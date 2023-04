“Make-or-break moment”

Advocates rally for equity in cannabis licensing

By Gregg McQueen

Real equity, right now.

Kavita Pawria-Sánchez is Chief Executive Officer of CannaBronx, an advocacy organization that seeks to ensure that “the very community members who have been most impacted by the criminalization of marijuana be at the front of the line to build community wealth, economic and immigrant justice, health, and beyond,” according to the group’s stated mission.

Pawria-Sánchez joined with representatives of the CUNY School of Law’s Community and Economic Development Clinic, TakeRoot Justice, Mothers on the Move and retail cannabis advocates at the State Capitol in Albany on March 31 to call for funding that will increase social equity among retail marijuana licensees.

Advocacy groups are requesting $180 million in the state budget to support more licensing within communities most impacted by past marijuana arrests.

Pawria-Sánchez, a former Assistant Commissioner in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, noted that the proposed 2024 state budget included no funding to help disproportionately impacted communities launch the adult-use cannabis market.

“Without a massive investment from the state, the market will shift to corporate control and bad actors, as we’ve seen in other states. At this moment, it’s nearly impossible to imagine how we realize social equity and build a truly inclusive industry,” she said. “It’s yet another tragedy that communities most harmed by cannabis prohibition must face.”

The rally was held on the two-year anniversary of the passage of the landmark Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which officially legalized the sale of adult-use cannabis in New York.

Despite state assurances that individuals and communities disproportionately affected by past marijuana laws would be prioritized for retail licenses, some advocates insist that the rollout has left much to be desired.

“As it stands, the communities that this law was meant to protect don’t have a fair shot at getting into the game,” said Mothers on the Move Executive Director Wanda Salaman. “There is nothing at all in the budget to help people get licenses and succeed.”

“Everyone knows that the cannabis industry is not only know-how intensive, but very capital intensive as well,” noted Latino Cannabis Association Co-Founder Jeff García. “If New York State is serious about getting it right, then dollars are needed in the budget to provide seed funding to eligible applicants so they can go through the process, and include business development services to assist in the build-outs. Only by investing in our people can we achieve the social equity goals of the legislation and build a fair industry in New York.”

Bronx resident Jason Morales said he endured about 30 arrests for marijuana possession from the time he was 16 years old.

“New York made the law right and now they have to get it right by supporting people like me before big business comes in and takes over. The state budget is around $200 billion dollars. We need a tiny fraction of that for grants, loans, training and support to apply and get our businesses off the ground now,” Morales said.

On April 3, the New York State Cannabis Control Board provisionally approved 99 additional retail dispensary licenses, including some in regions that were previously blocked from receiving them due to a court injunction.

“The approval of these licenses will help expedite building a robust and diverse supply chain while also ensuring that individuals that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition have meaningful opportunities to participate in the industry,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management.

CannaBronx has called for the budget to prioritize technical assistance and mentorship, seed and application assistance funds, and tax credits to incentivize hiring from affected communities.

“The New York cannabis movement is at a make-or-break moment,” said Pawria-Sánchez.

“The criminalization of cannabis was used to terrorize Black and Brown communities, especially in the Bronx. A healing herb was used to disseminate and disenfranchise people who were already struggling against racism and poverty,” said TakeRoot Justice Senior Advocacy Coordinator Pilar DeJesus. “The state must do more to restore these communities.”

For more, please visit cannabronx.org.