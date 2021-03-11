Lights and Lattes

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Emily Praetorius

Julia Rubin knows light. As a Broadway followspot operator, she illuminates actors on stage.

The followspots, controlled by skilled operators, project and focus bright light beams onto stages and track performers as they move.

The theatrical lighting designer, who’s been working in lighting since 1994, describes it as a continuous dance with the performer. It’s a feeling of flow, but also intense concentration. The cues are exacting, not just on a word or a musical note, but at the very beginning. The light directs the audience’s attention and magnifies emotional impact.

“There is just this one moment when you highlight the person, just as they’re saying their line, and you’re moving with them and their words, and it just makes the moment. That’s a wonderful moment, just magical,” said Rubin, who has worked at Alice Tully Hall and at the Vivian Beaumont In Lincoln Center.

It’s been a year since Rubin has touched a stage light. Her last show was Come From Away.

Broadway has been dark since last March and it’s unclear when it will reopen. Shows don’t make money with less than sold-out houses. “And there’s no social distancing backstage,” she added.





But the past year was productive for the artist. Inwood’s Kuro Kirin Espresso & Coffee just mounted an exhibit of her work. Open just for take-out, Kuro Kirin admits only two customers at a time. That limit allows viewers to linger over Rubin’s collages as one might over a good cup of joe— or as a followspot might during a particularly poignant or dramatic moment onstage.



Rubin started making collages in 2018. Her building’s recycling bin was filled with issues of National Geographic, Elle and Architectural Digest. Glossy magazines she’d never buy for herself were there for the taking. They were exotic windows into other worlds, and inspired her to create her own. The fact that the working material was free also helped.



“It was more fun,” she said. “And more environmental.”



The collages are composed carefully, not unlike a stage set. Shifting proportions add a tension, sometimes comic, often surrealistic, to each work. A visual thinker, Rubin refers to them as stories, since each scene can be developed into a tale, with a generous heap of magical realism tossed in.

In Asparagus Spa, a semi-circle of vegetable stalks lounge in a whirlpool. A silhouette is framed by a window behind an empty chair in And Then…Silence. The scene evokes the rubble of a long-forgotten memory, held off kilter by shifting perspectives and successive layers of gray and sepia tones.

In Giraffe and Her Cousin, a toy giraffe and a prehistoric-looking skeleton with a long thin neck both stand on a pool table. The small giraffe is framed by healthy green trees, while the skeleton is about to chomp on a long-dead branch. “The images looked like they go together,” said Rubin. “I put it in the front window of Kuro Kirin because Kuro Kirin means black giraffe.”



Rubin’s exhibit offers one textual piece. It incorporates found objects; peeled paint and birch bark rather than magazine photos. The result is more feeling than story. “Most of the stuff came from Fleischmanns [an upstate New York village]. That’s why I called it From the North. I didn’t know I would ever go in that direction, but something felt right about it.”

Naturally, Rubin’s stories are all well-lit. “I’m very aware of the light. It’s the most planned-out thing. I’m taking images and making sure that the light is falling on all of them from a similar direction so they look like they belong there,” she said.

If light hits a scene from different directions, she explained, the brain works overtime to figure out the light source. “And that takes energy away from relaxing and seeing what the story is.”



For more information, please visit Kuro Kirin at 4795 Broadway (between Dyckman and Riverside Drive). The cafe’s phone number is 646.838.5900 and it is on Instagram at @kurokirinnyc. Follow Julia Rubin on Instagram at @jbrstories.