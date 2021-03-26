- English
- Español
Liquid Gold Recipe:
Olive Oil Cake with Summer Fruit
Olive oil might seem an unusual ingredient for baking, but the golden liquid adds lightness and flavor.
While this cake recipe focuses on summer fruit, it can be made year-round, as different seasonal fruits and accompaniments can easily replace the berries suggested here.
This light berry-laden cake will be a welcome sight at warm-weather gatherings. It’s a snap to prepare—just whisk the ingredients together, fold in the fruit and then bake. A dusting of confectioners’ sugar and a fresh-fruit garnish add the finishing touches.
Thanks to the olive oil in the batter, the cake turns out exceptionally moist and tender.
Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen
Ingredients
- 1 cup (8 fl. oz.) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
- 2 cups (10 oz.) all-purpose flour, sifted
- 1 cup (8 oz.) granulated sugar
- 1 cup (7 oz.) firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup (8 fl. oz.) milk
- 3 eggs
- Grated zest of 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup (2 oz.) fresh blackberries, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 cup (2 oz.) fresh raspberries, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 cup (2 oz.) fresh blueberries, plus more for garnish
- 1 nectarine, peeled, pitted and sliced (optional)
- Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
- Preheat an oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 9-inch (23-cm) round cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper, then grease the parchment.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, both sugars, the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, milk, eggs and lemon zest, then whisk in the flour mixture until combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the berries.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.
- Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool 10 minutes, then invert the cake onto the rack and let cool completely.
- Just before serving, dust the cake with confectioners’ sugar and garnish with berries and the nectarine slices. Serves 8.
Oro liquido
Receta: Pastel de aceite de oliva con frutas de verano
El aceite de oliva puede parecer un ingrediente inusual para hornear, pero el líquido dorado agrega ligereza y sabor.
Si bien esta receta de pastel se enfoca en frutas de verano, se puede preparar durante todo el año, ya que diferentes frutas de temporada y acompañamientos pueden reemplazar fácilmente las bayas sugeridas aquí.
Este pastel ligero cargado de bayas será un espectáculo bienvenido en reuniones de clima cálido. Es muy fácil de preparar: simplemente mezcle los ingredientes, incorpore la fruta y luego hornee. Una capa de azúcar impalpable y una guarnición de frutas frescas añaden los toques finales.
Gracias al aceite de oliva en la mezcla, la torta resulta excepcionalmente húmeda y tierna.
Fuente: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen
Ingredientes
- 1 taza (8 onzas líquidas) de aceite de oliva extra virgen, y más para engrasar
- 2 tazas (10 oz) de harina de trigo, tamizada
- 1 taza (8 oz) de azúcar granulada
- 1 taza (7 oz) de azúcar morena clara bien compacta
- 1 cucharadita de levadura en polvo
- 1 cucharadita de sal kosher
- 1 taza (8 onzas líquidas) de leche
- 3 huevos
- Ralladura de 1 limón
- 1/2 taza (2 oz) de moras frescas, y más para decorar
- 1/2 taza (2 oz) de frambuesas frescas, y más para decorar
- 1/2 taza (2 oz) de arándanos frescos, y más para decorar
- 1 nectarina, pelada, sin hueso y en rodajas (opcional)
- Azúcar de repostería para espolvorear
Instrucciones
- Precalienta un horno a 350°F (180°C). Engrase un molde para pasteles redondo de 9 pulgadas (23 cm), forre el fondo del molde con papel encerado y luego engrase el papel.
- En un tazón mediano, mezcle la harina, ambos azúcares, el polvo de hornear y la sal. En un tazón grande, mezcle el aceite de oliva, la leche, los huevos y la ralladura de limón, luego agregue la mezcla de harina hasta que se combinen. Con una espátula de goma, incorpore las moras.
- Vierta la mezcla en el molde preparado. Hornee hasta que un palillo insertado en el centro del pastel salga limpio, aproximadamente 1 hora.
- Transfiera el molde a una rejilla y deje enfriar 10 minutos, luego dé vuelta al pastel sobre la rejilla y deje enfriar por completo.
- Justo antes de servir, espolvoree el bizcocho con azúcar glass y decore con frutos rojos y las rodajas de nectarina. Rinde 8 porciones.