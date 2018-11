Making the census count

Advocates call for increased outreach funding

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Show us the money.

Concerned about an undercount in the 2020 national census, advocates are calling on the New York State legislature to provide $40 million in the state budget to fund outreach efforts for the 2020 Census.

At a press conference in front of Federal Hall on Mon., Oct. 29th, members of the New York Counts 2020 coalition expressed concern that the potential inclusion of a citizenship question, and the use of online census forms, could result in low participation.

“In order to maximize participation and avoid an undercount in 2020, local community-based organizations need funding to expand their outreach and education efforts to ensure that every New Yorker knows the importance of filling out the census,” said Murad Awawdeh, Vice President of Advocacy at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

“Because of the earned trust and cultural and language competency, community groups are uniquely positioned to reach the hardest to count areas,” argued Awawdeh, who said that CBOs should encourage organizations like hospitals and schools to get involved with outreach.

Shamier Settle, Policy Analyst at the Fiscal Policy Institute, introduced a report by the Institute detailing the cost analysis for statewide census education and community outreach.

In 2010, 24 percent of New Yorkers did not return their census forms by mail, known as a “hard to count” population, which includes immigrants, people of color, and residents in low-income households, said Settle.

“This year, we also expect the ‘hard to count’ will also include those that don’t have access to the internet,” she said.

“The data the Census collects is the data that every level of our government will use,” Settle said. “It’s also the data that businesses and universities will analyze, and it’s the most important data that we will have about New York residents for the next 10 years.”

The report estimates that there are 4.8 million New Yorkers in the hard to count population, and proposes the funding be provided for every county.

Rachel Bloom, Director of Public Policy and Programs at Citizens Union, said that funding for the census is “not a partisan issue.”

“Every legislator should care about a fair and accurate census count,” she said.

“Heightened fears among immigrant populations will make it especially difficult to get a complete census count. Unless we all step up to support unprecedented outreach to New York’s lower income communities, there will be severe undercounting and a consequent loss of federal funds and representation for our state,” stated Kathryn Wylde, President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

Diana López, an organizer with grassroots advocacy organization Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson, said that members of the New York Counts 2020 coalition, which includes about 80 member groups, will be going up to Albany on March 5 in 2019 to appeal to lawmakers to provide more funding.

“We will be traveling to Albany this session,” said López. “[We will be] talking with leaders from both parties about the urgent need to take all the steps they can to ensure a complete census count.”

For more information on the 2020 U.S. Census, please visit bit.ly/2AD2D4B.

For more information on the New York Counts 2020 Coalition, please visit newyorkcounts2020.org.