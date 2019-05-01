- English
- Español
Local schools awarded pediatric cancer grants
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, has announced more than $292,000 in grants to universities in New York City – including uptown institution Columbia University.
New York University School of Medicine will receive a $97,500 Fellowship grant, while Columbia University will receive a $195,000 Fellowship grant.
The foundation’s latest round of grants, announced on April 29, totals more than $2.7 million to research centers nationwide.
St. Baldrick’s Fellow grants provide two to three years of research funding to young doctors training to become pediatric oncology researchers. This funding allows them protected time in the lab to cultivate research skills.
At New York University, Dr. Joanna Pierro will use the funding to research genetic mutations responsible for relapse and chemotherapy resistance in childhood leukemia.
Columbia University’s Dr. Jovana Pavisic will use the St. Baldrick’s Fellow grant to study computer algorithms to identify universal tumor dependencies known as master regulator (MR) proteins in order to make new drugs for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.
“During St. Baldrick’s very first grant year, the field understood that if more young pediatric oncology researchers were not trained or given the resources to continue their studies, there would be a shortage of people with the expertise to carry on research to find new cures for kids as the current experts began to retire,” said St. Baldrick’s Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Ruddy in a statement. “With guidance from scientific thought leaders, we created the Fellow and later the Summer Fellow grant categories to ensure we are supporting bright young minds that will pave the future in finding new cures and treatments for all childhood cancers.”
Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has granted more than $262 million to support the development of childhood cancer treatment.
The foundation’s next round of funding will be announced in July.
To learn more, please visit StBaldricks.org.
Escuelas locales reciben becas para cáncer pediátrico
La Fundación St. Baldrick’s la mayor fuente privada de fondos de subvenciones para la investigación del cáncer infantil, ha anunciado más de $292,000 dólares en subvenciones para universidades en la ciudad de Nueva York, incluida la universidad de la Universidad Columbia.
La Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Nueva York recibirá una beca de beca de $97,500 dólares, mientras que la Universidad Columbia recibirá una beca de beca de $195,000 dólares.
La última ronda de subvenciones de la fundación, anunciada el 29 de abril, totaliza más de $2.7 millones de dólares para centros de investigación en todo el país.
Las subvenciones para becarios de St. Baldrick’s brindan de dos a tres años de financiamiento de investigación a jóvenes médicos que se capacitan para convertirse en investigadores de oncología pediátrica. Esta financiación les permite tiempo protegido en el laboratorio para cultivar habilidades de investigación.
En la Universidad de Nueva York, la Dra. Joanna Pierro utilizará los fondos para investigar las mutaciones genéticas responsables de la recaída y la resistencia a la quimioterapia en la leucemia infantil.
La Dra. Jovana Pavisic de la Universidad Columbia usará la beca St. Baldrick’s Fellow para estudiar algoritmos informáticos para identificar las dependencias tumorales universales conocidas como proteínas reguladoras maestras (MR, por sus siglas en inglés) para crear nuevos medicamentos para el osteosarcoma, un tipo de cáncer de huesos que comienza en las células que forman los huesos.
“Durante el primer año de subvención de St. Baldrick’s, el campo comprendió que si no se capacitan a más jóvenes investigadores de oncología pediátrica o no se les dan los recursos para continuar sus estudios, habrá una escasez de personas con la experiencia para realizar investigaciones para encontrar nuevas curas para los niños, ya que los expertos actuales comenzaron a retirarse”, dijo Kathleen Ruddy, directora general Ejecutiva de St. Baldrick’s en un comunicado. “Con la guía de líderes de pensamiento científico, creamos las categorías de becas Fellow y más tarde Summer Fellow para asegurarnos de apoyar mentes jóvenes y brillantes que prepararán el futuro para encontrar nuevas curas y tratamientos para todos los cánceres infantiles”.
Desde 2005, St. Baldrick’s ha otorgado más de $262 millones de dólares para apoyar el desarrollo del tratamiento del cáncer infantil.
La próxima ronda de financiación de la fundación se anunciará en julio.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite StBaldricks.org.