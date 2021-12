Loan Liability

Student loan debt burdening NYC borrowers: report

It’s a real load.

The burden of student loan debt has had a life-altering impact on New York borrowers, affecting major life decisions and confidence about repayment, according to a new report.

Released on December 17 by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) in collaboration with the Columbia Population Research Center (CPRC), Center on Poverty and Social Policy (CPSP) at Columbia University and the Robin Hood Foundation, the report details how student loans have become a barrier to financial security for many New Yorkers.

Compared to New Yorkers without student loan debt, loan holders were more likely to be Black and younger than 45.

It also offers policy recommendations to ensure students can afford higher education without spending decades paying off their debt and to address the racial disparities in the burden of student loan debt.

“When students take out loans to fund their higher education, they do so in hopes of eventually achieving financial stability from their college degree,” said DCWP Commissioner Peter A. Hatch. “Instead, as college tuition continues to rise, many are left shackled to their debt for decades, or even for life, and forced to delay major life decisions, like purchasing a home, starting a family, or saving for retirement. The student loan debt crisis cannot be ignored—it is crucial that the federal government take immediate action to address the issues set forth in this report and help the millions around the country in financial distress.”

The report uses survey data collected between July 2019 and February 2020 — before the effects of the pandemic were felt.

Under the CARES Act signed by President Joseph Biden, federal student loan payments are suspended, without interest or penalties, until January 31, 2022.

According to the report, nearly one in six New Yorkers reported having student loan debt. Compared to New Yorkers without student loan debt, loan holders were more likely to be Black, younger than 45, experiencing material hardship and more highly educated, the report said.

Among New Yorkers with student loan debt, more than half owed over $20,000. More than 61 percent of survey respondents said they were very or somewhat concerned they would be unable to repay their loans within the standard repayment period of 10 years.

“As the cost of a college education has risen, the social and economic cost of not getting an education has also risen. We know that a college degree increases lifetime earnings by nearly $1 million, but the current system exacerbates inequities that fall along racial and economic lines,” said Sarah Oltmans, Robin Hood’s Chief of Grant Strategy. “Now is the time to tackle the student loan debt crisis and to make education more affordable so that future generations have the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

About half of student loan holders indicated that student loan debt had delayed or prevented them from making at least one major life choice. About 33 percent indicated they were delayed or prevented from saving for retirement, 27 percent were delayed or prevented from buying a home, and 23 percent were delayed or prevented from buying a car.

Among the recommendations made by DCWP:

Restructure repayment plans to ensure borrowers can repay their student loans within the standard 10-year time frame. This should include some level of student loan debt cancellation for all borrowers.

Provide targeted student loan debt cancellation to combat economic inequality and drive economic growth in distressed communities.

Develop a program that identifies and removes barriers for student loan holders who were unable to complete their degree but still aspire to earn a higher education credential.

“The analysis of borrowers’ personal experiences with their debt, including their reflections on the education that it financed and the opportunities in their lives that it has delayed or prevented, paint a vivid picture of which communities hold student loan debt and the devastating effects that it can have on individuals’ and households’ personal and financial wellbeing,” said Mike Pierce, Executive Director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. “Policymakers at the city, state and federal levels must learn from these borrowers’ experiences while working to combat the student debt crisis.”

To read the full report, visit on.nyc.gov/3soepuW.