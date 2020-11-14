- English
Longing
By Kathleen M. Pike
About this time of year, many moons ago, I tiptoed out of my apartment in the dark of night to leave the urban sprawl of Tokyo on a quest. I was answering the beckoning call of Mt Fuji. This iconic and majestic mountain rises 3776 meters above sea level and proudly watches over Tokyo from afar.
Sighting it from vantage points around the city never gets old. Mt. Fuji is not a particularly technical climb, but the serious elevation gain marked by steep inclines, long switchbacks and a rapidly changing microclimate mean that many people who depart base camp never summit.
Three friends and I started our climb before sunrise, and alternately eased our way and wrestled our way through altitude sickness, blinding sun and then a hail storm to reach the rim of this dormant volcano. The exhilaration I felt when we reached the peak still makes my heart race today. Within moments, we were all on our cell phones calling loved ones back in the city to share the thrill. “Yes, yes, yes! I am calling from the top of Mt. Fuji; we did it; it’s breathtaking.”
And then a wave of sadness washed over me.
The end of longing.
1. What is longing? Merriam Webster defines longing as “a strong desire especially for something unattainable.” Longing rests in that hollow created out of yearning for something that is beyond our grasp in the current moment. It has an urgency. It makes us vulnerable as it lays bare our desires. Longing is emotional tension that arises between what is and what we wish could be – right now, right here – but isn’t.
2. Longing is the space in-between. World renowned violinist Isaac Stern famously said that anyone can play the notes. It’s what happens between the notes that makes the music. That day, from the peak of Mt. Fuji, we cancelled out the space in-between. Cell phones in hand, longing was eliminated. Don’t get me wrong, I am not a Luddite, and it was so fun to share our excitement with loved ones curled up on the sofa at home. But we robbed ourselves of the opportunity to feel any longing. In the desire to connect and share the joy, we created an eclipse that took us out of simply being in the moment. No time to imagine sharing the story. No time to anticipate the responses of our loved ones. No waiting.
3. What is the gift of waiting and longing? We have come to expect that what we want can and should be instantly satisfied. Want that new shampoo? Amazon Prime delivers in a day. Want to watch that movie? Netflix or Hulu have it on demand. What to hear that new song by Taylor Swift? iTunes has you covered. Immediately. Load times of more than three seconds on a website cause most people to click elsewhere. For the most part, the convenience is amazing and wonderful. In our emotional and psychological worlds, however, having our every need met on demand is not only not realistic, it is not good for our mental health.
4. Learning to engage with longing. Getting comfortable with that space in-between creates the opportunity to reflect on what we value and who we care about. It is an invitation to be present in the moment. It is an offering for self-reflection and getting to know ourselves better. It teaches us patience and humility and impulse control. It connects us to our vulnerabilities, which paradoxically makes us strong. It gives us time to imagine and create. If we slow down long enough to get comfortable with longing, we will be freed to live more fully in the present that is.
5. The gift of longing satisfied. We all have moments when waiting is coupled with longing. The high school student who sends off college applications. The parent whose child is sent to war. The mother-to-be. The loved ones who sit in the hospital waiting room longing to hear whether the surgery was successful. The list goes on. Of course, not all longing is satisfied with the outcomes we hope for, but when we allow ourselves to long for something that is eventually satisfied, the joy is intensified and all the sweeter. The opportunity for even greater celebration is created.
These are days of waiting and longing. We long for a coronavirus vaccine. We long for physical distancing restrictions to be lifted so we can travel and see loved ones again. We are in that in-between space where longing invites us to learn about ourselves and others and grow in our patience, humility and resilience. I get it, and I believe it. So, when I wish for that quick satisfaction of just calling home, I hope that I can hear the other beckoning call from Mt. Fuji that reminds me to stop and savor the longing, no matter how hard it is.
Anhelo
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Aproximadamente en esta época del año, hace muchas lunas, salí de puntillas de mi apartamento en la oscuridad de la noche para dejar la expansión urbana de Tokio en una búsqueda. Estaba respondiendo a la llamada del monte Fuji. Esta montaña icónica y majestuosa se eleva 3776 metros sobre el nivel del mar y con orgullo observa Tokio desde lejos.
Verlo desde puntos estratégicos de la ciudad nunca pasa de moda. El monte Fuji no es una escalada particularmente técnica, pero la gran ganancia de elevación marcada por pendientes pronunciadas, curvas largas y un microclima que cambia rápidamente significa que muchas personas que salen del campamento base nunca llegan a la cima.
