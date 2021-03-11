- English
- Español
Lights and Lattes
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Emily Praetorius
Julia Rubin knows light. As a Broadway followspot operator, she illuminates actors on stage.
The followspots, controlled by skilled operators, project and focus bright light beams onto stages and track performers as they move.
The theatrical lighting designer, who’s been working in lighting since 1994, describes it as a continuous dance with the performer. It’s a feeling of flow, but also intense concentration. The cues are exacting, not just on a word or a musical note, but at the very beginning. The light directs the audience’s attention and magnifies emotional impact.
“There is just this one moment when you highlight the person, just as they’re saying their line, and you’re moving with them and their words, and it just makes the moment. That’s a wonderful moment, just magical,” said Rubin, who has worked at Alice Tully Hall and at the Vivian Beaumont In Lincoln Center.
It’s been a year since Rubin has touched a stage light. Her last show was Come From Away.
Broadway has been dark since last March and it’s unclear when it will reopen. Shows don’t make money with less than sold-out houses. “And there’s no social distancing backstage,” she added.
But the past year was productive for the artist. Inwood’s Kuro Kirin Espresso & Coffee just mounted an exhibit of her work. Open just for take-out, Kuro Kirin admits only two customers at a time. That limit allows viewers to linger over Rubin’s collages as one might over a good cup of joe— or as a followspot might during a particularly poignant or dramatic moment onstage.
Rubin started making collages in 2018. Her building’s recycling bin was filled with issues of National Geographic, Elle and Architectural Digest. Glossy magazines she’d never buy for herself were there for the taking. They were exotic windows into other worlds, and inspired her to create her own. The fact that the working material was free also helped.
“It was more fun,” she said. “And more environmental.”
The collages are composed carefully, not unlike a stage set. Shifting proportions add a tension, sometimes comic, often surrealistic, to each work. A visual thinker, Rubin refers to them as stories, since each scene can be developed into a tale, with a generous heap of magical realism tossed in.
In Asparagus Spa, a semi-circle of vegetable stalks lounge in a whirlpool. A silhouette is framed by a window behind an empty chair in And Then…Silence. The scene evokes the rubble of a long-forgotten memory, held off kilter by shifting perspectives and successive layers of gray and sepia tones.
In Giraffe and Her Cousin, a toy giraffe and a prehistoric-looking skeleton with a long thin neck both stand on a pool table. The small giraffe is framed by healthy green trees, while the skeleton is about to chomp on a long-dead branch. “The images looked like they go together,” said Rubin. “I put it in the front window of Kuro Kirin because Kuro Kirin means black giraffe.”
Rubin’s exhibit offers one textual piece. It incorporates found objects; peeled paint and birch bark rather than magazine photos. The result is more feeling than story. “Most of the stuff came from Fleischmanns [an upstate New York village]. That’s why I called it From the North. I didn’t know I would ever go in that direction, but something felt right about it.”
Naturally, Rubin’s stories are all well-lit. “I’m very aware of the light. It’s the most planned-out thing. I’m taking images and making sure that the light is falling on all of them from a similar direction so they look like they belong there,” she said.
If light hits a scene from different directions, she explained, the brain works overtime to figure out the light source. “And that takes energy away from relaxing and seeing what the story is.”
For more information, please visit Kuro Kirin at 4795 Broadway (between Dyckman and Riverside Drive). The cafe’s phone number is 646.838.5900 and it is on Instagram at @kurokirinnyc. Follow Julia Rubin on Instagram at @jbrstories.
Luces y lattes
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Emily Praetorius
Julia Rubin conoce la luz. Como operadora de foco de Broadway, ilumina a los actores en el escenario.
Los focos, controlados por operadores expertos, proyectan y enfocan haces de luz brillante en los escenarios y siguen a los artistas mientras se mueven.
La diseñadora de iluminación teatral, quien ha trabajado con luces desde 1994, lo describe como un baile continuo con el artista. Es una sensación de fluidez, pero también de intensa concentración. Las señales son rigurosas, no solo en una palabra o una nota musical, sino al principio. La luz dirige la atención de la audiencia y magnifica el impacto emocional.
