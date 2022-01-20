- English
- Español
Making it Plein
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Painter Valeri Larko extracts pristine beauty from urban landscapes.
“I see beauty in things that other people might overlook,” she said.
Larko paints en plein air, which means she works outside, on location, to capture the Bronx’s rugged beauty. Larko’s work is currently on display at Sugarlift, a gallery under the High Line; the exhibit is titled “Hidden in Plain Sight.”
A keen observer, Larko focuses on light and shadow, whether the subject be graffiti-covered buildings or the soaring sculptural qualities of train trestles. In the latter, a viewer might be excused for thinking they see the underpinnings of an imaginary universe rather than Secor Avenue.
Her vision of the Bronx hovers somewhere between Magritte and Hopper. Skies are typically cloudy blue and vistas are free of people and trash. Yet the densely detailed paintings don’t gloss over harsh environments. Instead, they are celebrated and uplifted through an exploration of light and shadow. There is something almost nostalgic in Larko’s work. With her command of color saturation, she conjures a Bruckner Boulevard that is oddly reminiscent of 1950’s California.
“At their most elementary, [Larko’s] paintings’ hyper-realist style reveals minutely detailed factual information about the urban fringe: its streets, sidewalks, architecture and urban planning. On deeper consideration, the works’ essence is an observation on contemporary American society,” notes Sean Corcoran, Curator of Prints and Photographs at the Museum of the City of New York. “While there are no people in the work, what we build, what we value, what we maintain, speaks to who we are as a civilization. Most intriguingly, the work draws attention to the myriad of ways we communicate with one another in the urban landscape.”
Larko has been painting urban landscapes since the mid-1980’s. She will spend as much as six months working on one location.
A plein air painter always chases light. Larko typically arrives 30 minutes before the light is perfect. “I mix up all of my colors, the darks and the lights, before the light hits. Then there’s plenty of other things to work out after the light changes,” she said.
Repeating the process each day allows her to capture the scene, similar to a photo taken with a long exposure. However, Larko rarely uses photos as a reference. “I’m not stuck in a static moment,” she said. Sometimes colors are changed, signage is added or subtracted. “There is a bit of, I don’t know, artistic license, let’s say, or maybe even a little magic that goes into a painting that makes it above and beyond whatever it references.”
Sylvie Kuvin, Sugarlift Gallery Associate, called Larko’s attention to detail incredible. “She finds beauty in places that many people and artists aren’t painting or looking for beauty. If they are, they’re not doing it with the same technique and precision,” she said.
Kuvin added that most of the gallery’s current paintings were completed during the pandemic, as Larko made abundant use of the emptied streets and stillness. “Valerie had the opportunity to go to places in the Bronx that she hadn’t before because of the lack of people.” Even the greater availability of street parking allowed Larko to work on-site for longer, uninterrupted sessions to get that perfect light.
Once, while on location, a graffiti artist noticed her careful rendition of spray-painted buildings. The two artists got to know each other and exchanged tags. Though Larko never spray paints, she sometimes incorporates her own tag, Ruby 87, in her work. Not soon after their meeting, Larko returned to the location alone to continue her painting.
She noticed that the site sported some new graffiti. It read, “Ruby 87, A little soul to brighten your dark gloomy Covid days.”
“I knew that was for me. I had to keep that [in my painting],” she said. “I almost look at that painting as a collaborative piece.”
The Hidden in Plain Sight exhibit will run through February 12th. For more information, please visit sugarlift.com.
Haciéndolo Plein
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
La pintora Valeri Larko extrae la belleza prístina de los paisajes urbanos.
“Veo belleza en cosas que otras personas podrían pasar por alto”, dijo.
Larko pinta en plein air, lo que significa que trabaja al aire libre, en el lugar, para capturar la belleza agreste del Bronx. La obra de Larko se encuentra actualmente en exhibición en Sugarlift, una galería debajo de High Line; la exposición se titula “Hidden in Plan Sight” (Oculto a simple vista, en español).
