Calls for more diverse curriculum at DOE

By Gregg McQueen

Quit redlining ‎the written word.

That is the demand from groups calling on the city’s Department of Education (DOE) to include greater diversity in the curriculum used in public schools.

Redlining, the discriminatory and systematic practice of refusing services and assistance to historically disenfranchised groups, was banned over a half century ago.

But at a recent press conference, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, civil rights attorney Norman Siegel and other advocates‎ said the practice of exclusion persists with diverse literature choices at the DOE.

They drew from a recent study released by advocacy group New York City Coalition for Educational Justice (CEJNYC) that pointed to a distinct lack of inclusive materials for a public school system overwhelmingly comprised of black and Hispanic students.

As compiled by CEJNYC, the report Diverse City, White Curriculum surveyed more than 1,200 books in the city’s public school system and found that 83 percent were written by white authors.

In a system made up of nearly 70 percent black and Hispanic students, only seven percent of the books surveyed were written by black authors.

Latinx writers were featured even less – only four percent of the books surveyed in the report were written by Latinx authors.

Espaillat said that children of color such as blacks and Latinos are not learning enough about their history and culture and called on the DOE to incorporate more books about different cultures ‒ and by authors of color ‒ into the classroom.

“Not only [would it] address the issue of diversity, but we also expose young people to aspects of history that they may not be exposed to in the current literature at the school,” he stated.

Displaying a series of books by authors of color, Espaillat said those authors have been “marginalized” because the school system tends to purchase books from large publishing companies.

“We feel that these authors should be at a level playing field and have access to get their books be purchased by the Department of Education,” he said.

“It is so crucial for people to be reading books that they can identify with… and knowing that people from their background have succeeded,” said Siegel, who is the former head of the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU).

In December, Siegel’s office sent a letter to the DOE requesting a meeting with Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to discuss “the inadequate representation of racial minorities in the selection of books, authors and publishing companies that provide books for the New York City public school system.”

Siegel said a meeting with the DOE was arranged for February 14, but the city canceled the meeting the night before. As it has not been rescheduled, Siegel is demanding that the DOE provide a new date for the meeting and devise a series of goals for improving its book selection process.

“If you believe in inclusion, if you believe in a public school system that’s for all, then this is an issue that must be faced and faced now,” Siegel said.

Espaillat noted the Carranza has made school desegregation a primary goal of his tenure as Schools Chancellor.

“You can desegregate the school system, but if you don’t desegregate the bookshelf, the system will still be segregated because the children will still be learning a lopsided curriculum,” remarked Espaillat.

Dr. Georgina Falu, President of the Falu Foundation and an adjunct professor at the City College of New York’s Black Studies Department, said the DOE should change its curricula to make it more relevant and culturally sensitive to its student body.

“Our children need to be proud of who they are, and they will not be proud until they read the contributions of African descendants throughout the world,” she said.

“Our school system, the way it’s set up, is one that promotes exclusion and gentrification,” said writer J.C. Malone, who has authored numerous books on Dominican history. “The only way you can educate a child is if you entice him to become a reader. The best way to do that is expose him to pictures and literature that look like them.”

A lack of schoolbooks by authors of color is an issue in other major cities as well, Siegel said.

“If New York can lead on this issue, other cities around America will follow suit, and that is what our goal is as well,” he said.

Siegel said he is willing to pursue legal action against the city if it does not diversify its book selection process.

“Our goal is to amicably resolve this issue and not have to go to court,” insisted Siegel. “But we are not taking court off the table.”

In response to inquiries, a DOE spokesperson issued this statement: “We share a commitment to fostering greater diversity and inclusion in our schools, and are in the process of rescheduling this postponed meeting. We look forward to discussing these important issues with the Congressman.”

For more, please visit nyccej.org.