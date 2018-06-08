Love Letters to the Library

By Gregg McQueen

Post it, pen it, make it public.

As New York City​’s three public library systems push for increased funding in the upcoming city budget, the entities have launched a website that allows New Yorkers to leave messages of support for their local library branches.

At notes.investinlibraries.org, library patrons from all five boroughs can type “Post-It”-style notes explaining why they value library services.

The Invest in Libraries site has garnered tens of thousands of responses since launching on April 23, according a New York Public Library (NYPL) spokesperson.

“Libraries expand learning beyond classrooms to new worlds of information and imagination,” wrote Bronx resident Syed, who uses the Parkchester Library. “NYPL helped my mother learn English and helped me learn to use computers as a kid.”

“All our family visits and enjoys the library in various ways,” wrote An, a frequent user of NYPL’s Washington Heights library. “We are so grateful for the resources such as story time, classes, space to study and read and the many books in Spanish.”

Aguilar Library patron Coral posted a message on the website explaining that the library has been a safe haven for her since fleeing Hurricane María in Puerto Rico.

“I arrived to the city with a lot of dreams, and just with the resources the library offers I am making them come true,” she wrote.

In addition to using the website, New Yorkers can visit their local library branch and sign a letter of support, which will then be delivered to their local Councilmember.

Libraries in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx are among the most heavily trafficked in the city. Each location saw an increase in program attendance during 2017 from the previous year, the NYPL spokesperson said.

For example, the Inwood Library received over 159,000 visits in 2017, while the Bronx Library Center received more than 644,000 visits.

At a City Hall rally on May 18, library advocates and the heads of the city’s library systems called for an additional $16 million in expense funding to be included in the newest city budget, as well as $60 million in capital funding to address urgent facility maintenance.

Though the city provided libraries with a $110 million capital funding increase last year, advocates like Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer, Council’s Chair on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations, stressed that it’s still not enough.

“The truth is, we haven’t increased expense funding and the last few years, and costs are increasing,” he said.

For more information, go to notes.investinlibraries.org.