Street co-naming honors advocate Isaiah “Obie” Bing

By Sherry Mazzocchi

They came to remember, and to dance.

In the most festive street co-naming event in recent memory, Washington Heights resident, activist, engineer and friend Isaiah “Obie” Bing was honored Sat., March 16.

About 100 of Bing’s closest friends, family members and elected officials gathered on the corner of 169th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue and swayed to The Temptations as they paid tribute to the man who knew and loved infrastructure more than anyone in Northern Manhattan.

“This is definitely the first co-naming I’ve been to that had a classic R and B soundtrack,” said Councilmember Mark Levine. He said streets are typically named for celebrities or historical figures that few have ever met.

“We are renaming a street today for someone who I think every single one of us here has a personal connection to,” he said.

The crowd included members of Community Board 12, where Bing was Co-Chair of the Health and Environment Committee. Sally Fisher, who served with Bing, said, “He cared about the environment, he cared about the community. If we had to have a Community Board with a membership of one person, that one person would be Obie Bing. He had a huge heart. So to have a heart and the community in mind, you can’t have anything better.”

Isaiah Obadiah “Obie” Bing was born in Washington Heights in 1948 and grew up on 156th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam. He came from a large family that took their name from Samuel Bing, a German Jewish landowner, for whom they worked as sharecroppers. Bing eventually left large tracts of land in Georgia and South Carolina to the family. After World War II, they sold the land and migrated north. His grandmother, father and four of his uncles settled in Washington Heights.

Bing studied engineering at Cooper Union. He worked his entire career for Con Edison, starting at the Sherman Creek power plant when it was still a coal burning facility. He retired in 2006 and found a new life as a community activist and political organizer. He helped found the Barak Obama Democratic Club and then the Uptown Democratic Club. A longtime member of Community Board 12, his detailed knowledge of subsurface infrastructure was invaluable in recent rezoning and urban planning discussions. He passed away in January 2018.

“He was very aware of how fragile our manmade and natural resources were if we failed in our stewardship, and he was very, very focused on stewardship,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

State Senator Robert Jackson called him a pillar of the community. ”One thing Obie knew was how to be on the right side of issues. And quite frankly, he didn’t care if other people felt that he wasn’t. He felt he had to be where he had to be.”

Former CB12 Chair Shahabuddeen Ally said he looked up to Bing as a mentor and a father figure. “I loved Obie Bing more than I could ever explain. I lost my father very early and I always thought that if he was I around I wish my relationship was like that.” Ally, who was recently elected the first Muslim male Judge in New York State, said he is guided by Bing’s philosophy. “He told me one day, ‘Shah, democracy is messy and always remember this. Do not be afraid to do what is right.’”

Judge Juanita Bing Newton, Bing’s cousin, sits on the New York State Court of Claims. She said that their grandmother Georgia Bing came north in the Great Migration with thousands of other African Americans who fled a tyrannical existence in the hope of finding freedom, education and prosperity. “My grandmother was an uneducated woman and she wanted us to become educated and she felt Washington Heights was the place where, if she planted the seed, it would bloom. Certainly in Obie it bloomed,” she said.

Coach Dave Crenshaw said Bing planted flowers in the pocket park across the street with children from P.S. 128.

“Most of the elected officials and people who write checks don’t do that, but he would come and play with the kids,” said Crenshaw, who was friends with Bing for years.

“He always told me to stay involved,” added Crenshaw. “It’s not enough for you to just vote. You have to stay involved.”

The street naming location was especially meaningful, said cousin Rhonda Bing. She told The Manhattan Times that Bing worked for Sloan’s (now Gristedes) supermarket, delivering groceries as a young boy. He once delivered groceries to the building on the corner of 169th, right in front of the new sign. “The lady told him to go to the back door; that he couldn’t come through the front door. She was very rude to him.”

Bing knew other African American delivery staff who used the front door.

“But he just happened to encounter her that particular day,” recalled Rhonda. “That is the same building that he bought an apartment in years later. It just goes to show you.”

To listen local writer Arlene Schulman’s interview with Obie Bing as part of the New York Public Library’s Community Oral History Project, please visit https://on.nypl.org/2UN3ebo.