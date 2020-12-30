- English
- Español
Lighter Layers
Recipe: Veggie Lasagna
As the days grow colder and the light wanes early, one is drawn to meals that satiate.
Comfort food abounds, and our plates and bowls brim with rich sauces and meats that warm long after the dishes are done.
Vegetables too can offer substantial nourishment that endures, offering antioxidants and nutrients that delight the senses and gird our defenses.
Eggplant, known also as aubergine, provides fiber and a range of nutrients. The high-fiber vegetable is low in calories and is a mainstay of the Mediterranean diet.
The potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B-6 in eggplant all support heart health.
While the most readily identifiable eggplants are large and dark purple, they can vary from small to long and from hues of purple to white or even green.
Given its firm texture, eggplant can be prepared as a side dish as readily as an entrée. Here, it is paired with spinach and squash for a layered lasagna that skips carb-rich pasta altogether.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large zucchini or calabacita squash, thinly sliced (like a lasagna pasta sheet)
- 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced
- 1 eggplant, thinly sliced
- 3 cups spinach
- 2⅓ cups marinara sauce
- 1¾ cup shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING (APPROX 1 4X3 INCH PIECE, MAKES 8 SERVINGS):
164 calories; 17 grams carbohydrate; 7 grams fat; 9 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- On the bottom of a 9×13 pan, evenly spread ⅓ cup of marinara sauce.
- Layer eggplant, zucchini, and squash to cover the bottom of the pan.
- Then add 1 cup of spinach.
- Next, layer ⅔ cup of marinara to cover the layer of spinach and top with ½ cup of cheese.
- Add chopped fresh basil leaves or dried basil for extra flavoring if desired.
- Repeat these layers 2 more times, adding an extra ¼ cup of cheese to
the top.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the veggies are tender.
Since 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Capas más ligeras
Receta: Lasaña vegetariana
A medida que los días se vuelven más fríos y la luz desaparece temprano, uno se siente atraído por comidas que satisfacen.
La comida reconfortante abunda, y nuestros platos y tazones rebosan ricas salsas y carnes que se mantienen calientes mucho después de que los platos están listos.
Las verduras también pueden brindar una nutrición sustancial que perdura, ofreciendo antioxidantes y nutrientes que deleitan los sentidos y refuerzan nuestras defensas.
La berenjena, conocida en inglés como eggplant y también como aubergine, aporta fibra y una variedad de nutrientes. La verdura rica en fibra es baja en calorías y un pilar de la dieta mediterránea.
El potasio, la vitamina C y la vitamina B-6 en la berenjena mantienen la salud del corazón.
Si bien las berenjenas más fácilmente identificables son grandes y de color púrpura oscuro, pueden variar de pequeñas a largas y de tonos de púrpura a blanco o incluso verde.
Dada su textura firme, la berenjena se puede preparar como guarnición tan fácilmente como entrada. Aquí, se combina con espinacas y calabaza para una lasaña en capas que omite por completo la pasta rica en carbohidratos.
INGREDIENTES
- 1 calabacín grande o calabacita, en rodajas finas (como una hoja de pasta para lasaña)
- 1 calabaza amarilla, en rodajas finas
- 1 berenjena, en rodajas finas
- 3 tazas de espinaca
- 2⅓tazas de salsa marinara
- 1¾ taza de queso mozzarella bajo en grasa rallado
DATOS NUTRICIONALES PARA UNA PORCIÓN (1 PIEZA DE APROXIMADAMENTE 4X3 PULGADAS, PARA 8 PORCIONES):
164 calorías; 17 gramos de carbohidratos; 7 gramos de grasa; 9 gramos de proteína; 5 gramos de fibra dietética
INSTRUCCIONES
- Precaliente el horno a 375 ° F.
- En el fondo de una sartén de 9 × 13, esparza ⅓taza de salsa marinara de manera uniforme.
- Coloque capas de berenjena, calabacín y calabaza para cubrir el fondo de la sartén.
- Luego agregue 1 taza de espinaca.
- Luego, coloque una capa de ⅔de taza de marinara para cubrir la capa de espinaca y cubra con ½ taza de queso.
- Agregue hojas de albahaca fresca picada o albahaca seca para darle más sabor si lo desea.
- Repita estas capas 2 veces más, agregando ¼ de taza extra de queso en la parte superior.
- Hornee en el horno durante 20-25 minutos hasta que las verduras estén tiernas.
Desde 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación nutricional a niños y familias en varias ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias.
Para más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.