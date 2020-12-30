Lighter Layers

Recipe: Veggie Lasagna

As the days grow colder and the light wanes early, one is drawn to meals that satiate.

Comfort food abounds, and our plates and bowls brim with rich sauces and meats that warm long after the dishes are done.

Vegetables too can offer substantial nourishment that endures, offering antioxidants and nutrients that delight the senses and gird our defenses.

Eggplant, known also as aubergine, provides fiber and a range of nutrients. The high-fiber vegetable is low in calories and is a mainstay of the Mediterranean diet.

The potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B-6 in eggplant all support heart health.

While the most readily identifiable eggplants are large and dark purple, they can vary from small to long and from hues of purple to white or even green.

Given its firm texture, eggplant can be prepared as a side dish as readily as an entrée. Here, it is paired with spinach and squash for a layered lasagna that skips carb-rich pasta altogether.

INGREDIENTS

1 large zucchini or calabacita squash, thinly sliced (like a lasagna pasta sheet)

1 yellow squash, thinly sliced

1 eggplant, thinly sliced

3 cups spinach

2⅓ cups marinara sauce

1¾ cup shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING (APPROX 1 4X3 INCH PIECE, MAKES 8 SERVINGS):

164 calories; 17 grams carbohydrate; 7 grams fat; 9 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°F.

On the bottom of a 9×13 pan, evenly spread ⅓ cup of marinara sauce.

Layer eggplant, zucchini, and squash to cover the bottom of the pan.

Then add 1 cup of spinach.

Next, layer ⅔ cup of marinara to cover the layer of spinach and top with ½ cup of cheese.

Add chopped fresh basil leaves or dried basil for extra flavoring if desired.

Repeat these layers 2 more times, adding an extra ¼ cup of cheese to

the top.

the top. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the veggies are tender.

Since 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.