M/WBEs receive less than 4% of city contracts: report
“C-“ is for NYC.
So argues City Comptroller Scott Stringer in assessing the degree to which Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) are missing out on contracts from city agencies.
Out of $30.4 billion in contracts awarded by the city in Fiscal Year 2021, only $1.166 billion (3.8 percent) was awarded to M/WBEs, according to a new report by the city’s fiscal watchdog.
The M/WBE analysis is released annually by the Comptroller’s office and includes letter grades for all 32 city agencies.
“As this administration prepares to leave office, it is clear that the city, from the next Mayor and Comptroller to the next City Council, have abundant opportunities to address the systemic inequities experienced by communities of color especially as we continue to rebuild our economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Stringer.
Overall, the city fell to a “C-” grade for M/WBE spending in FY 2021 after earning “C” grades in the two previous years.
Out of more than 10,500 certified M/WBEs in the city, 84 percent did not receive any city dollars in FY 2021, Stringer said. The share of certified M/WBEs receiving city contracts has never exceeded 22 percent since FY 2015, he noted.
In other FY 2021 grades, the Commission on Human Rights and Department for the Aging each earned their fifth consecutive “A” grades from the Comptroller — both spent more than 50 percent of their eligible dollars with M/WBEs.
The Comptroller’s office also was awarded an “A” grade for the third straight year. Over the last eight years, the office has increased its M/WBE spending from 13 percent in FY 2013 to approximately 53 percent in FY 2021, Stringer said.
The Department of Transportation received an “F” grade, spending less than five percent of its eligible dollars with M/WBEs, the report said.
Among a series of recommendations, Stringer said that all incoming citywide officials appoint executive-level Chief Diversity Officers, asked that the next City Comptroller conduct a racial equity audit of the city agencies, and suggested the city should adopt the “Rooney Rule,” first enacted in the National Football League (NFL), to ensure their cabinets are diverse. The rule requires a team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one or more diverse candidates.
Stringer also called on incoming city leaders to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion within their first 100 days in office and to eliminate the gap between M/WBE certification and receiving city spending.
The report noted that the city has nearly tripled its number of certified M/WBEs since 2013, from 4,000 to almost 11,000 business entities. However, no more than 2,000 M/WBEs have ever received city contract dollars in a given year, Stringer said.
“Over the last eight years, my office has given voice to solutions from M/WBEs directly on how the city can better connect them with opportunities, which has led to real change,” said Stringer. “But there is still room for significant improvement.”
To read the full report, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.
Las M/WBE reciben menos del 4% de los contratos de la ciudad: informe
“C-” para la ciudad de Nueva York.
Así lo argumenta el contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, al evaluar el grado en que las Empresas Comerciales Propiedad de Mujeres y Minorías (M/WBE) se pierden contratos de las agencias de la ciudad.
De los $30.4 mil millones de dólares en contratos otorgados por la ciudad en el año fiscal 2021, solo $1.166 mil millones (3.8 por ciento) se otorgaron a M/WBE, según un nuevo informe del regulador fiscal de la ciudad.
El análisis M/WBE es publicado anualmente por la oficina del contralor e incluye calificaciones con letras para las 32 agencias de la ciudad.
“Mientras esta administración se prepara para dejar el cargo, está claro que la ciudad, desde el próximo alcalde y contralor hasta el próximo Concejo Municipal, tiene abundantes oportunidades para abordar las desigualdades sistémicas que experimentan las comunidades de color, especialmente a medida que continuamos reconstruyendo nuestra economía en medio de la pandemia de Covid-19”, dijo Stringer.
En general, la ciudad cayó a una calificación de “C-” para el gasto de M/WBE en el año fiscal 2021 después de obtener calificaciones de “C” en los dos años anteriores.
De más de 10,500 M/WBE certificadas en la ciudad, el 84 por ciento, no recibió dólares de la ciudad en el año fiscal 2021, dijo Stringer. La proporción de M/WBE certificadas que reciben contratos de la ciudad nunca ha excedido el 22 por ciento desde el año fiscal 2015, señaló.
En otras evaluaciones del año fiscal 2021, la Comisión de Derechos Humanos y el Departamento para las Personas Mayores obtuvieron cada uno su quinta calificación “A” consecutiva del contralor; ambas gastaron más del 50 por ciento de sus dólares elegibles con M/WBE.
La oficina del contralor también recibió una calificación de “A” por tercer año consecutivo. Durante los últimos ocho años, la oficina ha aumentado su gasto M/WBE del 13 por ciento en el año fiscal 2013 a aproximadamente el 53 por ciento en el año fiscal 2021, dijo Stringer.
El Departamento de Transporte recibió una calificación de “F”, gastando menos del cinco por ciento de sus dólares elegibles con M/WBE, según el informe.
Entre una serie de recomendaciones, Stringer dijo que todos los funcionarios entrantes de la ciudad nombran a los directores ejecutivos de diversidad, pidió que el próximo contralor de la ciudad realice una auditoría de equidad racial de las agencias de la ciudad y sugirió que la ciudad debería adoptar la “Regla Rooney”, primero promulgada en la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL, por sus siglas en inglés), para garantizar que sus gabinetes sean diversos. La regla requiere que un equipo con una vacante de entrenador en jefe entreviste al menos a uno o más candidatos diversos.
Stringer también pidió a los líderes entrantes de la ciudad que prioricen la diversidad, la equidad y la inclusión dentro de sus primeros 100 días en el cargo y que eliminen la brecha entre la certificación M/WBE y el gasto de la ciudad que reciban.
El informe señaló que la ciudad casi ha triplicado su número de M/WBE certificadas desde 2013, de 4,000 a casi 11,000 entidades comerciales. Sin embargo, no más de 2,000 M/WBE han recibido dólares de contratos de la ciudad en un año determinado, dijo Stringer.
“Durante los últimos ocho años, mi oficina ha dado voz a las soluciones de M/WBE directamente sobre cómo la ciudad puede conectarlas mejor con las oportunidades, lo que ha llevado a un cambio real”, dijo Stringer. “Pero todavía hay margen para una mejora significativa”.
Para leer el informe completo, por favor visite comptroller.nyc.gov.