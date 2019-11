Livery Loss

For-hire vehicle drivers, base owners denounce “crisis”

“Chóferes Unidos.”

The bright white letters were spelled out against black t-shirts worn by a number of livery cab and black car drivers gathered at City Hall this past Mon., Nov. 18th.

The deliberate show of unity from “chóferes” (drivers) and base owners occurred before a hearing convened by Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, head of the Council’s Committee on Transportation. The hearing involved the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) and industry stakeholders – including the “chóferes” – to address issues impacting their vehicles.

The number of livery cabs in the city has decreased from 50,000 in 2014 to under 10,000 in 2019.

Industry members said that the city’s cap on for-hire vehicles has had the unintended consequence of hurting livery cab drivers, an industry largely comprised of immigrant and working class residents.

“The industry has served New York City for over half a century,” said José Altamirano, President of the Livery Base Owners Association. “We have complied with every step, followed every rule, and fulfilled our mandate to serve areas with limited transportation resources and infrastructure. We have been and still remain a pillar in the city’s for-hire transportation alternatives, and we need immediate intervention before it’s too late.”

The dramatic drop in registered livery cabs has meant that livery base services have dwindled correspondingly, and base owners report that they are completing approximately half as many trips per day as they did in 2014.

Advocates argued that the few hundred livery bases across the city are located in largely underserved transit areas known as “transportation deserts” in Northern Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, and that the policies in place are causing “havoc for passengers” and “major suffering to workers, families and local entrepreneurs whose futures and livelihoods are at risk.”

“The livery industry has been decimated over the last several years and now faces extinction,” insisted livery cab representative Avik Kabessa in a statement. “This not only hurts hundreds of small businesses across the city and threatens jobs, but the individuals who rely on community-based car services may soon find themselves stranded too.”

At the rally, advocates called on the TLC and City Council to ensure that for-hire vehicle regulations and policies are fair to all drivers.

“It is important that we look at all these sectors individually to be able to come up with a solution to the issue rather than simply trying to solve the issue with a one-size-fits-all solution, as we have seen,” said Rodríguez.

“The city has been disingenuous in its effort to counteract high-volume for-hire vehicle services such as Uber, Lyft and the like, and it has failed to recognize that there is a different system of for-hire vehicles, created by the city itself decades ago,” argued Cira Angeles, spokesperson for the Livery Base Owners Association.

The rally was held prior to a hearing by the City Council’s Committee on Transportation, where testimony was heard from TLC Acting Commissioner Bill Heinzen, the Livery Base Owners Association, and individual drivers.

In his remarks, Heinzen concurred that livery bases have offered clients reliable, neighborhood-based service, provided by drivers typically from that community.

“Their passengers may not speak English or have access to a credit card, and livery services can reduce barriers to mobility in immigrant and lower income communities,” Heinzen said.

“Our industry urgently needs the support and protection of the city and its authorities,” said Altamirano. “In recent years we have seen how for-hire vehicle policy-making has turned and centered on benefiting high-volume for-hire vehicle service providers, while we, the small local bases, are being pushed against the corner and put on a path toward disappearance.”

Angeles said the cap on for-hire vehicle licenses was a “blanket-policy approach” that “dismissed the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers” who rely on black cab services in areas where yellow taxis don’t go, or mass transit options are limited. She dismissed claims that livery and black car bases contribute to traffic congestion in parts of Manhattan.

“Our industry was created by the city itself, to serve a particular geography of the five boroughs that needs us to keep moving,” she said.

“That’s why we must ensure that any policies regarding for-hire vehicles take that into account, and that city authorities understand who we are, what we do, and what’s our role within the city’s overall for-hire vehicle landscape.”