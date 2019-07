Long live the shrew.

Y la puta.

By Debralee Santos

The conversation these days requires bottom-line denigration, to rise above the churn and swill.

Ricardo Rosselló is the first governor to step down since Puerto Ricans began electing their chief executives in 1947.

As revealed by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism, the leaked chat messages between Rosselló and his inner circle number close to 900 pages.

Complete with memes, the group snickers through the daily business of governance – but mostly politics – of Puerto Rico.

The matters they mind range from the mundane, as they arrange details on photo opps, to the macabre, as when joking about feeding the corpses of Hurricane María victims to crows.

There are thousands of words exchanged by the group, who, freed from the yoke of appearances, revel thoroughly in schoolboy smack talk laden with homophobic, misogynistic, and vile comments. “HP” (shorthand for son of a bitch) is bandied about as frequently as “pendejo.”

Everything is a con, a ruse – and everyone, especially the people of Puerto Rico, are the marks.

It’s governance by WWE – a spectacle staged of earnest men at work while backstage, the guffaws and backslaps reign.

You might be excused for thinking that their conspiracy of governance owes more to the cynicism of Vince McMahon and his interdependent ecosystem of naïfs, heroes and villains than to any Machiavellian plot.

For every line read, you think, there’s an emoji for that.

It is no surprise that the greatest derision among these twelve unholy apostles is reserved for the women in their midst – or in their sights.

These include former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, dubbed a “puta,” and San Juan Mayor Yulín Cruz, whom one member of the chat jokes about shooting – a proposed act of state valor for which he is lauded, including by Rosselló directly.

There are countless other instances in which they let down their guards and hold forth casually if no less crassly on the women – many of whom are their peers and partners.

No ideological stripe or sector offers cover.

Their vitriol is just as rich while railing against Mark-Viverito, a liberal outspoken in her opposition to the deeply unpopular oversight board (known as “La Junta”), as while writing of the board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, a fiscal conservative by any standard, who is tasked with managing the island’s bankruptcy crisis.

One was the first Latina ever to preside over the City Council of New York, the second in command in municipal government to over 8.5 million residents. The other served as the Finance Minister in the Ukraine, with a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School‎.

But to the chicos of the chat, the former is a “whore” upon whom a torrent of abuse should be unleashed for speaking up on the question of statehood; the latter a “gatita.”

Better yet, she is offered up as “tu gatita,” by one chat member to the other. In case you missed the feline-female inference, there’s the slyly possessive “tu” to burrow deeper into.

Same is true of the women of Colectivo Feminista en Construcción, who have long protested femicide and the spectre of gendered violence in Puerto Rico; they are derided as #4Gatos in the chats.

Naturally, these are interspersed with messages that allude to acts of state repression and corruption – behavior now under the scrutiny of federal authorities.

Attacking women in vulgar and violent terms is not an art unique to this merry men of machismo. It is a familiar and cheap trope that has traveled intact from cuneiform to finsta. The renderings of misogyny to malign and discredit women spring from a bottomless inkwell from which men and women, in all languages and across centuries, have drawn deep.

It is a spigot unto itself.

Ironically, the appearances the men seek so ardently to cultivate – that of a thoughtful, progressive and dynamic administration laboring mightily to bring recovery and stability in the midst of a fiscal crisis and in the aftermath of devastation – are a tableau they cannot reject fast enough in private.

This is a bro-mance of burla – in which Rosselló and his cohorts seem to dare each other with every “send” to go even lower.

Age is of no consequence; they may be dirty, but don’t call them old.

Rosselló, the chat administrator and boss of them all, is but 40 years young.

Skip too the bits of feigned remorse. These are fathers, husbands and brothers, and certainly all sons, who would thunder loudly about such words directed at their dearest.

Still, a word of warning before the pearls are clutched too tightly.

Even a quick online scroll finds that some of the most vehemently opposed to Rosselló and his men’s contemptuous reign cannot resist dabbling in the group’s same execrable tactics.

The island’s Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez, appointed in 2016 by Rosselló, is next in line. There are concerns she’s part of the same corrupt administration, and that she has not been an effective advocate of women’s rights.

Some have already rejected her presumed tenure with calls of #RenunciaWanda.

You’ll find those right beside the unflattering memes and the #lesbiana hashtag.

For misogyny is in the purview of all – left, right, green, spry, and brown.

It is the true equal opportunity employer.

That these men’s private vulgarities – undergirded by the threat of real violence – were trafficked freely about women who live out loud, in public, should remind us that it is still dangerous to be dangerous.

Be warned – there are more chats everywhere that have yet to be unfurled.

What cold fear must dwell in the hearts of those who, while watching Rosselló fall, could not press “delete” fast enough on their own devices (“Russia, if you’re watching…”); what sickly silence must now pervade those message rooms.

There is another din on the playlist, if you’re interested.

For chief among the public noisemakers during the unprecedented mass protests on the island and across the diaspora are those damn women – chanting, dancing, marching, crying, standing.

Many wear shirts or waved signs emblazoned with new nicknames – “Puta” and “Gata.”

You need only follow the resounding clamor of pots and pans – the emblem of matriarchy and homemaking reclaimed by the banging – to find the unruly, noisy souls at work.

Bring your own cacerola.