Luxury developer to pay $3 million settlement for underpaying workers

By Gregg McQueen

A developer reached a settlement after not paying workers the prevailing wages.

A luxury real estate developer will fork over $3 million after reaching a settlement with New York Attorney General Letitia James, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, and union 32BJ SEIU for failing to pay workers prevailing wages at two of its buildings.

Heatherwood Communities LLC failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service workers at sites in Queens and Brooklyn, according to James. This occurred despite the developer receiving tax credits under the 421-a tax abatement program, she said.

“All workers deserve dignity and respect,” said Elizabeth Hernandez.

“Heatherwood pledged that it would pay workers the prevailing wage as a condition to receive the tax break,” James said at a press briefing on October 6. “Instead, Heatherwood took advantage of the system, paying workers only 41 percent of what they were owed.”

The settlement was reached following an investigation by the Attorney General’s office.

As a result of the agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, which includes 16 percent interest, to 24 workers. The company will also pay the city $1,146,196 and the state $686,527 in penalties.

“We have a zero tolerance for cheating workers out of their due,” stated James.

The company offers luxury residential and rental properties.

The underpayments occurred over the course of two years at properties in Long Island City and Williamsburg, the investigation found. Workers involved included janitorial and concierge staff.

Elizabeth Hernández, who worked at the Williamsburg property, said she and her fellow workers appealed to 32BJ SEIU for assistance when they realized they were being underpaid.

“This settlement means so much to me and my fellow workers. It took a lot of courage for us to stand and organize,” Hernández said. “During that time, [Heatherwood] put a lot of fear, stress, anxiety, to not go against them, to not go to 32BJ. All we were asking for is to pay us the money they owed.”

“We have zero tolerance for worker scams,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

“All workers deserve dignity and respect,” she said.

Under the 421-a program, which has since expired, developers of real estate projects with more than 30 units were required to either pay prevailing wage to workers or set aside a number of affordable housing units.

The prevailing wage rate in New York City is set annually by the Comptroller’s office for each trade or occupation on public works projects and building service work on city-funded construction sites.

“Make your case, speak up, connect with other workers,” City Comptroller Brad Lander urged.

The Comptroller’s Bureau of Labor Law conducted the prevailing wage component of the Attorney General’s investigation and will issue workers their checks for any back pay owed.

“It is a great day when workers are paid what they’re owed and when cheaters get held accountable,” said Lander.

He urged workers who feel they aren’t being paid properly to report the situation.

“They’re not going to cheat workers and get away with it,” said Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ SEIU.

“Bring your case forward, speak up, connect with other workers,” said Lander, who also delivered a pointed message to developers: “We are serious about these laws and we have further investigations underway.”

A percentage of the settlement will be paid to 32BJ, James said, as the union served as a whistleblower to alert the Attorney General’s office to the situation.

“What this does is send a signal to other employers – in this city, in this state, you will not get away with cheating workers out of their just due,” Kyle Bragg, President of 32BJ SEIU. “You will not cheat workers and get away with it.”