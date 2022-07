“Mail order murder”

Lawsuits filed against gun distributors

It’s double time.

A pair of lawsuits has been filed against gun distributors for their role in the gun violence epidemic. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Mayor Eric Adams have announced a pair of lawsuits against gun distributors for their role in the gun violence epidemic.

At a joint press conference in Manhattan on Wed., Jun. 29, James and Adams said the companies were responsible for the proliferation of ghost guns in the city, and distributed guns which have been linked to numerous shootings and murders in New York City.

James’ lawsuit targets 10 distributors, who she said sold tens of thousands of unfinished gun frames to New Yorkers that were then converted into untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons.

The lawsuit alleges that the distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. James is invoking the “public nuisance law” for the first time to hold gun distributors responsible.

“We are here today to combat the gun violence crisis that we are seeing not only in New York, but across the nation,” James said.

“There should be no more immunity for gun distributors bringing harm and havoc to New York,” she said. “Illegal guns do not belong on our streets or in our communities and we will use every tool necessary to root them out.”

Attorney General Letitia James (center) and Mayor Eric Adams (right) held the joint press conference.

The businesses include Brownells, Inc.; Blackhawk Manufacturing Group; Salvo Technologies, Inc.; G.S. Performance, LLC; Indie Guns, LLC; Primary Arms, LLC; Arm or Ally, LLC; Rainier Arms, LLC; KM Tactical, LLC, and Rock Slide USA, LLC.

Filed at the federal level, Adams’ lawsuit names five of those retailers, alleging the companies – based in Missouri, Washington, Florida, and North Carolina – advertised and sold through their websites unfinished frames, receivers, and ghost gun kits to an undercover investigator from the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

The gun components were shipped directly to an address in New York City, in violation of state and city law.

Adams said he would not allow the city to become a haven for “mail order murder.”

“We will not stand by and allow these companies to flout the law,” he stated.

The NYPD is on pace to recover over 800 ghost guns in 2022.

Adams said his lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction that orders the five defendants to immediately stop sending ghost guns to New York City.

“Every day a new gun is shipped here, there’s a potential to take an innocent life or maim an innocent person,” he said.

James scoffed that ease of assembly and lack of regulation is “one of the main marketing and selling points” used by the companies.

“Anyone can buy a ghost gun kit or part from these companies for between $150 and $200,” she said. “These kits arrive at your front door with simple instructions.”

According to James, Glockstore touts on its website, “You can build a completely legal handgun without any ‘government oversight’ aka interference. No fuss, no muss, no registration, no records.”

“This non-existent oversight of the sale of these products that have caused real harm, has resulted in the death of individuals in New York,” she said.

In May 2022, companies named in the suit sold gun components to a “convicted criminal and repeat customer” who would have been banned from legally purchasing a firearm, James said. That same month, the individual allegedly used a ghost gun in a triple shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the Bronx.

Another ghost gun connected to the defendants named in the suit was used when Bronx teen Angellyh Yambo was killed while walking home from school in Mott Haven on April 8, Adams said.

“Your companies are to blame for selling these ghost guns that took my precious daughter’s life,” said Yanely Henríquez. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“Your companies are to blame for selling these ghost guns that took my precious daughter’s life only to profit for your gain,” Yanely Henríquez, Yambo’s mother, said at the press conference. “Angellyh brought so much light and love into my life, and now, I have to start a new life without my daughter. The family is lost for words and heartbroken and has to live with that affliction forever. Your companies are at fault for the damage because of their lack of background checks, having no permit for one to purchase the revolver, and their unethical access to underage teenagers.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell embraces Henríquez. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Through her lawsuit, James is seeking to ban each business from selling, shipping, distributing, or otherwise supplying unfinished frames or receivers lacking serial numbers to New Yorkers, obtain restitution and damages, and force public corrective statements from the businesses.

In addition, Attorney General James’ lawsuit seeks to require each business to contribute to an abatement fund to eliminate the public nuisance for which they are responsible. The abatement fund would be used to combat New York’s gun violence crisis, similar to the settlements James’ office secured from opioid manufacturers.