Calls for more diverse curriculum at DOE
By Gregg McQueenQuit redlining the written word.
That is the demand from groups calling on the city’s Department of Education (DOE) to include greater diversity in the curriculum used in public schools.
Redlining, the discriminatory and systematic practice of refusing services and assistance to historically disenfranchised groups, was banned over a half century ago.
But at a recent press conference, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, civil rights attorney Norman Siegel and other advocates said the practice of exclusion persists with diverse literature choices at the DOE.
They drew from a recent study released by advocacy group New York City Coalition for Educational Justice (CEJNYC) that pointed to a distinct lack of inclusive materials for a public school system overwhelmingly comprised of black and Hispanic students.
As compiled by CEJNYC, the report Diverse City, White Curriculum surveyed more than 1,200 books in the city’s public school system and found that 83 percent were written by white authors.
In a system made up of nearly 70 percent black and Hispanic students, only seven percent of the books surveyed were written by black authors.
Latinx writers were featured even less – only four percent of the books surveyed in the report were written by Latinx authors.
Espaillat said that children of color such as blacks and Latinos are not learning enough about their history and culture and called on the DOE to incorporate more books about different cultures ‒ and by authors of color ‒ into the classroom.
“Not only [would it] address the issue of diversity, but we also expose young people to aspects of history that they may not be exposed to in the current literature at the school,” he stated.
Displaying a series of books by authors of color, Espaillat said those authors have been “marginalized” because the school system tends to purchase books from large publishing companies.
“We feel that these authors should be at a level playing field and have access to get their books be purchased by the Department of Education,” he said.
“It is so crucial for people to be reading books that they can identify with… and knowing that people from their background have succeeded,” said Siegel, who is the former head of the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU).
In December, Siegel’s office sent a letter to the DOE requesting a meeting with Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to discuss “the inadequate representation of racial minorities in the selection of books, authors and publishing companies that provide books for the New York City public school system.”
Siegel said a meeting with the DOE was arranged for February 14, but the city canceled the meeting the night before. As it has not been rescheduled, Siegel is demanding that the DOE provide a new date for the meeting and devise a series of goals for improving its book selection process.
“If you believe in inclusion, if you believe in a public school system that’s for all, then this is an issue that must be faced and faced now,” Siegel said.
Espaillat noted the Carranza has made school desegregation a primary goal of his tenure as Schools Chancellor.
“You can desegregate the school system, but if you don’t desegregate the bookshelf, the system will still be segregated because the children will still be learning a lopsided curriculum,” remarked Espaillat.
Dr. Georgina Falu, President of the Falu Foundation and an adjunct professor at the City College of New York’s Black Studies Department, said the DOE should change its curricula to make it more relevant and culturally sensitive to its student body.
“Our children need to be proud of who they are, and they will not be proud until they read the contributions of African descendants throughout the world,” she said.
“Our school system, the way it’s set up, is one that promotes exclusion and gentrification,” said writer J.C. Malone, who has authored numerous books on Dominican history. “The only way you can educate a child is if you entice him to become a reader. The best way to do that is expose him to pictures and literature that look like them.”
A lack of schoolbooks by authors of color is an issue in other major cities as well, Siegel said.
“If New York can lead on this issue, other cities around America will follow suit, and that is what our goal is as well,” he said.
Siegel said he is willing to pursue legal action against the city if it does not diversify its book selection process.
“Our goal is to amicably resolve this issue and not have to go to court,” insisted Siegel. “But we are not taking court off the table.”
In response to inquiries, a DOE spokesperson issued this statement: “We share a commitment to fostering greater diversity and inclusion in our schools, and are in the process of rescheduling this postponed meeting. We look forward to discussing these important issues with the Congressman.”
For more, please visit nyccej.org.
Revisen la literatura
Piden un plan de estudios más diverso en el DOE
Por Gregg McQueen
Dejen de discriminar la palabra escrita.
Esa es la demanda de los grupos que solicitan al Departamento de Educación de la ciudad (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) que incluyan una mayor diversidad en el plan de estudios utilizado en las escuelas públicas.
La exclusión, la práctica discriminatoria y sistemática de rechazar servicios y asistencia a grupos históricamente privados de sus derechos, fue prohibida hace más de medio siglo.
Pero en una conferencia de prensa reciente, el congresista Adriano Espaillat, el abogado de derechos civiles Norman Siegel y otros defensores dijeron que la práctica de la exclusión persiste con diversas opciones de literatura en el DOE.
