Make America Awful Again and Again
A Campaign Message from Your Greatest President
By Michael Gold
I’m Donald Trump and I’ve been running for re-election since the day I got elected.
Who cares about running the country when you can spend your time lying to rabid crowds and baiting the liberals like you’re an announcer for the World Wrestling Federation?
Besides, I have all the best people to run the country for me, doing great things like destroying the environment as quickly as possible, killing the Constitution, hurting poor people’s ability to eat and find shelter and giving my rich friends huge tax breaks.
Running for President of the United States is a task of the utmost seriousness. Candidates should not chase after wild-eyed and unrealistic ideas as if they are lottery tickets, which is what the crazed and traitorous Democrats are doing.
My re-election campaign will be based on solid, scientific ideas in order to move the country forward into complete awfulness.
First, let’s talk about poverty.
Poverty: Poor people often say they’re hungry. (Which I believe is really a hoax, because you can’t trust poor people, ever. They’ll always find a way to cheat you.) My solution? They don’t need food stamps. Let them eat plastic. It’s cheap, it doesn’t require sunlight, fertilizer or water, and there’s plenty of it. Just let the poor grab a bag or bottle and they can start chewing.
Healthcare: Eat chocolate, lots of it. You’ll feel great! Also, sit on the couch all the time and watch TV shows like The Real Housewives of Moscow. The government will hold a competition to see who can win the award for longest time spent on the couch, called “Nights of the Sitting Dead.” Oh, wait a second. We already do that. Never mind.
Crime: If you’re Hispanic, African American, Asian, Muslim or Jewish and commit a crime, no matter how minor, we’ll deport you to Hell immediately, for eternity. Once there, you’ll be forced to watch me on Fox News constantly, as I myself do. That will straighten your mind out.
If you’re white and commit a crime, no matter how terrible, you must wrap a savagely long piece of wet spaghetti around your head and hop on your left foot for 15 minutes, while singing songs from the Broadway show Cats in Russian. If you commit another crime after that, you have to watch dogs chew bubble gum.
National borders: Build a giant plastic dome over the continental United States. This will ensure that no one gets in or out. Except if you’re Hispanic, African American, Asian, Muslim or Jewish. Then you can leave anytime. In fact, we’ll pay you to leave, with a giant hunk of exclusive, specially aged luxury plastic from Mar-A-Lago’s basement.
The dome will be completely air-conditioned. We will solve our border problem as well as unemployment and climate change (even though it’s a hoax), all at the same time!
We’ll give Alaska back to the Russians, for free, for all those loans they gave me when I was in bad financial shape (which was not too long ago, but that’s a secret). Plus, I need to pay them back for helping me win in 2016. Hawaii votes Democratic, so they’re out.
Puerto Rico, especially Puerto Rico, will be on its own.
National debt: Sell the planet Neptune to China for the price of all the debt we owe them. (For the record, it’s $1.10 trillion, as of last October.) We’ll wipe out more than one quarter of our foreign debt in an instant.
Environment: Read the Bible to plants and trees. All that stuff about being charitable to the poor and loving your neighbor? Boring! The plants and trees will soon get tired of hearing what Jesus said and move somewhere else.
Loneliness: Just watch me on TV! I’m the best friend you’ll ever have! Except if you’re Hispanic, African American, Asian, Muslim or Jewish.
Foreign relations: Declare war on Antarctica. Those penguins have done nothing for us. They don’t buy our cars, natural gas or Pelotons. They need to learn who is boss.
Last, and this is a really Big Idea, so hold on for it: Re-name the country the Russian States of America. Vladimir Putin will be very appreciative. And we want to make him extremely happy, right? Because he is the most amazing person in the world. He can kill anyone who disagrees with him. He also looks good riding half-naked on a horse.
This is my campaign and here’s my motto: Make America Awful Again!
Michael Gold is an educator and writer.
Hacer a Estados Unidos horrible una y otra vez
Un mensaje de campaña de su mejor presidente
Por Michael Gold
Soy Donald Trump y he estado postulándome para la reelección desde el día en que fui elegido.
¿A quién le importa dirigir el país cuando puedes pasar el tiempo mintiendo a las multitudes rabiosas y provocando a los liberales como si fueras un locutor de la Federación Mundial de Lucha?
Además, tengo a las mejores personas para que dirijan el país por mí, haciendo grandes cosas como destruir el medio ambiente lo más rápido posible, matando la Constitución, perjudicando la capacidad de las personas pobres para comer y encontrar refugio y otorgando a mis amigos ricos grandes descuentos fiscales.
