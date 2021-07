Making second chances real

“Roadblock after roadblock.”

It is what Michelle DelVecchio said she experienced after leaving prison.

“I had high hopes when I came home,” said DelVecchio, a member of Center for Community Alternatives (CCA). The non-profit, established four decades ago, seeks community-based alternatives to incarceration including advocacy, support services, and public policy development initiatives.

But DelVecchio’s post-release enthusiasm soon dimmed.

“I was rejected from job after job,” she recalled. “I have all the skills and wherewithal to succeed in life, but my past convictions have meant that I don’t have a real second chance.”

DelVecchio revealed these challenges during a virtual rally held on June 29, during which lawmakers, advocates and impacted New Yorkers demanded that state legislators reconvene in Albany this summer to pass the Clean Slate Act.

The proposed legislation would automatically clear a New Yorker’s criminal record once they become eligible. At the rally, lawmakers said the bill is designed to help New Yorkers access jobs and housing by removing an old criminal conviction that would show up on background checks.

In the final days of the latest legislative session, the Senate and Assembly reached a two-way agreement to pass the bill, but have not yet done so.

“We have a moral imperative to pass Clean Slate – not later, not next year, but now,” said Senator Zellnor Myrie, who is the lead sponsor of the legislation. “We cannot wait to get this done. There is a reason why all of us are assembled here fighting for Clean Slate and that is because we understand the power of rehabilitation, of redemption. This is about opportunity. This is about public safety. This is about housing. [This] cannot wait. Let’s get it done.”

“I look forward to getting [Clean Slate] across the finish line soon,” added Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris. “What we need to do is to make it easier for people to get work, get schooling, and provide for their families. This will benefit everyone. We almost got it done a few weeks ago and we should get it done as soon as we possibly can to get things moving for so many people.”

While a 2017 New York State law allows for criminal records to be permanently sealed under certain conditions, less than 1 percent have applied to do so, as the process is considered burdensome.

“I am demanding lawmakers reconvene to pass the Clean Slate Act now,” insisted DelVecchio. Its passage would mean real change: “I can finally obtain decent employment and housing and be the best version of myself.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), excluding individuals with conviction histories from the workforce costs the national economy between $78 billion and $87 billion in lost domestic product.

At the rally, advocates said the Clean Slate Act would also serve to address the wrongs of over-policing and racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

“[This] is not only money-saving, it is also life-saving,” said Rabbi Hilly Haber of Central Synagogue. “It breathes a new spirit of liberation and freedom beyond our legal system, beyond even our state. It is time to end perpetual punishment, and perpetual exile, it is time to remove the constraints which ultimately keep all New Yorkers from thriving.”

For more, please visit communityalternatives.org.