Se basaron en un estudio reciente publicado por el grupo de defensa de la Coalición para la Justicia Educativa de la ciudad de Nueva York (CEJNYC, por sus siglas en inglés) que señaló una clara falta de materiales inclusivos para un sistema escolar público abrumadoramente compuesto por estudiantes negros e hispanos.
Según el informe de CEJNYC, Diverse City, White Curriculum investigaron más de 1,200 libros en el sistema de escuelas públicas de la ciudad y descubrió que el 83 por ciento fueron escritos por autores blancos.
En un sistema compuesto por casi el 70 por ciento de estudiantes negros e hispanos, solo el siete por ciento de los libros investigados fueron escritos por autores negros.
Los escritorxs latinxs fueron presentaron aún menos: solo el cuatro por ciento de los libros encuestados en el informe fueron escritos por autorxs latinxs.
Espaillat dijo que los niños de color, como los negros y los latinos, no están aprendiendo lo suficiente sobre su historia y cultura y pidió al DOE que incorpore más libros sobre diferentes culturas, y de autores de color, en el aula.
“No solo [abordaríamos] el tema de la diversidad, sino que también expondríamos a los jóvenes a aspectos de la historia a los que quizás no estén expuestos en la literatura actual de la escuela”, afirmó.
Al mostrar una serie de libros de autores de color, Espaillat dijo que esos autores han sido “marginados” porque el sistema escolar tiende a comprar libros de grandes editoriales.
“Creemos que estos autores deberían estar en igualdad de condiciones y tener acceso para que el Departamento de Educación compre sus libros”, dijo.
“Es tan crucial para las personas lean libros con los que pueden identificarse… y saber que las personas de su origen han tenido éxito”, dijo Siegel, quien fue el ex jefe de la Unión de Libertades Civiles de Nueva York (NYCLU, por sus siglas en inglés).
En diciembre, la oficina de Siegel envió una carta al DOE solicitando una reunión con el canciller escolar Richard Carranza para discutir “la representación inadecuada de las minorías raciales en la selección de libros, autores y compañías editoriales que proporcionan libros para el sistema de escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York”.
Siegel dijo que se organizó una reunión con el DOE para el 14 de febrero, pero la ciudad canceló la reunión la noche anterior. Como no se ha reprogramado, Siegel exige que el DOE proporcione una nueva fecha para la reunión y diseñe una serie de objetivos para mejorar su proceso de selección de libros.
“Si creen en la inclusión, si creen en un sistema de escuelas públicas que es para todos, entonces este es un problema que debe enfrentarse y enfrentarse ahora”, dijo Siegel.
Espaillat señaló que Carranza ha convertido la eliminación de la segregación escolar en un objetivo principal de su mandato como canciller escolar.
“Puede desagregar el sistema escolar, pero si no desagrega los estantes, el sistema seguirá siendo segregado porque los niños seguirán aprendiendo un currículo asimétrico”, comentó Espaillat.
La doctora Georgina Falu, presidenta de la Fundación Falu y profesora adjunta del Departamento de Estudios Negros del City College de Nueva York, dijo que el DOE debería cambiar sus planes de estudio para ser más relevante y culturalmente sensible con su alumnado.
“Nuestros niños necesitan estar orgullosos de quienes son, y no estarán orgullosos hasta que lean las contribuciones de los descendientes africanos en todo el mundo”, dijo.
“Nuestro sistema escolar, tal como está configurado, es uno que promueve la exclusión y el aburguesamiento”, dijo el escritor J.C. Malone, autor de numerosos libros sobre historia dominicana. “La única forma de educar a un niño es atraerlo para que se convierta en lector. La mejor manera de hacerlo es exponerlo a imágenes y literatura que se parezcan a ellos”.
La falta de libros escolares de autores de color también es un problema en otras ciudades importantes, dijo Siegel.
“Si Nueva York puede liderar este tema, otras ciudades de Estados Unidos seguirán su ejemplo, y ese es nuestro objetivo también”, dijo.
Siegel dijo estar dispuesto a emprender acciones legales contra la ciudad si no diversifica su proceso de selección de libros.
“Nuestro objetivo es resolver amigablemente este problema y no tener que ir a la corte”, insistió Siegel. “Pero no estamos descartando la corte como opción”.
En respuesta a las preguntas, un portavoz del DOE emitió esta declaración: “Compartimos el compromiso de fomentar una mayor diversidad e inclusión en nuestras escuelas, y estamos en el proceso de reprogramar esta reunión aplazada. Esperamos discutir estos importantes asuntos con el congresista”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyccej.org.