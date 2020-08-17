- English
- Español
Making Meetings Safer
By Dr. Richard Arriviello
Large corporate meetings and industry events, so much a part of the American business ecosystem, remain on hold, have been postponed, or have been cancelled altogether. When they will happen again is anybody’s guess.
COVID-19’s spikes in many states have prompted pauses and rollbacks to business re-openings and put large gatherings farther into the future. But at the same time, the uncertainty gives event planners and business leaders more time to learn how they can protect and monitor the health of large numbers of people when it is deemed safer to hold such events.
By nature, travel and mass gatherings at conference centers or hotels are high-risk for getting sick. The ultra-contagious coronavirus, resulting in a world-wide pandemic that now finds the U.S. as the epicenter, continually reminds us that there is no definitive playbook to combat it. And there is a palpable anxiety and outright fear people have now, and will continue to have, until an effective vaccine is approved.
So, whenever meetings finally resume, planners will need to have a plan in place for protecting their attendees, reducing the risk of infection spread, and providing every stakeholder with the resources they need without fearing for their health. Essentially, we need to re-establish health security in the meetings industry, and doing so means applying three main principles from which a sound plan can be formed.
Prevention. There are certain things you must do to prevent illness at a meeting. They include seating configurations that allow for social distancing, sending out communications about all the protocols, encouraging frequent breaks for hand washing, and disinfecting surfaces more frequently in heavy-traffic rooms. Hotel staff should guarantee the cleaning of each meeting room between each meeting, including the cleaning of all chair/table surfaces and spraying the room before the next group arrives. Also, you need the ability to provide PPE or work with a vendor to procure masks and gloves for those who will still be on edge about attending.
Detection. If you’re a forward-thinking company that’s going to hold meetings this fall or in the winter of 2021, you will have to deal with sick attendees. They may have the seasonal flu, a cold, or they may have COVID-19, and you need to plan accordingly. It starts with giving temperature checks at the beginning of each day, temperature checks at general sessions, and temperature checks when people are registering at the conference.
If there are people at the meeting showing flu-like symptoms, it’s a must to find out whether they have COVID-19, and providing access to rapid COVID-19 testing. The testing doesn’t necessarily have to be on site; if not, find a local resource to do the testing.
Response. If some attendees are sick, meeting organizers need to know how they will handle that. It’s advisable to come up with a strong sick-attendee policy that’s enforceable and that can be monitored. That means if one is sick, they don’t attend the meeting, or if at the meeting they must go back to their room. If testing is positive for COVID, they have to be quarantined. Who did they come into close contact with while at the meeting? Those people, too, will need to be tested.
Remember, communication is extraordinarily important at a large meeting – now more than ever. You may want to have somebody dedicated to that role, putting informative and honest content together. Give people the opportunity to ask questions and address them. Conference planners are not medical experts, so it’s helpful to guide attendees to appropriate websites that can update them on the virus and safety precautions.
Pandemics now happen more frequently – we’ve had two in the first two decades of the 21st century. It’s an industry always vulnerable to illness. Therefore, the industry should adhere to the principles above and develop consistent strategies to reduce that vulnerability, and in future pandemics we won’t have such a decimation as we’ve seen with the industry in the past few months. It will take an industry-wide effort of getting leaders to work together and create standards.
Dr. Richard Arriviello has been the Chief Medical Officer for InHouse Physicians for over 15 years. Arriviello graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Midwestern University in Chicago. He is board-certified in Emergency Medicine and is licensed to practice medicine in over 20 states. For more, please visit inhousephysicians.com.
Hacer las reuniones más seguras
Por Dr. Richard Arriviello
Las grandes reuniones corporativas y los eventos de las industrias, que son una parte tan importante del ecosistema empresarial estadounidense, permanecen en espera, han sido pospuesto o han sido cancelado por completo. Nadie sabe cuándo volverán a ocurrir.
Los picos de COVID-19 en muchos estados han provocado pausas y retrocesos en las reaperturas de negocios y han pospuesto las grandes reuniones para el futuro. Pero, al mismo tiempo, la incertidumbre les da a los planificadores de eventos y líderes empresariales más tiempo para aprender cómo pueden proteger y monitorear la salud de un gran número de personas cuando se considere más seguro realizar tales eventos.