Una observadora entusiasta, Larko se enfoca en la luz y la sombra, ya sea que el tema sean edificios cubiertos de graffiti o las elevadas cualidades escultóricas de los caballetes de los trenes. En este último, se podría disculpar a un espectador por pensar que ve los fundamentos de un universo imaginario en lugar de la avenida Secor.
Su visión del Bronx oscila entre Magritte y Hopper. Los cielos son típicamente azul nublado y las vistas están libres de personas y basura. Sin embargo, las pinturas densamente detalladas no pasan por alto los entornos hostiles. En cambio, se celebran y elevan a través de una exploración de luces y sombras. Hay algo casi nostálgico en la obra de Larko. Con su dominio de la saturación de color, evoca un bulevar Bruckner que recuerda extrañamente a la California de los años 50.
“En su forma más elemental, el estilo hiperrealista de las pinturas revela información fáctica minuciosamente detallada sobre la periferia urbana: sus calles, aceras, arquitectura y planificación urbana. En una consideración más profunda, la esencia de las obras es una observación sobre la sociedad estadounidense contemporánea”, señala Sean Corcoran, curador de grabados y fotografías en el Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York, sobre las pinturas de Larko. “Si bien no hay personas en la obra, lo que construimos, lo que valoramos, lo que mantenemos, habla de quiénes somos como civilización. Lo más intrigante es que la obra llama la atención sobre las innumerables formas en que nos comunicamos entre nosotros en el paisaje urbano”.
Larko ha estado pintando paisajes urbanos desde mediados de la década de 1980. Pasará hasta seis meses trabajando en un lugar.
Un pintor plein air siempre persigue la luz. Larko suele llegar 30 minutos antes de que la luz sea perfecta. “Mezclo todos mis colores, los oscuros y los claros, antes de que llegue la luz. Luego, hay muchas otras cosas que resolver después de que cambie la luz”, dijo.
Repetir el proceso todos los días le permite capturar la escena, similar a una foto tomada con una exposición prolongada. Sin embargo, Larko rara vez usa fotos como referencia. “No estoy atrapada en un momento estático”, dijo. A veces se cambian los colores, se añade o se resta señalización. “Hay un poco de, no sé, licencia artística, digamos, o tal vez incluso un poco de magia en una pintura que la lleva más allá de cualquier referencia”.
Sylvie Kuvin, asociada de la Galería Sugarlift, calificó de increíble la atención de Larko a los detalles. “Ella encuentra belleza en lugares que muchas personas y artistas no están pintando o buscando belleza. Si lo intentan, no lo están haciendo con la misma técnica y precisión”, dijo.
Kuvin agregó que la mayoría de las pinturas actuales de la galería fueron completadas durante la pandemia, ya que Larko hizo un uso abundante de las calles vacías y la quietud. “Valerie tuvo la oportunidad de ir a lugares en el Bronx que no había visitado antes debido a la falta de gente”. Incluso la mayor disponibilidad de estacionamiento en la calle permitió a Larko trabajar en el sitio durante sesiones más largas e ininterrumpidas para obtener esa luz perfecta.
Una vez, mientras estaba en el lugar, un artista de grafiti notó su cuidadosa interpretación de los edificios pintados con aerosol. Los dos artistas se conocieron e intercambiaron firmas. Si bien Larko nunca pinta con aerosol, a veces incorpora su propia firma, Ruby 87, en su trabajo. Poco después de su reunión, Larko regresó sola al lugar para continuar con su pintura.
Se dio cuenta de que el sitio lucía algunos grafitis nuevos. Decía: “Ruby 87, un poco de cariño para alegrar tus días oscuros y sombríos de Covid”.
“Sabía que eso era para mí. Tuve que mantener eso [en mi pintura]”, dijo. “Casi veo esa pintura como una pieza colaborativa”.
La exhibición Hidden in Plain Sight estará abierta hasta el 12 de febrero. Para más información, por favor visite sugarlift.com.