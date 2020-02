Lorraine Cortes-Vazquez nominated to MTA board

For more than 25 years, Lorraine Cortes-Vázquez traveled home to and from the 103rd Street Station train stop in East Harlem.

Now she’s going to run those same rails.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has nominated Cortes-Vázquez, who is a Bronx resident, for appointment to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board.

“I am grateful for the Mayor’s nomination to the MTA board and will serve as a dedicated advocate for vulnerable New Yorkers who rely on the MTA,” said Cortes-Vázquez.

Currently the Commissioner of the Department of Aging, Cortes-Vázquez also served within the Mayor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs as Senior Advisor.

“Lorraine’s vast experience in government, the private and non-profit sectors, partnered with her clear dedication to our city, will make her a great addition to this Board,” said de Blasio. “New Yorkers will have an excellent advocate in Lorraine, who will work tirelessly to make our public transportation system more reliable.”

Cortes-Vázquez has run the Department of Aging since April 2019.

“[Transit] accessibility, safety, and affordability ensure that New Yorkers are connected to essential services and all that the City has to offer,” she added. “I look forward to using this seating as a platform to encourage innovation and growth toward a more age-inclusive city and state.”

Prior to serving in the Mayor’s Office, Cortes-Vasquez worked at EmblemHealth and the AARP. She also served as New York’s 65th Secretary of State, the first Hispanic appointee to serve in that role, and also as President of the Hispanic Federation.

“Commissioner Lorraine Cortes-Vazquez is an excellent choice for the MTA board and I look forward to fighting alongside her to improve our mass transit system,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in a statement. “I believe our city needs more control over our subways and buses and I know Lorraine will work tirelessly on behalf of the millions of New Yorkers who rely on public transportation every day.”

The mayor can appoint four members to the MTA’s board, and those picks must be approved by the State Senate.