Por naturaleza, los viajes y las reuniones masivas en centros de conferencias u hoteles representan un alto riesgo de contagio. El ultra contagioso coronavirus, que resultó en una pandemia mundial que ahora encuentra a los Estados Unidos como epicentro, nos recuerda continuamente que no existe un libro definitivo de estrategias para combatirlo. Y, por ahora, la gente tiene una ansiedad palpable y un miedo absoluto, y continuará teniéndolo, hasta que se apruebe una vacuna eficaz.
Por lo tanto, cuando las reuniones finalmente sean reanudadas, los planificadores deberán contar con un plan para proteger a sus asistentes, reducir el riesgo de propagación de la infección y proporcionar a todas las partes interesadas los recursos que necesitan sin temer por su salud. Esencialmente, necesitamos restablecer la seguridad sanitaria en la industria de las reuniones, y hacerlo significa aplicar tres principios fundamentales a partir de los cuales se puede formar un plan sólido.
Prevención. Hay ciertas cosas que se deben hacer para prevenir enfermedades en una reunión. Incluyen configuraciones de asientos que permitan el distanciamiento social, enviar comunicaciones sobre todos los protocolos, fomentar descansos frecuentes para lavarse las manos y desinfectar superficies con mayor frecuencia en salas de mucho tráfico. El personal de los hoteles debe garantizar la limpieza de cada sala de reuniones entre cada reunión, incluida la limpieza de todas las superficies de las sillas/mesas y rociar la sala antes de que llegue el siguiente grupo. Además, necesita la capacidad de proporcionar PPE o trabajar con un proveedor para obtener mascarillas y guantes para quienes aún estén nerviosos por asistir.
Detección. Si la suya es una empresa con visión de futuro que va a celebrar reuniones este otoño o en el invierno de 2021, tendrá que lidiar con asistentes enfermos. Pueden tener gripe estacional, un resfriado o pueden tener COVID-19, y debe planificar en consecuencia. Comience con controles de temperatura al comienzo de cada día, controles de temperatura en sesiones generales y controles de temperatura cuando las personas se registran a la conferencia.
Si hay personas en la reunión con síntomas similares a los de la gripe, es imprescindible averiguar si tienen COVID-19 y proporcionar acceso a pruebas rápidas de COVID-19. No es necesario que se realicen en el sitio; puede buscar un recurso local para realizar la prueba.
Respuesta. Si algunos asistentes están enfermos, los organizadores de la reunión deben saber cómo manejar los casos. Es aconsejable elaborar una política sólida sobre asistentes enfermos que se pueda hacer cumplir y supervisar. Eso significa que, si uno está enfermo, no asiste a la reunión, o si está en la reunión, debe volver a su habitación. Si la prueba es positiva para COVID, deben ser puestos en cuarentena. ¿Con quiénes entró en contacto cercano durante la reunión? Esas personas también deberán someterse a la prueba.
Recuerde, la comunicación es extraordinariamente importante en una reunión grande, ahora más que nunca. Es posible que desee tener a alguien dedicado a ese rol, integrando contenido informativo y honesto. Brinde a las personas la oportunidad de hacer preguntas y abordarlas. Los organizadores de conferencias no son expertos médicos, por lo que es útil guiar a los asistentes a los sitios web apropiados que puedan brindarles información actualizada sobre los virus y las precauciones de seguridad.
Las pandemias ahora ocurren con más frecuencia; hemos tenido dos en las dos primeras décadas del siglo XXI. Es una industria siempre vulnerable a las enfermedades. Por lo tanto, la industria debe adherirse a los principios anteriores y desarrollar estrategias consistentes para reducir esa vulnerabilidad, y en futuras pandemias no tendremos una aniquilación como la que hemos visto con la industria en los últimos meses. Se necesitará un esfuerzo en toda la industria para lograr que los líderes trabajen juntos y creen estándares.
El Dr. Richard Arriviello ha sido el director médico de InHouse Physicians durante más de 15 años. Arriviello se graduó del Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine y completó su residencia en la Universidad Midwestern en Chicago. Está certificado por la junta en Medicina de Emergencia y tiene licencia para practicar la medicina en más de 20 estados. Para obtener más información, por favor visite inhousephysicians.com.