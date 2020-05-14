- English
- Español
Long lines and loose ends
Facing down COVID-19, CLOTH adjusts and expands social services
By Gregg McQueen
As she walked to work at the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) food pantry one morning this week, Yvonne Stennett was startled.
The West 159th Street site had recently begun to distribute emergency food boxes to residents in need four days a week- double its previous two-day schedule.
But even the seasoned forty-year veteran of the organization was taken aback by the long lines that circled the site.
“The line from the food pantry went down 159th Street all the way to Broadway, then came down Broadway and back up 158th Street,” said CLOTH’s Executive Director.
The line ended up connecting with another crowd of people gathered to acquire food from a nearby public school, she said.
“It blew my mind. It’s incredible, the need out here now,” remarked Stennett of the number of New Yorkers who must now seek food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food pantry run by CLOTH is now serving upwards of 400 people per day.
“The numbers have been going up every week,” Stennett said. “We sometimes have people lining up a few hours before we open. It’s become so desperate for people.”
The emergency food boxes, filled with fresh produce, rice, pasta, cereal, frozen meats and other items, have been acquired from City Harvest, Food Bank and Driscoll Foods, Stennett said. Greater quantities of food have been acquired in recent days due to increased demand, she added.
“There were actually one or two days where we ran out of food,” Stennett said. “It’s extremely heartbreaking to have to turn someone away.”
Provisions are also being prepared for residents who cannot physically make it to the 159th Street site. With the help of two private donors, CLOTH was able to purchase a van to deliver meal boxes to homebound and disabled seniors two days a week.
It takes 20 employees and several volunteers to keep the pantry going, and CLOTH would welcome additional help.
“The more volunteers we have, the better,” Stennett said.
The organization has launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for its essential programs.
Founded in 1952, CLOTH sponsors after-school and youth development programs, runs a middle school and has developed several buildings of affordable housing. With the exception of the food pantry, all of its programs have switched to remote service delivery. Its buildings’ maintenance staff has reinforced cleaning and sanitation efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to stepping up its food assistance program, CLOTH has responded to the pandemic by rolling out a remote learning platform to hundreds of students enrolled at Community Health Academy of the Heights, a grade 6- through-12 public school it operates at West 158th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
The school, opened in 2006, offers classes related to personal and public health, while older students pursue internships in health careers.
In addition, CLOTH operates an after-school program at P.S. 4 Duke Ellington School. “We’re doing distance learning with our after-school program as well, since those students are in dire need of support,” said Stennett.
Most students at the CLOTH-connected schools are Latino, with parents who do not speak or read English fluently, Stennett said. In such instances, home schooling can present unique challenges.
“We’re having to be the translator for the work the parents are receiving. These parents have now needed to become teachers,” she said.
Many of the same parents are now out of work due COVID-19. “The pressure of being home is mounting, both economically and psychologically,” said Stennett. “It’s a very difficult situation.”
Surveys were sent to parents so CLOTH could gauge what assistance they might need, while video sessions are being provided by CLOTH’s guidance counselor and social workers.
Aside from academic support, CLOTH is attempting to meet the socialization needs of students.
“We’ve also been creating things like virtual birthday parties and virtual museum tours, giving them different modes of being able to interact with each other,” Stennett said.
She remarked that remote learning is no substitute for in-person instruction from teachers that students are being deprived of during the pandemic shutdown.
“Students who were highly motivated and took initiative before COVID-19, they [continue to excel],” she said. “But we have students who were struggling before and are maybe in a household where the parents aren’t in a position to help them right now. And then there are students with learning disabilities.”
“If you had academic struggles before, distance learning could put you even further behind. That will be across the city, not just here,” she said.
Stennett, who started at CLOTH as a youth counselor four decades ago, said she was “beyond nervous” about the effect of citywide budget cuts to the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) and Department of Youth and Community Development initiatives, which have jeopardized CLOTH’s programming.
“We lost funding for our summer youth employment workers, we have lost funding for our after-school program, so now we have to fundraise to be able to continue those,” Stennett said.
Another casualty is CLOTH’s summer camp, which provides activities, field trips and academic enrichment to underserved youth.
“As of right now, our summer camp is pretty much gone,” she stated.
