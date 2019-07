Lunges for Lit

Fair lets young readers earn books with exercise

By Gregg McQueen

It started with one kid.

In 2009, fitness trainer Goldin Martínez focused on improving the life of a teenager then enrolled at George Washington High School.

“It was me and him doing one-on-one mentoring through fitness,” Martínez recalled, who would go on to establish Get Focused, an organization that brings together physical wellness with reading in an effort to improve outcomes for underserved youths.

To do so, the group circumvents any payment for books and instead focuses on exercise as currency.

“We’re trying to make fitness cool,” explained Martínez. “Normally at book fairs, kids need money. Instead, of using money, they’re going to use their health.”

Youths recently took part at a unique “book fair” held outside of P.S. 4 Duke Ellington School to to do some good for their bodies and their minds.

About 150 elementary school students, most of them attending summer camp at P.S. 4, acquired books not with cash – but with jumping jacks and lunges.

The event was sponsored by SOMOS, a nonprofit network of over 2,500 physicians serving immigrant and low-income communities, and conducted by certified trainers from Get Focused.

The young campers took on a series of activities such as jumping jacks, lunges, and pushups.

Martínez motioned to a young girl in movement.

“These lunges are going to earn her a favorite book,” he said.

Samira Almonte, a SOMOS Community Engagement Specialist, said the event was indicative of the network’s mission to improve community health broader effort by educating residents on preventive health at a young age.

“Kids need to be exposed to this type of thing,” she said. “Childhood obesity is a problem in this city.”

For Martínez, a personal trainer, fusing the love of reading with fitness has always been a passion. He credited books with changing his life as a teenager.

“Who knows? Maybe one of these books will change the lives of these kids,” he remarked.

Get Focused began in 2009 at Highbridge Recreation Center on Amsterdam Avenue – with that one teenager.

“In about six weeks, that kid quit smoking and dropped out of the gang he was in,” recalled Martínez. “Then he went back to school, got his grades up, went to college, got his degree and now he’s a math teacher. We have so many stories like that.”

Get Focused now works with over 25,000 kids per year, according to Martínez, and it has expanded its operations to New Jersey and California.

Dave Crenshaw, known as Coach Dave, runs a Title IX program called Team Dreamers which specifically encourages and trains girls in a variety of sports activities while also engaging them in leadership activities outside of the gym.

Crenshaw brought some of his participants to the book fair.

“It’s so important that we do things like this in the community,” he said.

“We teach them how to be coaches, first to themselves and then to their community,” Crenshaw added. “They all have to help the community. We focus on girls because they’re often forgotten when it comes to school sports.”

“It really takes a community to help improve the lives of children,” Martínez affirmed. “All of these organizations coming together is what makes it work.”

After the team of trainers led kids through physical activities, the children eagerly grabbed their books.

“It was fun to do this,” said Evie, a second-grader.

The event even won over the more reluctant youngsters.

“I don’t like to exercise,” said one participant. “It was good motivation for me to get a book.”

For more information on Get Focused, go to www.getfocused.org.