elected officials and people who write checks don’t do that, but he would come and play with the kids,” said Crenshaw, who was friends with Bing for years.
“He always told me to stay involved,” added Crenshaw. “It’s not enough for you to just vote. You have to stay involved.”
The street naming location was especially meaningful, said cousin Rhonda Bing. She told The Manhattan Times that Bing worked for Sloan’s (now Gristedes) supermarket, delivering groceries as a young boy. He once delivered groceries to the building on the corner of 169th, right in front of the new sign. “The lady told him to go to the back door; that he couldn’t come through the front door. She was very rude to him.”
Bing knew other African American delivery staff who used the front door.
“But he just happened to encounter her that particular day,” recalled Rhonda. “That is the same building that he bought an apartment in years later. It just goes to show you.”
To listen local writer Arlene Schulman’s interview with Obie Bing as part of the New York Public Library’s Community Oral History Project, please visit https://on.nypl.org/2UN3ebo.
“Un gran corazón”
Renombre de calle honra al defensor Isaiah “Obie” Bing
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Vinieron a recordar, y a bailar.
En el evento de renombre de calle más festivo de la memoria reciente, el residente de Washington Heights, activista, ingeniero y amigo, Isaiah “Obie” Bing, fue honrado el sábado 16 de marzo.
Cerca de 100 de los amigos más cercanos de Bing, familiares y funcionarios electos se reunieron en la esquina de la calle 169 y la avenida St. Nicholas y se mecieron al ritmo de The Temptations mientras rendían tributo al hombre que conoció y amó la infraestructura más que nadie en el norte de Manhattan.
“Este es definitivamente el primer renombre que he tenido con una banda sonora clásica de R&B”, dijo el concejal Mark Levine, explicando que las calles suelen tener nombres de celebridades o personajes históricos que pocos han conocido.
“Estamos cambiando el nombre de una calle hoy por alguien con quien, creo, cada uno de nosotros aquí tiene una conexión personal”, dijo.
La multitud incluyó a miembros de la Junta Comunitaria 12, donde Bing fue copresidente del Comité de Salud y Medio Ambiente. Sally Fisher, quien trabajó con Bing, dijo: “Se preocupaba por el medio ambiente, se preocupaba por la comunidad. Si tuviéramos que tener una Junta Comunitaria con una membresía de una persona, esa persona sería Obie Bing. Tenía un gran corazón. Entonces, tener un corazón y la comunidad en mente, no se puede tener nada mejor”.
Isaiah Obadiah “Obie” Bing nació en Washington Heights en 1948 y creció en la calle 156, entre Broadway y Amsterdam. Provenía de una familia numerosa que tomó su nombre de Samuel Bing, un terrateniente judío alemán, para quien trabajaban como aparceros. Bing finalmente dejó grandes extensiones de tierra en Georgia y Carolina del Sur a la familia. Después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, vendieron la tierra y emigraron al norte. Su abuela, padre y cuatro de sus tíos se establecieron en Washington Heights.
Bing estudió ingeniería en Cooper Union. Trabajó toda su carrera para Con Edison, comenzando en la planta de energía de Sherman Creek cuando aún era una instalación de combustión de carbón. Se retiró en 2006 y encontró una nueva vida como activista comunitario y organizador político. Ayudó a fundar el Club Demócrata Barak Obama y luego el Club Democrático Uptown. Miembro de mucho tiempo de la Junta Comunitaria 12, su conocimiento detallado de la infraestructura del subsuelo fue invaluable en las recientes discusiones sobre la rezonificación y la planificación urbana. Falleció en enero de 2018.
“Era muy consciente de cuán frágiles serían nuestros recursos naturales y hechos por el hombre si fallábamos en nuestra administración, y estaba muy, muy concentrado en la administración”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer.
El senador estatal Robert Jackson lo llamó un pilar de la comunidad. “Una cosa que Obie sabía era cómo estar en el lado correcto de los problemas. Y francamente, no le importaba que otras personas sintieran que no lo estaba. Sentía que tenía que estar donde tenía que estar”.
El ex presidente de CB12, Shahabuddeen Ally, dijo que admiró a Bing como mentor y figura paterna. “Amé a Obie Bing más de lo que nunca podría explicar. Perdí a mi padre muy temprano y siempre pensé que si él estuviera cerca, desearía que mi relación fuera así”. Ally, quien recientemente fue elegido como el primer juez musulmán en el estado de Nueva York, dice que se guía por la filosofía de Bing. “Un día me dijo: Shah, la democracia es complicada y siempre recuerda esto. No tengas miedo de hacer lo correcto”.
La jueza Juanita Bing Newton, prima de Bing, se sienta en el Tribunal de Reclamaciones del Estado de Nueva York. Dijo que su abuela Georgia Bing llegó al norte en la Gran Migración con miles de otros afroamericanos que huyeron de una existencia tiránica con la esperanza de encontrar libertad, educación y prosperidad. “Mi abuela fue una mujer sin educación y quería que nos educáramos y sintió que Washington Heights era el lugar donde, si plantaba la semilla, florecería. Ciertamente en Obie floreció”, dijo.
El entrenador Dave Crenshaw dijo que Bing plantó flores en el pequeño parque al otro lado de la calle con niños de la P.S. 128.
“La mayoría de los funcionarios y las personas que emiten cheques no lo hacen, pero él venía y jugaba con los niños”, dijo Crenshaw, quien fue amigo de Bing durante años.
“Siempre me dijo que me mantuviera involucrado”, agregó Crenshaw. “No es suficiente que solo votes. Tienes que mantenerte involucrado”.
La ubicación de la calle fue especialmente significativa, dijo la prima Rhonda Bing. Comentó a The Manhattan Times que Bing trabajó para el supermercado Sloan’s (ahora Gristedes), entregando víveres cuando era niño. Una vez entregó comestibles al edificio en la esquina de la calle 169, justo en frente del nuevo letrero. “La señora le dijo que fuera a la puerta de atrás; que no podía entrar por la puerta principal. Ella fue muy grosera con él”.
Bing conocía a otro personal de reparto afroamericano que usaba la puerta de entrada.
“Él simplemente se encontró con ella ese día en particular”, recordó Rhonda. “Ese es el mismo edificio en el que compró un departamento años después. Eso te demuestra”.
Para escuchar la entrevista de la escritora local Arlene Schulman con Obie Bing como parte del Proyecto de Historia Oral Comunitaria de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York, visite https://on.nypl.org/2UN3ebo.