Stennett explained that 160 students at Community Health Academy of the Heights had already been signed up for a summer job through SYEP. “It was hard to tell them it wasn’t happening,” remarked Stennett. “The money they earn helps them, sometimes helps their families, and helps pay for college.”
“I don’t know what our young people are going to be doing this summer,” she said. “Kids will be out of school. What will they be doing? What will occupy their time?”
Despite the hardships created by COVID-19, Stennett said the pandemic has brought out the best in New Yorkers, remarking how moved she is seeing community members volunteer their time and resources to assist those in need.
“It kind of melts your heart a little bit, because you see the essence of people is really good. They care about their fellow human beings,” she said. “Even in the midst of being fearful for their own safety, they’re still coming out to help.”
“It’s wonderful to see,” she added. “It engenders that hope that not only will we make it through this crisis, but we’ll make it through better than before.”
For more information on Community League of the Heights, please visit www.cloth159.org.
To volunteer at the food pantry, send an email to pantry@cloth159.org.
To donate to CLOTH’s GoFundMe campaign, visit bit.ly/3fHW8jb.
Largas filas y espacio vacio
Enfrentando a la COVID-19, CLOTH ajusta y amplía servicios sociales
Por Gregg McQueen
Una mañana de esta semana, mientras caminaba hacia el trabajo en la despensa de alimentos de la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés), Yvonne Stennett se sobresaltó.
El sitio de la calle 159 oeste había comenzado recientemente a distribuir cajas de alimentos de emergencia a los residentes necesitados cuatro días a la semana, el doble de su horario anterior de dos días.
Pero incluso la veterana experimentada de cuarenta años de la organización quedó desconcertada por las largas filas que rodeaban el sitio.
“La línea de la despensa de alimentos bajaba por la calle 159 hasta Broadway, luego por Broadway y subía por la calle 158”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de CLOTH.
La línea terminó conectándose con otra multitud de personas reunidas para adquirir comida de una escuela pública cercana, dijo.
“Me impresionó. Es increíble, la necesidad aquí ahora”, comentó Stennett sobre la cantidad de neoyorquinos que ahora deben buscar asistencia alimentaria debido a la pandemia de COVID-19
La despensa de alimentos administrada por CLOTH ahora sirve a más de 400 personas por día.
“Los números han aumentado cada semana”, dijo Stennett. “A veces tenemos gente haciendo cola unas horas antes de abrir. Se ha vuelto una situación tan desesperada para las personas”.
Las cajas de alimentos de emergencia, llenas de productos frescos, arroz, pasta, cereales, carnes congeladas y otros artículos, han sido adquiridas de City Harvest, Food Bank y Driscoll Foods, dijo Stennett. Se han adquirido mayores cantidades de alimentos en los últimos días debido a la mayor demanda, agregó.
“En realidad, hubo uno o dos días en que nos quedamos sin comida”, dijo Stennett. “Es extremadamente desgarrador tener que rechazar a alguien”.
También se están preparando provisiones para los residentes que no pueden llegar físicamente al sitio de la calle 159. Con la ayuda de dos donantes privados, CLOTH pudo comprar una camioneta para entregar cajas de comida a personas mayores discapacitadas y confinadas en su hogar dos días a la semana.
Se necesitan 20 empleados y varios voluntarios para mantener la despensa en funcionamiento, y CLOTH agradecería recibir ayuda adicional.
“Cuantos más voluntarios tengamos, mejor”, dijo Stennett.
La organización ha lanzado una campaña GoFundMe en línea para recaudar fondos para sus programas esenciales.
Fundada en 1952, CLOTH patrocina programas de desarrollo juvenil y para después de la escuela, dirige una escuela secundaria y ha desarrollado varios edificios de viviendas asequibles. Con la excepción de la despensa de alimentos, todos sus programas han cambiado a la prestación de servicios remotos. El personal de mantenimiento de sus edificios ha reforzado los esfuerzos de limpieza y saneamiento para minimizar la propagación de COVID-19.
Además de intensificar su programa de asistencia alimentaria, CLOTH ha respondido a la pandemia implementando una plataforma de aprendizaje remoto para cientos de estudiantes matriculados en Community Health Academy of the Heights, una escuela pública de los grados 6 al 12 que opera en la calle 158 oeste y la avenida Ámsterdam.
La escuela, abierta en 2006, ofrece clases relacionadas con la salud personal y pública, mientras que los estudiantes mayores realizan pasantías en carreras de la salud.
