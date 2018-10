“Loud and clear”

Council backs #CountMeIn campaign

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

You’ve been warned.

At a rally on October 17th, City Councilmembers gathered to show support for construction unions across the city and their #CountMeIn campaign – and to send what they said was a clear message to developers.

“We are putting developers on notice,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

The City Council introduced a resolution in support of the unions, and hundreds of workers joined the rally at City Hall.

Johnson hailed the use of union labor as “common sense” because it ensured safer construction sites.

“The numbers don’t lie — almost 94 percent of worksite fatalities in 2016 were non-union,” Johnson said. “What does that tell you? Union jobs are safer jobs. When you hire union, you are hiring someone who has been trained to do the job in the right way.”

#CountMeIn is a year-long movement of actions by rank and file union construction workers, to show solidarity against the use of non-union labor on work sites. The campaign has pushed back against the increased use of the “open shop” model, where developers employ a mixture of union and non-union labor on job sites.

Johnson said the resolution was intended to convince developers to move away from hiring non-union labor.

Councilmember Costa Constantinides, who introduced the resolution, said that unions provide “a window into the middle class,” but the chance at good-paying jobs and a means to retirement are being placed in jeopardy.

“We have a race to the bottom, where unions throughout this nation are under attack,” he said. “Today, we stand in unison by introducing this resolution and say, count us in.”

“We want to thank City Council Speaker Johnson and Council Member Constantinides, for their support of this resolution and the #CountMeIn movement,” said Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, which counts 100,000 members in its ranks. “This will send a statement to the business community in New York City that our city’s leadership supports quality middle class jobs, as well as stands in solidarity with the labor movement.”

“The movement is a direct answer to greedy developers in New York City that are seeking to destroy our way of life, that are seeking to undermine the middle class, and that are seeking to put away a hundred years of collective bargaining here in New York City,” added Mike Hellstrom, Assistant Business Manager of the Mason Tenders District Council of Greater New York.

He said the movement grew out of the use of some non-union labor by the Related Companies at the $26 billion Hudson Yards project. He said the union workers planned a march on Related Companies headquarters.

Councilmember Jumaane Williams remarked that New York City is a “union town.”

“When union workers thrive, all workers thrive,” he said.

“We’ve got to get back into the practice of saying loud and saying clear that we support the labor movement,” said Public Advocate Letitia James, who Hellstrom said was the first elected official to appear at a #CountMeIn event. “All of those states that do not support the labor movement are struggling. We will not allow individuals to convince us that the right to work is a good idea, because the right to work is nothing more than the right to work for less.”‎