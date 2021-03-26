Liquid Gold Recipe:

Olive Oil Cake with Summer Fruit

Olive oil might seem an unusual ingredient for baking, but the golden liquid adds lightness and flavor.

While this cake recipe focuses on summer fruit, it can be made year-round, as different seasonal fruits and accompaniments can easily replace the berries suggested here.

This light berry-laden cake will be a welcome sight at warm-weather gatherings. It’s a snap to prepare—just whisk the ingredients together, fold in the fruit and then bake. A dusting of confectioners’ sugar and a fresh-fruit garnish add the finishing touches.

Thanks to the olive oil in the batter, the cake turns out exceptionally moist and tender.

Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen

Ingredients

1 cup (8 fl. oz.) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

2 cups (10 oz.) all-purpose flour, sifted

1 cup (8 oz.) granulated sugar

1 cup (7 oz.) firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup (8 fl. oz.) milk

3 eggs

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1/2 cup (2 oz.) fresh blackberries, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup (2 oz.) fresh raspberries, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup (2 oz.) fresh blueberries, plus more for garnish

1 nectarine, peeled, pitted and sliced (optional)

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Directions