Además, CLOTH opera un programa extracurricular en la P.S.4 la Escuela Duke Ellington. “También estamos aprendiendo a distancia con nuestro programa extracurricular, ya que los estudiantes tienen una gran necesidad de apoyo”, dijo Stennett.
La mayoría de los estudiantes en las escuelas conectadas con CLOTH son latinos, con padres que no hablan ni leen inglés con fluidez, dijo Stennett. En tales casos, la educación en el hogar puede presentar desafíos únicos.
“Tenemos que ser traductores del trabajo que reciben los padres. Estos padres ahora necesitan convertirse en maestros”, dijo.
Muchos de esos mismos padres ahora están sin trabajo debido a la COVID-19. “La presión de estar en casa está aumentando, tanto económica como psicológicamente”, dijo Stennett. “Es una situación muy difícil”.
Se enviaron encuestas a los padres para que CLOTH pudiera evaluar qué ayuda podrían necesitar, mientras el consejero de orientación y los trabajadores sociales de CLOTH brindan sesiones en video.
Además del apoyo académico, CLOTH está tratando de satisfacer las necesidades de socialización de los estudiantes.
“También hemos estado creando cosas como fiestas virtuales de cumpleaños y visitas virtuales a museos, dándoles diferentes modos de poder interactuar entre ellos”, dijo Stennett.
Ella comentó que el aprendizaje remoto no es un sustituto de la instrucción en persona de los maestros de la que se priva a los estudiantes durante el cierre por la pandemia.
“Los estudiantes que estaban muy motivados y tomaban la iniciativa antes de la COVID-19, ellos [continúan sobresaliendo]”, dijo. “Pero tenemos estudiantes que estaban luchando antes y tal vez están en un hogar donde los padres no están en condiciones de ayudarles en este momento. Y luego están los estudiantes con problemas de aprendizaje”.
“Si tenías dificultades académicas antes, el aprendizaje a distancia podría retrasarte aún más. Eso será en toda la ciudad, no solo aquí”, dijo.
Stennett, quien comenzó en CLOTH como consejera juvenil hace cuatro décadas, dijo estar “más que nerviosa” sobre el efecto de los recortes presupuestarios en toda la ciudad al Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano (SYEP, por sus siglas en inglés) y a las iniciativas del Departamento de Juventud y Desarrollo Comunitario, que han puesto en peligro la programación de CLOTH.
“Perdimos fondos para nuestros trabajadores del empleo juvenil de verano, hemos perdido fondos para nuestro programa para después de la escuela, por lo que ahora tenemos que recaudar fondos para poder continuar”, dijo Stennett.
Otra víctima es el campamento de verano de CLOTH, que brinda actividades, viajes de estudio y enriquecimiento académico a jóvenes desatendidos.
“En este momento, nuestro campamento de verano ya no existe”, afirmó.
Stennett explicó que 160 estudiantes de la Community Health Academy of the Heights ya se habían inscrito para un trabajo de verano a través de SYEP. “Fue difícil decirles que no iba a suceder”, comentó Stennett. “El dinero que ganan les ayuda, a veces ayuda a sus familias y les ayuda a pagar la universidad”.
“No sé qué harán nuestros jóvenes este verano”, dijo. “Los niños estarán fuera de la escuela. ¿Qué harán ellos? ¿Qué va a ocupar su tiempo?”.
A pesar de las dificultades creadas por la COVID-19, Stennett dijo que la pandemia ha sacado lo mejor de los neoyorquinos, y comentó lo conmovida que se siente al ver a los miembros de la comunidad ofrecer voluntariamente su tiempo y recursos para ayudar a los necesitados.
“Me derrite un poco el corazón, porque ves que la esencia de las personas es realmente buena. Se preocupan por sus semejantes”, dijo. “Incluso en medio de temer por su propia seguridad, siguen saliendo para ayudar”.
“Es maravilloso verlo”, agregó. “Genera esa esperanza de que no solo sobreviviremos a esta crisis, sino que saldremos mejor que antes”.
Para obtener más información sobre la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights, por favor visite www.cloth159.org.
Para ser voluntario en la despensa de alimentos, envíe un correo electrónico a pantry@cloth159.org.
Para donar a la campaña GoFundMe de CLOTH, visite bit.ly/3fHW8jb.