M/WBE Money Matters

Stringer renews call for Chief Diversity Officers

By Gregg McQueen

CDO ASAP

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is calling on the City Charter Revision Commission to revise help install a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) in City Hall as well as in every city agency.

On March 14, Stringer staged a rally at City Hall urging the Commission to revise the City Charter to create a citywide CDO, and also ensure the position exists at each city agency.

Stringer was joined by business and faith leaders, who said that CDOs would help minority- and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs) access city contracts and reduce inequality within the city’s economy.

“New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the world, but our own government is stuck in the status quo of exclusion. We’re not giving minority and women-owned businesses a fair shot at doing business with the City, and it’s creating an unbelievable disparity,” said Stringer. “To build a truly five-borough economy where every community is growing, we need someone at the top to deliver real results.”

Stringer’s proposal would create a CDO position inside City Hall, who would report directly to the Mayor, as well as within each city-run agency to function as diversity and inclusion strategists.

The Charter is currently undergoing its first full-scale review since 1989.

Stringer’s office has also launched a public petition to get the Chief Diversity Officer issue on the ballot in November 2019.

“There’s a lot of talk…but not results. We came to say, ‘Show us the money,’ at every single agency,” said Reverend Jacques Andre Degraff of Canaan Baptist Church in Harlem. “New York City is an $85 billion operation, and the train of success is passing our communities by.”

“It cannot be an afterthought,” insisted Jessica Walker, President and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. “The best strategy is to embed professionals who are wholly focused on improving these outcomes, have invaluable expertise to share and will be held to account.”

While Mayor Bill de Blasio has set a goal of granting 30 percent of all city contracts to M/WBEs by 2021, advocates at Thursday’s rally referenced Stringer’s annual report card which grades city agencies on their spending with M/WBEs.

Last year, the City Comptroller’s office awarded the city a “D+” grade for the third year in a row.

While overall spending was up in Fiscal Year 2018, Stringer said the city awarded only $1 billion in contracts to M/WBEs out of a $19.3 billion budget, accounting for just 5.5 percent of the total budget.

“There’s no reason why we should only be getting five percent when we — women and minorities — make over 60 percent of New York City’s population,” said State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, who serves as Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight of MWBEs.

Frank García, Chairman of the New York State Hispanic Coalition Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, a statewide association of Hispanic commerce organizations, said he’s been calling for a citywide CDO for years.

“I’ve gone to the procurement people and been turned down. We need a Chief Diversity Officer to be the voice,” he said.

Quenia Abreu, President of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, agreed. She noted that women only receive about four percent of contracting opportunities from city agencies.

“It’s all about the money. The Chief Diversity Officer is going to open those doors for us,” she said. “Women power New York. We are here. We’re not going anywhere, and these economic opportunities are due to us.”

Minister Damarys Butler, who works with the Bronx Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said a CDO would ensure equal access to contracting opportunities.

“We’d have a watchdog,” she remarked. “It would give people a better chance of accessing financial opportunities.”

She said it would have a trickle-down effect on local hiring if M/WBEs received more city contracts. “These are businesses that hire local, so you’d see more jobs created in the community,” she said.

“We’ve talked about being equitable, being fair, reducing racial inequality, but this is also about smart business,” noted Alejandra Y. Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA USA.

“MWBEs bring innovation,” said Castillo, who served as the former National Director of the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce. “They’re also about hiring. When one M/WBE gets a contract, they are hiring people in the community who most need it.”

The public petition in support of placing the Chief Diversity Officer on the November 2019 ballot is available at on.nyc.gov/2ufyc0h