Ser candidato a la presidencia de los Estados Unidos es una tarea de la mayor seriedad. Los candidatos no deben perseguir ideas irreales y poco realistas como si fueran boletos de lotería, que es lo que están haciendo los demócratas enloquecidos y traidores.
Mi campaña de reelección se basará en ideas sólidas y científicas para que el país avance hacia un completo horror.
Primero, hablemos de la pobreza.
Pobreza: Los pobres a menudo dicen que tienen hambre. (Lo cual creo que es realmente un engaño, porque nunca puedes confiar en las personas pobres. Siempre encontrarán una manera de engañarte). ¿Mi solución? No necesitan cupones de alimentos. Déjenlos comer plástico. Es barato, no requiere luz solar, fertilizante o agua, y hay suficiente. Simplemente dejen que los pobres tomen una bolsa o botella y puedan comenzar a masticar.
Cuidado de la salud: Coma chocolate, mucho. ¡Se sentirá genial! Además, siéntese en el sofá todo el tiempo y mire programas de televisión como The Real Housewives of Moscow. El gobierno realizará una competencia para ver quién puede ganar el premio por pasar más tiempo en el sofá, llamado “Noches de los muertos sentados”. Oh, espere un segundo. Ya hacemos eso. No importa.
Crimen: Si usted es hispano, afroamericano, asiático, musulmán o judío y comete un delito, por menor que sea, lo deportaremos al infierno de inmediato, por la eternidad. Una vez ahí, será obligado a mirarme constantemente en Fox News, como lo hago yo mismo. Eso le hará entender las cosas.
Si usted es blanco y comete un delito, no importa cuán terrible sea, debe envolver un largo espagueti mojado alrededor de su cabeza y saltar sobre tu pie izquierdo durante 15 minutos, mientras canta canciones del espectáculo de Broadway Cats en ruso. Si comete otro delito después, debe ver a los perros masticar chicle.
Fronteras nacionales: Construiremos una cúpula de plástico gigante sobre los Estados Unidos continentales. Esto asegurará que nadie entre o salga. Excepto si es usted hispano, afroamericano, asiático, musulmán o judío, en ese caso puede irse en cualquier momento. De hecho, le pagaremos para que se vaya, con un trozo gigante de plástico de lujo exclusivo y especialmente envejecido del sótano de Mar-A-Lago.
La cúpula estará completamente climatizada. Resolveremos nuestro problema fronterizo, así como el desempleo y el cambio climático (aunque sea un engaño), ¡todo al mismo tiempo!
Le devolveremos Alaska a los rusos, gratis, por todos los préstamos que me otorgaron cuando estaba en mal estado financiero (que no fue hace mucho tiempo, pero eso es un secreto). Además, tengo que devolverles el dinero por ayudarme a ganar en 2016. Hawái vota por los demócratas, por lo que están fuera.
Puerto Rico, especialmente Puerto Rico, estará solo.
Deuda nacional: Venderemos el planeta Neptuno a China por el precio de toda la deuda que les debemos. (Por cierto, es de $1.10 billones de dólares, desde octubre pasado). Eliminaremos más de una cuarta parte de nuestra deuda externa en un instante.
Medio ambiente: Leeremos la Biblia a las plantas y los árboles. ¿Todo eso de ser caritativo con los pobres y amar al prójimo? ¡Qué aburrido! Las plantas y los árboles pronto se cansarán de escuchar lo que dijo Jesús y se mudarán a otro lugar.
Soledad: ¡Solo mírenme en la televisión! ¡Soy el mejor amigo que tendrán! Excepto si es usted hispano, afroamericano, asiático, musulmán o judío.
Relaciones exteriores: Declararemos la guerra a la Antártida. Esos pingüinos no han hecho nada por nosotros. No compran nuestros autos, ni gas natural ni pelotones. Necesitan aprender quién es el jefe.
Por último, y esta es una gran idea, así que espere: cambiaremos el nombre del país a los Estados Rusos de América. Vladimir Putin estará muy agradecido. Y queremos hacerlo extremadamente feliz, ¿verdad? Porque él es la persona más increíble del mundo. Puede matar a cualquiera que no esté de acuerdo con él. También se ve bien cabalgando semidesnudo.
Esta es mi campaña y este es mi lema: ¡Hacer que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser horrible!
Michael Gold es educador y escritor.