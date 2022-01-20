Making it Plein

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Valerie Larko at Highbridge. Photo: Amy Regalia

Painter Valeri Larko extracts pristine beauty from urban landscapes.

“I see beauty in things that other people might overlook,” she said.

Larko paints en plein air, which means she works outside, on location, to capture the Bronx’s rugged beauty. Larko’s work is currently on display at Sugarlift, a gallery under the High Line; the exhibit is titled “Hidden in Plain Sight.”

A keen observer, Larko focuses on light and shadow, whether the subject be graffiti-covered buildings or the soaring sculptural qualities of train trestles. In the latter, a viewer might be excused for thinking they see the underpinnings of an imaginary universe rather than Secor Avenue.

Secor Ave Train Trestle

Her vision of the Bronx hovers somewhere between Magritte and Hopper. Skies are typically cloudy blue and vistas are free of people and trash. Yet the densely detailed paintings don’t gloss over harsh environments. Instead, they are celebrated and uplifted through an exploration of light and shadow. There is something almost nostalgic in Larko’s work. With her command of color saturation, she conjures a Bruckner Boulevard that is oddly reminiscent of 1950’s California.

“At their most elementary, [Larko’s] paintings’ hyper-realist style reveals minutely detailed factual information about the urban fringe: its streets, sidewalks, architecture and urban planning. On deeper consideration, the works’ essence is an observation on contemporary American society,” notes Sean Corcoran, Curator of Prints and Photographs at the Museum of the City of New York. “While there are no people in the work, what we build, what we value, what we maintain, speaks to who we are as a civilization. Most intriguingly, the work draws attention to the myriad of ways we communicate with one another in the urban landscape.”

Ruby 87, New Rochelle, NY

Larko has been painting urban landscapes since the mid-1980’s. She will spend as much as six months working on one location.

A plein air painter always chases light. Larko typically arrives 30 minutes before the light is perfect. “I mix up all of my colors, the darks and the lights, before the light hits. Then there’s plenty of other things to work out after the light changes,” she said.

Repeating the process each day allows her to capture the scene, similar to a photo taken with a long exposure. However, Larko rarely uses photos as a reference. “I’m not stuck in a static moment,” she said. Sometimes colors are changed, signage is added or subtracted. “There is a bit of, I don’t know, artistic license, let’s say, or maybe even a little magic that goes into a painting that makes it above and beyond whatever it references.”

Sylvie Kuvin, Sugarlift Gallery Associate, called Larko’s attention to detail incredible. “She finds beauty in places that many people and artists aren’t painting or looking for beauty. If they are, they’re not doing it with the same technique and precision,” she said.

We Buy Iron

Kuvin added that most of the gallery’s current paintings were completed during the pandemic, as Larko made abundant use of the emptied streets and stillness. “Valerie had the opportunity to go to places in the Bronx that she hadn’t before because of the lack of people.” Even the greater availability of street parking allowed Larko to work on-site for longer, uninterrupted sessions to get that perfect light.

Once, while on location, a graffiti artist noticed her careful rendition of spray-painted buildings. The two artists got to know each other and exchanged tags. Though Larko never spray paints, she sometimes incorporates her own tag, Ruby 87, in her work. Not soon after their meeting, Larko returned to the location alone to continue her painting.

She noticed that the site sported some new graffiti. It read, “Ruby 87, A little soul to brighten your dark gloomy Covid days.”

“I knew that was for me. I had to keep that [in my painting],” she said. “I almost look at that painting as a collaborative piece.”

The Hidden in Plain Sight exhibit will run through February 12th. For more information, please visit sugarlift.com.