Tres amigos y yo comenzamos nuestro ascenso antes del amanecer, y alternativamente nos abrimos paso y luchamos a través del vértigo, el sol cegador y luego una tormenta de granizo para llegar al borde de este volcán inactivo. La alegría que sentí cuando llegamos a la cima todavía hace que mi corazón se acelere hoy.
En unos momentos, estábamos todos en nuestros teléfonos móviles llamando a nuestros seres queridos a la ciudad para compartir la emoción. “¡Sí, sí, sí! Estoy llamando desde la cima del monte Fuji; lo hicimos, es impresionante”.
Y luego una ola de tristeza se apoderó de mí.
El fin del anhelo.
1. ¿Qué es anhelar? Merriam Webster define el anhelo como “un fuerte deseo, especialmente de algo inalcanzable”. El anhelo descansa en ese vacío creado por el deseo de algo que está más allá de nuestro alcance en el momento actual. Tiene una urgencia. Nos hace vulnerables al dejar al descubierto nuestros deseos. El anhelo es la tensión emocional que surge entre lo que es y lo que deseamos que sea, ahora mismo, aquí mismo, pero no es.
2. El anhelo es el espacio intermedio. El violinista de renombre mundial Isaac Stern dijo que cualquiera puede tocar las notas. Es lo que sucede entre las notas lo que hace la música. Ese día, desde la cima del monte Fuji, cancelamos el espacio intermedio. Celulares en mano, se eliminó el anhelo. No me malinterpreten, no soy ludita, y fue muy divertido compartir nuestra emoción con los seres queridos acurrucados en el sofá de casa. Pero nos robamos la oportunidad de sentir algún anhelo. En el deseo de conectarnos y compartir la alegría, creamos un eclipse que nos sacó del simple estar en el momento. No hay tiempo para imaginar compartir la historia. No hay tiempo para anticipar las respuestas de nuestros seres queridos. No hay espera.
3. ¿Qué es el don de esperar y anhelar? Hemos llegado a esperar que lo que queremos puede y debe ser satisfecho instantáneamente. ¿Quieres ese nuevo champú? Amazon Prime entrega en un día. ¿Quieres ver esa película? Netflix o Hulu lo tienen a pedido. ¿Quiere escuchar esa nueva canción de Taylor Swift? iTunes lo tiene cubierto. Inmediatamente. Los tiempos de carga de más de tres segundos en un sitio web hacen que la mayoría de las personas hagan clic en otro lugar. En su mayor parte, la comodidad es asombrosa y maravillosa. En nuestro mundo emocional y psicológico, sin embargo, satisfacer todas nuestras necesidades a pedido no solo no es realista, sino que no es bueno para nuestra salud mental.
4. Aprender a involucrarse con el anhelo. Sentirse cómodo con ese espacio intermedio crea la oportunidad de reflexionar sobre lo que valoramos y por quién nos preocupamos. Es una invitación a estar presente en el momento. Es una ofrenda para la autorreflexión y para conocernos mejor. Nos enseña paciencia, humildad y control de los impulsos. Nos conecta con nuestras vulnerabilidades, lo que paradójicamente nos hace fuertes. Nos da tiempo para imaginar y crear. Si disminuimos la velocidad el tiempo suficiente para sentirnos cómodos con el anhelo, seremos libres para vivir más plenamente en el presente que es.
5. El don del anhelo satisfecho. Todos tenemos momentos en los que la espera va acompañada de nostalgia. El estudiante de preparatoria que envía solicitudes universitarias, el padre cuyo hijo es enviado a la guerra, la futura madre, los seres queridos que se sientan en la sala de espera del hospital y anhelan saber si la cirugía fue exitosa. La lista continúa. Por supuesto, no todo el anhelo se satisface con los resultados que esperamos, pero cuando nos permitimos anhelar algo que eventualmente es satisfecho, la alegría se intensifica y es aún más dulce. Se crea la oportunidad para una celebración aún mayor.
Son días de espera y añoranza. Anhelamos una vacuna contra el coronavirus. Anhelamos que se eliminen las restricciones de distanciamiento físico para poder viajar y volver a ver a nuestros seres queridos. Estamos en ese espacio intermedio donde el anhelo nos invita a aprender sobre nosotros mismos y los demás y crecer en nuestra paciencia, humildad y resiliencia. Lo entiendo y lo creo. Entonces, cuando deseo esa rápida satisfacción de simplemente llamar a casa, espero poder escuchar la otra llamada desde el monte. Fuji que me recuerda detenerme y saborear el anhelo, no importa lo difícil que sea.