Lockstep with Labor

Photos by Adeet Deshmukh

It was people power on parade.

New York City’s annual Labor Day parade was held on Sat., Sept. 7th in Manhattan.

Members from 150 labor unions and advocacy groups marched up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 67th Street to show solidarity for workers around the world.

The annual parade is sponsored by the New York City Central Labor Council (NYCCLC).

This year’s Grand Marshal was Elizabeth Shuler, Secretary-Treasurer of AFL-CIO.

“This is such an exciting time for working people all across the country who are joining together and mobilizing on a scale that I’ve never seen. From teachers and hotel workers to video game developers and grocery store workers, the power of working people is rising,” Shuler said.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that 64 percent of Americans approve of labor unions, which is up 16 percent from 2009 and one of the highest union approval ratings recorded over the past 50 years.

“The voice of people who work every day to support themselves and their families is on the rise,” said Ernest Logan, former President of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, who served as parade chair. “We must continue to be vocal to define our future.”

In attendance was Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced he would advance legislation to make the “New York Buy American” Act permanent. The law requires all structural steel and iron used in state road and bridge construction projects with contracts worth more than $1 million to be made in America.

“We are building more than any state in the United States of America. No state is building what we are building here — over $250 billion in infrastructure,” Cuomo said. “And we want to make sure that these projects last 100 years and to do that you have to know that steel, that concrete, that iron is top quality material and you only know that if that is made right here in the good old USA.”

For more information, please visit nycclc.org.‎