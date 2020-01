Live Large

Organ donations saved nearly 1,000 lives in 2019

Uptown is giving.

A record number of New Yorkers became organ donors last year, according to federally designated organ procurement organization LiveOnNY.

In Northern Manhattan alone, 20 organ donations occurred in 2019.

During 2019, 341 donors in the state provided organs such as hearts, lungs, livers and kidneys to help save nearly 1,000 lives, LiveOnNY said.

The number of donors in New York rose 10 percent from 2018.

Currently, 113,000 adults and children nationwide are waiting to receive a lifesaving organ, including 10,000 New Yorkers.

Angie Tempio received a new heart in July 2019. The 25-year-old previously suffered from cardiomyopathy, which threatened her life.

“I am so grateful to my donor for giving me a second chance at life,” she said. “This heart has given me a chance to one day have a child of my own, to have a career and now do the little things that everyone else takes for granted like being able to walk upstairs.”

Founded in 1978, LiveOnNY has helped procure more than 23,000 organ donations. The nonprofit works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks.

“More New Yorkers were given a second chance at life last year thanks to our world-renowned transplant surgeons, hospital critical care teams and the tireless, compassionate staff at LiveOnNY who work around the clock 365 days-a-year to make the gift of life possible,” said Lee H. Perlman, Chairman of the LiveOnNY Board of Directors. “Our transplant community made impressive progress and that momentum will continue. But no matter how heartening these achievements may be, we have a commitment to provide the gift of life to every New Yorker still on the waiting list, and that will remain our chief focus, in 2020 and for years to come.”

LiveOnNY has seen a 55 percent increase in the number of organ donors and organs transplanted since 2015.

Some of that is attributed to more New Yorkers saying “yes” to organ donation on their driver’s licenses by signing up on the state’s donor registry.

Currently, New Yorkers are asked if they wish to register as an organ donor when they obtain a driver’s permit or license, IDNYC card, non-driver ID, or register to vote.

“We are committed to saving more lives in 2020 and building on the advances we have achieved in the past five years,” said Helen Irving, President and CEO of LiveOnNY. “Our staff and our hospital and community partners are working hard toward the day when the waiting list is zero. That is our pledge to the people of New York.”

For more information, visit LiveOnNY.org.