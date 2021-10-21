M/WBEs receive less than 4% of city contracts: report

“C-“ is for NYC.

So argues City Comptroller Scott Stringer in assessing the degree to which Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) are missing out on contracts from city agencies.

Out of $30.4 billion in contracts awarded by the city in Fiscal Year 2021, only $1.166 billion (3.8 percent) was awarded to M/WBEs, according to a new report by the city’s fiscal watchdog.

The M/WBE analysis is released annually by the Comptroller’s office and includes letter grades for all 32 city agencies.

“As this administration prepares to leave office, it is clear that the city, from the next Mayor and Comptroller to the next City Council, have abundant opportunities to address the systemic inequities experienced by communities of color especially as we continue to rebuild our economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Stringer.

Overall, the city fell to a “C-” grade for M/WBE spending in FY 2021 after earning “C” grades in the two previous years.

Out of more than 10,500 certified M/WBEs in the city, 84 percent did not receive any city dollars in FY 2021, Stringer said. The share of certified M/WBEs receiving city contracts has never exceeded 22 percent since FY 2015, he noted.

In other FY 2021 grades, the Commission on Human Rights and Department for the Aging each earned their fifth consecutive “A” grades from the Comptroller — both spent more than 50 percent of their eligible dollars with M/WBEs.

The Comptroller’s office also was awarded an “A” grade for the third straight year. Over the last eight years, the office has increased its M/WBE spending from 13 percent in FY 2013 to approximately 53 percent in FY 2021, Stringer said.

The Department of Transportation received an “F” grade, spending less than five percent of its eligible dollars with M/WBEs, the report said.

Among a series of recommendations, Stringer said that all incoming citywide officials appoint executive-level Chief Diversity Officers, asked that the next City Comptroller conduct a racial equity audit of the city agencies, and suggested the city should adopt the “Rooney Rule,” first enacted in the National Football League (NFL), to ensure their cabinets are diverse. The rule requires a team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one or more diverse candidates.

Stringer also called on incoming city leaders to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion within their first 100 days in office and to eliminate the gap between M/WBE certification and receiving city spending.

The report noted that the city has nearly tripled its number of certified M/WBEs since 2013, from 4,000 to almost 11,000 business entities. However, no more than 2,000 M/WBEs have ever received city contract dollars in a given year, Stringer said.

“Over the last eight years, my office has given voice to solutions from M/WBEs directly on how the city can better connect them with opportunities, which has led to real change,” said Stringer. “But there is still room for significant improvement.”

To read the full report, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.