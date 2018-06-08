By Gregg McQueen Post it, pen it, make it public. As New York City’s three public library systems push for increased funding in the upcoming city budget, the entities have launched a website that allows New Yorkers to leave messages of support for their local library branches. At notes.investinlibraries.org, library patrons from all five boroughs can type “Post-It”-style notes explaining why they value library services. Love Letters to the Library
Cartas de amor a la biblioteca
By Gregg McQueen
Post it, pen it, make it public.
As New York City’s three public library systems push for increased funding in the upcoming city budget, the entities have launched a website that allows New Yorkers to leave messages of support for their local library branches.
At notes.investinlibraries.org, library patrons from all five boroughs can type “Post-It”-style notes explaining why they value library services.
The Invest in Libraries site has garnered tens of thousands of responses since launching on April 23, according a New York Public Library (NYPL) spokesperson.
“Libraries expand learning beyond classrooms to new worlds of information and imagination,” wrote Bronx resident Syed, who uses the Parkchester Library. “NYPL helped my mother learn English and helped me learn to use computers as a kid.”
“All our family visits and enjoys the library in various ways,” wrote An, a frequent user of NYPL’s Washington Heights library. “We are so grateful for the resources such as story time, classes, space to study and read and the many books in Spanish.”
Aguilar Library patron Coral posted a message on the website explaining that the library has been a safe haven for her since fleeing Hurricane María in Puerto Rico.
“I arrived to the city with a lot of dreams, and just with the resources the library offers I am making them come true,” she wrote.
In addition to using the website, New Yorkers can visit their local library branch and sign a letter of support, which will then be delivered to their local Councilmember.
Libraries in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx are among the most heavily trafficked in the city. Each location saw an increase in program attendance during 2017 from the previous year, the NYPL spokesperson said.
For example, the Inwood Library received over 159,000 visits in 2017, while the Bronx Library Center received more than 644,000 visits.
At a City Hall rally on May 18, library advocates and the heads of the city’s library systems called for an additional $16 million in expense funding to be included in the newest city budget, as well as $60 million in capital funding to address urgent facility maintenance.
Though the city provided libraries with a $110 million capital funding increase last year, advocates like Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer, Council’s Chair on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations, stressed that it’s still not enough.
“The truth is, we haven’t increased expense funding and the last few years, and costs are increasing,” he said.
For more information, go to notes.investinlibraries.org.
Por Gregg McQueen
Postearlo, escribirlo, hacerlo público.
A medida que los tres sistemas de bibliotecas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York presionan para obtener un mayor financiamiento en el próximo presupuesto de la ciudad, las entidades han lanzado un sitio web que permite a los neoyorquinos dejar mensajes de apoyo para las sucursales locales de la biblioteca.
En notes.investinlibraries.org, los usuarios de la biblioteca de los cinco condados pueden escribir notas estilo “Post-It” que expliquen por qué valoran los servicios de la biblioteca.
El sitio Invest in Libraries ha recopilado decenas de miles de respuestas desde su lanzamiento el 23 de abril, de acuerdo con un portavoz de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Las bibliotecas amplían el aprendizaje más allá de las aulas a nuevos mundos de información e imaginación”, escribió el residente del Bronx Syed, usuario de la Biblioteca Parkchester. “La NYPL ayudó a mi madre a aprender inglés y me ayudó a aprender a usar computadoras cuando era niño”.
“Toda nuestra familiares visita, y disfruta, la biblioteca de varias maneras”, escribió An, una usuaria frecuente de la biblioteca de Washington Heights de la NYPL. “Estamos muy agradecidos por los recursos como la hora del cuento, las clases, el espacio para estudiar y leer y los muchos libros en español”.
Coral, usuaria de la Biblioteca Aguilar, publicó un mensaje en el sitio web explicando que la biblioteca ha sido un refugio seguro para ella desde que huyó del huracán María en Puerto Rico.
“Llegué a la ciudad con muchos sueños y justo con los recursos que ofrece la biblioteca los hago realidad”, escribió.
Además de usar el sitio web, los neoyorquinos pueden visitar la sucursal local de la biblioteca y firmar una carta de apoyo, que luego se entregará a su concejal local.
Las bibliotecas del norte de Manhattan y el Bronx se encuentran entre las más transitadas de la ciudad. Cada lugar vio un aumento en la asistencia al programa durante el año 2017 respecto al año anterior, dijo el vocero de la NYPL.
Por ejemplo, la Biblioteca Inwood recibió más de 159,000 visitas en 2017, mientras que el Centro Bibliotecario del Bronx recibió más de 644,000 visitas.
En una manifestación en el Ayuntamiento el 18 de mayo, los defensores de la biblioteca y los directores de los sistemas de bibliotecas de la ciudad solicitaron un fondo adicional de gastos de $16 millones de dólares para incluir en el presupuesto más reciente de la ciudad, así como $60 millones de dólares en fondos de capital para hacer frente al mantenimiento urgente de las instalaciones.
Si bien la ciudad brindó a las bibliotecas un aumento de capital de $110 millones de dólares el año pasado, defensores como el concejal Jimmy Van Bramer, presidente de Asuntos Culturales, Bibliotecas y Relaciones Intergrupales Internacionales del Concejo, enfatizaron que no es suficiente.
“La verdad es que no hemos aumentado el financiamiento de gastos y en los últimos años, los costos están aumentando”, dijo.
Para obtener más información, vaya a notes.investinlibraries.org.