“Hay un momento en el que resaltas a la persona, justo cuando está diciendo su línea, y te mueves con ella y sus palabras, y eso crea el momento. Es maravilloso, simplemente mágico”, dijo Rubin,
quien ha trabajado en Alice Tully Hall y en Vivian Beaumont en Lincoln Center.
Ha pasado un año desde que ella tocó una luz. Su última producción fue Come From Away.
Broadway ha estado a oscuras desde marzo pasado y no está claro cuándo volverá a abrir. Los espectáculos no ganan dinero con menos que casas llenas. “Y no hay distanciamiento social entre bastidores”, agregó.
Pero el año pasado fue productivo para la artista. Kuro Kirin Espresso & Coffee de Inwood acaba de montar una exhibición de su trabajo. Abierto solo para llevar, Kuro Kirin admite solo dos clientes a la vez. Esa restricción permite a los espectadores demorarse en los collages de Rubin tanto como se puede con una buena taza de café, o un foco durante un momento particularmente conmovedor o dramático en el escenario.
Rubin comenzó a hacer collages en 2018. La papelera de reciclaje de su edificio estaba llena de ejemplares de National Geographic, Elle y Architectural Digest. Las brillantes revistas que nunca se compraría para sí misma estaban ahí para tomarlas. Eran ventanas exóticas a otros mundos y la inspiraron a crear el suyo propio. El hecho de que fueran gratis también ayudó.
“Fue más divertido”, dijo. “Y más ambiental”.
Los collages se componen cuidadosamente, no diferente de un escenario. Las proporciones cambiantes agregan una tensión, a veces cómica, a menudo surrealista, a cada obra. Como pensadora visual, Rubin se refiere a ellos como historias, ya que cada escena puede convertirse en un cuento, con un generoso montón de realismo mágico agregado.
En Asparagus Spa, un semicírculo de tallos de verduras descansa en un remolino. Una silueta está enmarcada por una ventana detrás de una silla vacía en And Then…Silence. La escena evoca los escombros de un recuerdo olvidado hace mucho tiempo, descentrado por perspectivas cambiantes y capas sucesivas de tonos grises y sepia.
En Giraffe and Her Cousin, una jirafa de juguete y un esqueleto de aspecto prehistórico con un cuello largo y delgado están parados sobre una mesa de billar. La pequeña jirafa está enmarcada por árboles verdes y saludables, mientras que el esqueleto está a punto de morder una rama muerta hace mucho tiempo. “Parecía que las imágenes iban juntas”, dijo Rubin. “Lo puse en la ventana delantera de Kuro Kirin porque Kuro Kirin significa jirafa negra”.
La exhibición de Rubin ofrece una pieza textual. Incorpora objetos encontrados; pintura descascarada y corteza de abedul en lugar de fotografías de revistas. El resultado es más sentimiento que historia. “La mayoría de las cosas provenían de Fleischmanns [un pueblo del norte del estado de Nueva York]. Por eso lo llamé From the North. No sabía que alguna vez iría en esa dirección, pero algo se sentía bien al respecto “.
Naturalmente, las historias de Rubin están bien iluminadas. “Soy muy consciente de la luz. Es lo más planeado. Estoy tomando imágenes y asegurándome de que la luz caiga sobre todas ellas desde una dirección similar para que parezcan pertenecer allí”, dijo. Si la luz llega a una escena desde diferentes direcciones, explicó, el cerebro trabaja horas extras para averiguar la fuente de luz.
“Y eso le quita energía a relajarse y ver cuál es la historia”.
Para obtener más información, visite Kuro Kirin en el No. 4795 de Broadway (entre Dyckman y Riverside Drive). El número de teléfono del café es 646.838.5900 y está en Instagram en @kurokirinnyc. Siga a Julia Rubin en Instagram en @jbrstories.