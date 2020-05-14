Long lines and loose ends

Facing down COVID-19, CLOTH adjusts and expands social services

By Gregg McQueen

As she walked to work at the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) food pantry one morning this week, Yvonne Stennett was startled.

The West 159th Street site had recently begun to distribute emergency food boxes to residents in need four days a week- double its previous two-day schedule.

But even the seasoned forty-year veteran of the organization was taken aback by the long lines that circled the site.

“The line from the food pantry went down 159th Street all the way to Broadway, then came down Broadway and back up 158th Street,” said CLOTH’s Executive Director.

The line ended up connecting with another crowd of people gathered to acquire food from a nearby public school, she said.

“It blew my mind. It’s incredible, the need out here now,” remarked Stennett of the number of New Yorkers who must now seek food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food pantry run by CLOTH is now serving upwards of 400 people per day.

“The numbers have been going up every week,” Stennett said. “We sometimes have people lining up a few hours before we open. It’s become so desperate for people.”

The emergency food boxes, filled with fresh produce, rice, pasta, cereal, frozen meats and other items, have been acquired from City Harvest, Food Bank and Driscoll Foods, Stennett said. Greater quantities of food have been acquired in recent days due to increased demand, she added.

“There were actually one or two days where we ran out of food,” Stennett said. “It’s extremely heartbreaking to have to turn someone away.”

Provisions are also being prepared for residents who cannot physically make it to the 159th Street site. With the help of two private donors, CLOTH was able to purchase a van to deliver meal boxes to homebound and disabled seniors two days a week.

It takes 20 employees and several volunteers to keep the pantry going, and CLOTH would welcome additional help.

“The more volunteers we have, the better,” Stennett said.

The organization has launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for its essential programs.

Founded in 1952, CLOTH sponsors after-school and youth development programs, runs a middle school and has developed several buildings of affordable housing. With the exception of the food pantry, all of its programs have switched to remote service delivery. Its buildings’ maintenance staff has reinforced cleaning and sanitation efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to stepping up its food assistance program, CLOTH has responded to the pandemic by rolling out a remote learning platform to hundreds of students enrolled at Community Health Academy of the Heights, a grade 6- through-12 public school it operates at West 158th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The school, opened in 2006, offers classes related to personal and public health, while older students pursue internships in health careers.

In addition, CLOTH operates an after-school program at P.S. 4 Duke Ellington School. “We’re doing distance learning with our after-school program as well, since those students are in dire need of support,” said Stennett.

Most students at the CLOTH-connected schools are Latino, with parents who do not speak or read English fluently, Stennett said. In such instances, home schooling can present unique challenges.

“We’re having to be the translator for the work the parents are receiving. These parents have now needed to become teachers,” she said.

Many of the same parents are now out of work due COVID-19. “The pressure of being home is mounting, both economically and psychologically,” said Stennett. “It’s a very difficult situation.”

Surveys were sent to parents so CLOTH could gauge what assistance they might need, while video sessions are being provided by CLOTH’s guidance counselor and social workers.

Aside from academic support, CLOTH is attempting to meet the socialization needs of students.

“We’ve also been creating things like virtual birthday parties and virtual museum tours, giving them different modes of being able to interact with each other,” Stennett said.

She remarked that remote learning is no substitute for in-person instruction from teachers that students are being deprived of during the pandemic shutdown.

“Students who were highly motivated and took initiative before COVID-19, they [continue to excel],” she said. “But we have students who were struggling before and are maybe in a household where the parents aren’t in a position to help them right now. And then there are students with learning disabilities.”

“If you had academic struggles before, distance learning could put you even further behind. That will be across the city, not just here,” she said.

Stennett, who started at CLOTH as a youth counselor four decades ago, said she was “beyond nervous” about the effect of citywide budget cuts to the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) and Department of Youth and Community Development initiatives, which have jeopardized CLOTH’s programming.

“We lost funding for our summer youth employment workers, we have lost funding for our after-school program, so now we have to fundraise to be able to continue those,” Stennett said.

Another casualty is CLOTH’s summer camp, which provides activities, field trips and academic enrichment to underserved youth.

“As of right now, our summer camp is pretty much gone,” she stated.

Stennett explained that 160 students at Community Health Academy of the Heights had already been signed up for a summer job through SYEP. “It was hard to tell them it wasn’t happening,” remarked Stennett. “The money they earn helps them, sometimes helps their families, and helps pay for college.”

“I don’t know what our young people are going to be doing this summer,” she said. “Kids will be out of school. What will they be doing? What will occupy their time?”

Despite the hardships created by COVID-19, Stennett said the pandemic has brought out the best in New Yorkers, remarking how moved she is seeing community members volunteer their time and resources to assist those in need.

“It kind of melts your heart a little bit, because you see the essence of people is really good. They care about their fellow human beings,” she said. “Even in the midst of being fearful for their own safety, they’re still coming out to help.”

“It’s wonderful to see,” she added. “It engenders that hope that not only will we make it through this crisis, but we’ll make it through better than before.”

For more information on Community League of the Heights, please visit www.cloth159.org.

To volunteer at the food pantry, send an email to pantry@cloth159.org.

To donate to CLOTH’s GoFundMe campaign, visit bit.ly/3fHW8jb.