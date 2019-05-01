Local schools awarded pediatric cancer grants

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, has announced more than $292,000 in grants to universities in New York City – including uptown institution Columbia University.

New York University School of Medicine will receive a $97,500 Fellowship grant, while Columbia University will receive a $195,000 Fellowship grant.

The foundation’s latest round of grants, announced on April 29, totals more than $2.7 million to research centers nationwide.

St. Baldrick’s Fellow grants provide two to three years of research funding to young doctors training to become pediatric oncology researchers. This funding allows them protected time in the lab to cultivate research skills.

At New York University, Dr. Joanna Pierro will use the funding to research genetic mutations responsible for relapse and chemotherapy resistance in childhood leukemia.

Columbia University’s Dr. Jovana Pavisic will use the St. Baldrick’s Fellow grant to study computer algorithms to identify universal tumor dependencies known as master regulator (MR) proteins in order to make new drugs for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

“During St. Baldrick’s very first grant year, the field understood that if more young pediatric oncology researchers were not trained or given the resources to continue their studies, there would be a shortage of people with the expertise to carry on research to find new cures for kids as the current experts began to retire,” said St. Baldrick’s Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Ruddy in a statement. “With guidance from scientific thought leaders, we created the Fellow and later the Summer Fellow grant categories to ensure we are supporting bright young minds that will pave the future in finding new cures and treatments for all childhood cancers.”

Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has granted more than $262 million to support the development of childhood cancer treatment.

The foundation’s next round of funding will be announced in July.

To learn more, please visit StBaldricks.org.